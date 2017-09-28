Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Deluxe-Edition von „Welcome To The Pleasuredome“

Mit “Relax”, „Two Tribes“ und “Power of Love” waren Frankie Goes To Hollywood 1985 die erst zweite Band in der Musikgeschichte, die mit ihren ersten drei Singles die britischen Chartspitze erreichten. Die britischen Popmusiker veröffentlichte jedoch in ihrem siebenjährigen Bestehen nur zwei Studioalben.

Nach dem riesigen Erfolg der drei Singles spielten Frankie Goes To Hollywood gemeinsam mit dem Produzenten und 80er-Pionier Trevor Horn das Doppelalbum „Welcome To The Pleasuredome“ ein.

Am 27. Oktober erscheint der 80er-Klassiker im Rahmen der BMG-Reihe „The Art Of The Album“ in einer Deluxe-CD-Edition und als Doppel-LP.

FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD – ‘WELCOME TO THE PLEASUREDOME’

(2017 ART OF THE ALBUM DELUXE EDITION) TITELLISTEN:

LP – 180g Double Vinyl LP & Booklet (cat no BMGAA04LP)

SIDE ONE

well… The World Is My Oyster snatch of fury (stay) Welcome To The Pleasuredome

SIDE TWO

Relax (come fighting) War (…and hide) Two Tribes (for the victims of ravishment)

SIDE THREE

Ferry (Go) Born To Run San Jose (The Way) Wish (The Lads Were Here) Ballad Of 32

SIDE FOUR

Krisco Kisses Black Night White Light The Only Star In Heaven The Power Of Love Bang

CD – in Deluxe Hardback Cover & 28-page Booklet (cat no BMGAA04CD)