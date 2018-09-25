Gewinnen: Jean-Michael Jarres „Planet Jarre“ auf MC

ROLLING STONE hat Musiker, Autoren und Schauspieler gebeten, ihre persönliche Sommer-Playlist zusammenzustellen. Garantiert ohne „The Ketchup Song“ oder „Macarena“. Thees Uhlmann hat auch mitgemacht.

Thees Uhlmanns Playlist steht unter Alkoholeinfluss. Zu Pavements „Range Life“ möchte er nach einem heißen Tag auf der Veranda eines Holzhauses Dosenbier trinken und anschließend seine Abneigung gegen Whiskey Cola mit „Constructive Summer“ von The Hold Steady besiegen. Letzteres kann man laut ihm nämlich nur im Sommer. Alternativ lässt es sich in seiner Vorstellung - oder in seiner Erinnerung? - hervorragend zu „The House That Heaven Built“ von Japandroids „draußen ungefährlich zusammen Bier saufen und rumgrölen, sodass Frauen denken: Mann, sie die bekloppt, aber irgendwie auch niedlich!“. Einer seiner eigenen Songs musste auch dabei sein: „Eine sonnige Nacht“ von Tomte. Ob dieser betrunken geschrieben…