Gewinnen: „Purple Rain“-Expanded Edition von Prince

Am 23. Juni erschien bei Warner Music die erste Expanded Edition von Prince überhaupt: Der Meilenstein „Purple Rain“ von 1984 wurde als Remaster aufgelegt, dazu gibt’s auf zwei weiteren Discs tolle Extras. Elf Outtakes, wie „The Dance Electric“ und „We Can Fuck“, außerdem B-Seiten und Single-Versionen der Auskopplungen, wie „When Doves Cry“.

Auf einr Bonus-Disc befindet sich das legendäre Konzert von Prince and the Revolution 1985 in Syracuse, das bislang nur auf VHS erhältlich gewesen war.

Wir verlosen die Expanded Edition von „Purple Rain“. Einfach das Formular ausfüllen und folgende Frage beantworten: Auf welchen Platz der besten Prince-Songs aller Zeiten wählten wir „Purple Rain“?

Hier ist die Lösung:

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

Let’s Go Crazy Take Me With U The Beautiful Ones Computer Blue Darling Nikki When Doves Cry I Would Die 4 U Baby I’m A Star Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

The Dance Electric Love And Sex Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version) Electric Intercourse (studio) Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden Possessed (1983 version) Wonderful Ass Velvet Kitty Cat Katrina’s Paper Dolls We Can Fuck Father’s Song

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE – EXPANDED EDITION

Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

When Doves Cry (edit) 17 Days Let’s Go Crazy (edit) Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix) Erotic City Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”) Purple Rain (edit) God God (Love Theme From Purple Rain) Another Lonely Christmas Another Lonely Christmas (extended version) I Would Die 4 U (edit) I Would Die 4 U (extended version) Baby I’m A Star (edit) Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

Let’s Go Crazy Delirious 1999 Little Red Corvette Take Me With U Do Me, Baby Irresistible Bitch Possessed How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? Let’s Pretend We’re Married International Lover God Computer Blue Darling Nikki The Beautiful Ones When Doves Cry I Would Die 4 U Baby I’m A Star Purple Rain