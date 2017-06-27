Facebook Twitter Google+ RSS
Gewinnen: „Purple Rain“-Expanded Edition von Prince

Gewinnen: „Purple Rain“-Expanded Edition von Prince

Platz 71: Prince And The Revolution - Purple Rain
Drei CDs und eine DVD: Bei uns können Sie das „Purple Rain“-Reissue von Prince gewinnen.

Am 23. Juni erschien bei Warner Music die erste Expanded Edition von Prince überhaupt: Der Meilenstein „Purple Rain“ von 1984 wurde als Remaster aufgelegt, dazu gibt’s auf zwei weiteren Discs tolle Extras. Elf Outtakes, wie „The Dance Electric“ und „We Can Fuck“, außerdem B-Seiten und Single-Versionen der Auskopplungen, wie „When Doves Cry“.

Auf einr Bonus-Disc befindet sich das legendäre Konzert von Prince and the Revolution 1985 in Syracuse, das bislang nur auf VHS erhältlich gewesen war.

Wir verlosen die Expanded Edition von „Purple Rain“. Einfach das Formular ausfüllen und folgende Frage beantworten: Auf welchen Platz der besten Prince-Songs aller Zeiten wählten wir „Purple Rain“?

Hier ist die Lösung:

100. "Heaven" (unveröffentlicht, 1985) Prince nahm das Stück nur zwei Tage nach der zynischen B-Seite „Hello“ auf, die das Live-Aid-Spektakel thematisierte. „Heaven“ dagegen ist freundlicher, wohlgesinnter, Gott zugewandter Pop. Prince singt fast gedankenverloren vor sich hin.
Fotostrecke: Die 100 besten Prince-Songs

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

  1. Let’s Go Crazy
  2. Take Me With U
  3. The Beautiful Ones
  4. Computer Blue
  5. Darling Nikki
  6. When Doves Cry
  7. I Would Die 4 U
  8. Baby I’m A Star
  9. Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

  1. The Dance Electric
  2. Love And Sex
  3. Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)
  4. Electric Intercourse (studio)
  5. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
  6. Possessed (1983 version)
  7. Wonderful Ass
  8. Velvet Kitty Cat
  9. Katrina’s Paper Dolls
  10. We Can Fuck
  11. Father’s Song

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE – EXPANDED EDITION

Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

  1. When Doves Cry (edit)
  2. 17 Days
  3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)
  4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
  5. Erotic City
  6.  Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)
  7.  Purple Rain (edit)
  8.  God
  9.  God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
  10. Another Lonely Christmas
  11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
  12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)
  13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
  14. Baby I’m A Star (edit)
  15. Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

  1. Let’s Go Crazy
  2. Delirious
  3. 1999
  4. Little Red Corvette
  5. Take Me With U
  6. Do Me, Baby
  7. Irresistible Bitch
  8. Possessed
  9. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
  10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married
  11. International Lover
  12. God
  13. Computer Blue
  14. Darling Nikki
  15. The Beautiful Ones
  16. When Doves Cry
  17. I Would Die 4 U
  18. Baby I’m A Star
  19. Purple Rain
Larry Williams
