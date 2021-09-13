Gewinnen: „Star Trek 4K 4-Movie Collection“ und „48 Stunden“

ROLLING STONE verlost ein Doppel-Pack auf Blu-ray: Die „Die Star Trek 4K – Movie Collection“ sowie „48 Stunden – Double Feature“, die beiden Action-Filme mit Eddie Murphy und Nick Nolte.

48 Stunden

„Nur 48 Stunden“ erscheint neu remastert auf Blu-ray – und die Fortsetzung „Und wieder 48 Stunden“ feiert gar seine Blu-ray-Premiere. Seit 26. August ist das Double Feature im Heimkino erhältlich.

Die Blu-ray Discs enthalten außerdem zwei neue Bonusfeatures, in denen Regisseur Walter Hill in Originalaufnahmen vom Set auf die Entstehung seiner Klassiker zurückblickt. Abgerundet wird das Paket von dem Animationsclip „Space Kid” und den jeweiligen Kinotrailern. Die Filme erscheinen im limitierten Mediabook inklusive eines 40-seitigen Booklets.

Bonusmaterial „Nur 48 Stunden“:

Filmmaker Focus: Regisseur Walter Hill über „Nur 48 Stunden“

Original-Kinotrailer

Space Kid – Original Animationsclip von 1966, der im Film zu sehen ist

***

Bonusmaterial: „Und wieder 48 Stunden“:

Filmmaker Focus: Regisseur Walter Hill über „Und wieder 48 Stunden“

Original-Kinotrailer

„Star Trek 4K 4-Movie Collection“

Zum 55. Jubiläum der Ausstrahlung der ersten „Star Trek“-Episode (8. September 1966) erscheint nun die „Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection“. Erstmals in 4K Dolby Vision und mit deutschem Dolby TrueHD Ton sowie neu remastered auf Blu-ray.

Dazu zählen „Star Trek I – Der Film“, „Star Trek II – Der Zorn des Khan“ (sowohl der Kinofilm als auch der Director’s Cut), „Star Trek III – Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock“ und „Star Trek IV – Zurück in die Gegenwart“

Bonus-Disc-Inhalte:

Star Trek I – Der Film (The Motion Picture) Blu-ray

Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!

Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman

Library Computer (HD)

Production

The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)

The Star Trek Universe

Special Star Trek Reunion (HD)

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’ger

Deleted Scenes

Storyboards

Trailers (HD)

TV Spots

Star Trek II – Der Zorn des Khan Blu-ray

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director’s Cut)

Library Computer (HD)

Production

Captain’s Log

Designing Khan

Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán

Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)

The Star Trek Universe

Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (HD)

A Novel Approach

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)

Farewell

A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek III – Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock Blu-ray

Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

Library Computer (HD)

Production

Captain’s Log

Terraforming and the Prime Directive

Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek

Spock: The Early Years (HD)

The Star Trek Universe

Space Docks and Birds of Prey

Speaking Klingon

Klingon and Vulcan Costumes

Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD)

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer

Photo Gallery

Production

The Movie

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek IV Zurück in die Gegenwart Blu-ray

Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Library Computer (HD)

Production

Future’s Past: A Look Back

On Location

Dailies Deconstruction

Below-the-Line: Sound Design

Pavel Chekov’s Screen Moments (HD)

The Star Trek Universe

Time Travel: The Art of the Possible

The Language of Whales

A Vulcan Primer

Kirk’s Women

The Three-Picture Saga (HD)

Star Trek for a Cause (HD)

Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)

Visual Effects

From Outer Space to the Ocean

The Bird of Prey

Original Interviews

Leonard Nimoy

William Shatner

DeForest Kelley

Tributes

Roddenberry Scrapbook

Featured Artist: Mark Lenard

Production Gallery

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Gewinnen:

Wir verlosen beide Sets zusammen. Einfach Formular ausfüllen und „Doppelpack“ als Lösungswort angeben. Einsendeschluss: 02. Oktober 2021. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen.