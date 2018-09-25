Facebook Twitter RSS
Gewinnen: Jean-Michael Jarres „Planet Jarre“ auf MC

Foto: Sony Music. All rights reserved.
„Planet Jarre – 50 Years Of Music“: Wir verlosen die Best-of französischen Elektronikers auf MC.

Seit 50 Jahren erschafft Jean-Michel Jarre analog und digital Elektronische Musik. Dem Jubiläum zu Ehren erscheinen nun 41 von ihm ausgesuchte und remasterte Stücke aus seinem Musikkatalog. Das exklusive Boxet beinhaltete auch ein vierfaches Vinylbuch.

In „Planet Jarre – 50 Years Of Music“ ist auch der neue Track „Coachella Opening“, entstanden als Eröffnungstitel seines Coachella-Festival-Debüts.

Planet Jarre – das Konzept:

Konfigurationen

– 2 x CD Digipack
– 4 x 180g Vinyl Gatefold Buch + 5.1 Download
– Boxset inklusive Digipack, 2 Musik-Kassetten und 5.1 Download
– digital

„Soundscapes“

  • 01 Oxygene 1
  • 02 Oxygene 19
  • 03 Rendez-Vous 1
  • 04 Millions of Stars
  • 05 Chronology 1
  • 06 Oxygene 20
  • 07 Equinoxe 2
  • 08 Waiting for Cousteau
  • 09 The Heart of Noise (Origin)

„Themes“

  • 01 Industrial Revolution Part 2
  • 02 Oxygene 4
  • 03 Equinoxe 5
  • 04 Oxygene 2
  • 05 Zoolookologie
  • 06 Bells
  • 07 Equinoxe 4
  • 08 Magnetic Field 2
  • 09 Rendez-Vous 2 (Laser Harp)
  • 10 Rendez-Vous 4
  • 11 Chronology 4

„Sequences“

  • 01 Coachella Opening
  • 02 Arpeggiator
  • 03 Automatic Part 1 with Vince Clarke
  • 04 Exit with Edward Snowden
  • 05 Equinoxe 7
  • 06 Oxygene 8
  • 07 Stardust with Armin van Buuren
  • 08 Herbalizer
  • 09 Revolutions

„Explorations & Early Works“

  • 01 Ethnicolor
  • 02 Souvenir of China
  • 03 Blah Blah Café
  • 04 Music for Supermarkets (Demo Excerpt)
  • 05 Roseland / Le Pays de Rose
  • 06 La Cage
  • 07 Erosmachine
  • 08 Hypnose
  • 09 The Song of the Burnt Barns / La Chanson des Granges Brulees
  • 10 Happiness is a Sad Song
  • 11 Aor Bleu
  • 12 Last Rendez-Vous

Planet Jarre – die Formate:

Gewinnen:

Wir verlosen „Planet Jarre“ – auf dem charmanten analogen Format Musikassette (MC). Einfach „Jarre“ als Lösungswort angeben, Einsendeschluss ist der 11. Oktober 2018. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen.

