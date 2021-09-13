Gewinnen: „Star Trek 4K 4-Movie Collection“ und „48 Stunden“

ROLLING STONE verlost ein Doppel-Pack auf Blu-ray: Die „Die Star Trek 4K – Movie Collection“ sowie „48 Stunden – Double Feature“, die beiden Action-Filme mit Eddie Murphy und Nick Nolte.
48 Stunden
„Nur 48 Stunden“ erscheint neu remastert auf Blu-ray – und die Fortsetzung „Und wieder 48 Stunden“ feiert gar seine Blu-ray-Premiere. Seit 26. August ist das Double Feature im Heimkino erhältlich.
Die Blu-ray Discs enthalten außerdem zwei neue Bonusfeatures, in denen Regisseur Walter Hill in Originalaufnahmen vom Set auf die Entstehung seiner Klassiker zurückblickt. Abgerundet wird das Paket von dem Animationsclip „Space Kid” und den jeweiligen Kinotrailern. Die Filme erscheinen im limitierten Mediabook inklusive eines 40-seitigen Booklets.
Bonusmaterial „Nur 48 Stunden“:
Filmmaker Focus: Regisseur Walter Hill über „Nur 48 Stunden“
Original-Kinotrailer
Space Kid – Original Animationsclip von 1966, der im Film zu sehen ist
***
Bonusmaterial: „Und wieder 48 Stunden“:
Filmmaker Focus: Regisseur Walter Hill über „Und wieder 48 Stunden“
Original-Kinotrailer
„Star Trek 4K 4-Movie Collection“
Zum 55. Jubiläum der Ausstrahlung der ersten „Star Trek“-Episode (8. September 1966) erscheint nun die „Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection“. Erstmals in 4K Dolby Vision und mit deutschem Dolby TrueHD Ton sowie neu remastered auf Blu-ray.
Dazu zählen „Star Trek I – Der Film“, „Star Trek II – Der Zorn des Khan“ (sowohl der Kinofilm als auch der Director’s Cut), „Star Trek III – Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock“ und „Star Trek IV – Zurück in die Gegenwart“
Bonus-Disc-Inhalte:
Star Trek I – Der Film (The Motion Picture) Blu-ray
Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!
Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
Library Computer (HD)
Production
The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)
The Star Trek Universe
Special Star Trek Reunion (HD)
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’ger
Deleted Scenes
Storyboards
Trailers (HD)
TV Spots
Star Trek II – Der Zorn des Khan Blu-ray
Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)
Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director’s Cut)
Library Computer (HD)
Production
Captain’s Log
Designing Khan
Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán
Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)
The Star Trek Universe
Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (HD)
A Novel Approach
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)
Farewell
A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)
Storyboards
Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek III – Auf der Suche nach Mr. Spock Blu-ray
Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
Library Computer (HD)
Production
Captain’s Log
Terraforming and the Prime Directive
Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek
Spock: The Early Years (HD)
The Star Trek Universe
Space Docks and Birds of Prey
Speaking Klingon
Klingon and Vulcan Costumes
Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD)
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer
Photo Gallery
Production
The Movie
Storyboards
Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek IV Zurück in die Gegenwart Blu-ray
Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
Library Computer (HD)
Production
Future’s Past: A Look Back
On Location
Dailies Deconstruction
Below-the-Line: Sound Design
Pavel Chekov’s Screen Moments (HD)
The Star Trek Universe
Time Travel: The Art of the Possible
The Language of Whales
A Vulcan Primer
Kirk’s Women
The Three-Picture Saga (HD)
Star Trek for a Cause (HD)
Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)
Visual Effects
From Outer Space to the Ocean
The Bird of Prey
Original Interviews
Leonard Nimoy
William Shatner
DeForest Kelley
Tributes
Roddenberry Scrapbook
Featured Artist: Mark Lenard
Production Gallery
Storyboards
Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Gewinnen:
Wir verlosen beide Sets zusammen. Einfach Formular ausfüllen und „Doppelpack“ als Lösungswort angeben. Einsendeschluss: 02. Oktober 2021. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen.