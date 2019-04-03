Depeche Mode: Fortsetzung der 12“-Singles-Reihe, mit „Black Celebration“ und „Music for the Masses“

Depeche Mode setzen ihre 12“-Singles-Reihe fort. Am 31. Mai 2019 erscheinen die Boxsets zu den Alben „Black Celebration“ und „Music For The Masses“.

Remastert wurden die Songs in den Abbey Road Studios in London. Nicht enthalten sind die zeitgenössischen Singles „Shake The Disease“ und „It’s Called A Heart“, die ursprünglich allerdings auch auf keinem Studioalbum von Depeche Mode zu finden sind.

Trackliste „Black Celebration“:

Stripped (12BONG 10)

A1. Stripped (Highland Mix)

A2. But Not Tonight (Extended Remix)

B1. Breathing In Fumes

B2. Fly On The Windscreen (Quiet Mix)

B3. Black Day

A Question Of Lust (12BONG 11)

A1. A Question Of Lust

A2. Christmas Island (Extended)

B1. People Are People (Live)

B2. It Doesn’t Matter Two (Instrumental)

B3. A Question Of Lust (Minimal)

A Question Of Lust (L12BONG 11)

A1. A Question Of Lust (Flood Mix)

A2. Christmas Island

B1. If You Want (Live)

B2. Shame (Live)

B3. Blasphemous Rumours (Live)

A Question Of Time (12BONG 12)

A. A Question Of Time (Extended Remix)

B1. Black Celebration (Live)

B2. Something To Do (Live)

B3. Stripped (Live)

A Question Of Time (L12BONG 12)

A1. A Question Of Time (New Town Mix)

A2. A Question Of Time (Live Remix)

B1. Side B: Black Celebration (Black Tulip Mix)

B2. More Than A Party (Live Remix)

Trackliste „Music For The Masses“:

Strangelove (12BONG 13)

A. Strangelove (Maxi Mix)

B1. Strangelove (Midi Mix)

B2. Fpmip

Strangelove (L12BONG 13)

A1. Strangelove (Blind Mix)

A2. Pimpf3

B1. Strangelove (Pain Mix)

B2. Agent Orange

Never Let Me Down Again (12BONG 14)

Aa Never Let Me Down Again (Split Mix)

B1. Pleasure, Little Treasure (Glitter Mix)

B2. Never Let Me Down Again (Aggro Mix)

Never Let Me Down Again (L12BONG 14)

A1. Never Let Me Down Again (Tsangarides Mix)

B1. Pleasure, Little Treasure (Join Mix)

B2 To Have And To Hold (Spanish Taster)

Behind The Wheel (12BONG 15)

A. Behind The Wheel (Remixed By Shep Pettibone)

B1. Route 66 (Remixed By The Beatmasters)

Behind The Wheel (L12BONG 15)

A. Behind The Wheel (Beatmasters Mix)

B. Route 66 (Casualty Mix)

Little 15 (12LITTLE 15)

A. Little 15

B1. Stjarna

B2. Sonata No. 14 in C#m (Moonlight Sonata)