John Lennon „Imagine – The Ultimate Collection“ erscheint am 5. Oktober

Am 05. Oktober erscheint John Lennon „Imagine – The Ultimate Collection“. Das bekannteste Solowerk des Beatle wird in verschiedenen Versionen veröffentlicht: der Ltd. Super Deluxe Box (6 Discs), Deluxe 2-CD, 2 LP, Ltd. 2LP Clear D2C und als Einfach-CD. Dazu werden die (Doku-)Filme „Imagine“ und „Gime Some Truth“ neu herausgebracht (im Remaster und mit Extras).

Weiterlesen Mark David Chapman: John Lennons Mörder hat einen neuen Mug Shot (Verbrecherfoto) Mark David Chapman, der Mörder John Lennons, will raus. Bald wird über seinen zehnten Antrag entschieden.

Das 6Disc-Set „Imagine – The Ultimate Collection“ enthält einen neuen, remasterten Stereomix, unbearbeitete Studioaufnahmen, Outtakes, Extras und eine Audio-Documentary über die Entstehungsgeschichte der einzelnen Songs, sowie neue Surround-Mixe auf Blu-ray und einen Quadrasonic-Mix für das „ultimativ intensive Hörerlebnis“.

John Lennon: 140 Tracks

Das 6-Disc-Boxset umfasst 140 Tracks und wurde von Yoko Ono Lennon betreut. Besonders gelungen soll „The Evolution Documentary“ sein – ein Track-by-Track, das anhand von Notizen, Probedurchläufen, Aufnahmen, Mehrspur-Exkursen und Studiogesprächen die Reise jedes einzelnen Songs vom Demo bis zum Master Recording Schritt für Schritt nachzeichnet.

Weiteres Highlight soll das Demo von „Imagine“ sein, das eher durch Zufall entdeckt wurde und ein minimalistisches Home Recording ist, auf dem sich John Lennon selbst am Klavier begleitet (hier hören).

John Lennon: Imagine – The Ultimate Collection [Ltd. Super Deluxe Boxset – 4CD+2BD Audio]

CD1 – Imagine

The Album – The Ultimate Mixes Disc 1

Remix in Stereo 16-44.1

Remixed Stereo Album, Singles & Extras

1. Imagine

2. Crippled Inside

3. Jealous Guy

4. It’s So Hard

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

6. Gimme Some Truth

7. Oh My Love

8. How Do You Sleep?

9. How?

10. Oh Yoko!

The Singles & Extras

11. Power To The People

12. Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go)

13. God Save Us

14. Do The Oz

15. God Save Oz

16. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

CD2 – The Ultimate Mixes Disc 2

New Mix in Stereo 16-44.1

Elements Mixes and Album & Single Outtakes

Elements Mixes

1. Imagine (strings only)

2. Jealous Guy (piano, bass & drums)

3. Oh My Love (vocals only)

4. How? (strings only)

Album out-takes

5. Imagine (demo)

6. Imagine (take 1)

7. Crippled Inside (take 3)

8. Crippled Inside (take 6 – alt guitar solo)

9. Jealous Guy (take 9)

10. It’s So Hard (take 6)

11. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 11)

12. Gimme Some Truth (take 4)

13. Oh My Love (take 6)

14. How Do You Sleep? (takes 1 & 2)

15. How? (take 31)

16. Oh Yoko! (Bahamas 1969)

Singles out-takes

17. Power To The People (take 7)

18. God Save Us (demo)

19. Do The Oz (take 3)

20. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (alt mix)

CD3 – Raw Studio Mixes

New Mix in Stereo 16-44.1

Extended Album Tracks & Outtakes – Live At Ascot Sound Studios

Extended Album Versions – Live

1. Imagine (take 10)

2. Crippled Inside (take 6)

3. Jealous Guy (take 29)

4. It’s So Hard (take 11)

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

(take 4 – extended)

6. Gimme Some Truth (take 4 – extended)

7. Oh My Love (take 20)

8. How Do You Sleep? (take 11 – extended)

9. How? (take 40)

10. Oh Yoko! (take 1 extended)

Out-takes – Live

11. Imagine (take 1)

12. Jealous Guy (take 11)

13. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 21)

14. How Do You Sleep? (take 1)

15. How Do You Sleep? (takes 5 & 6)

CD 4 – The Evolution Documentary

New Mix in Mono 16-44.1

The story of each song on a journey from demo to master via instructions, rehearsals, recordings, multitrack exploration and studio chat

Album tracks only

1. Imagine

2. Crippled Inside

3. Jealous Guy

4. It’s So Hard

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

6. Gimme Some Truth

7. Oh My Love

8. How Do You Sleep?

9. How?

10. Oh Yoko!

Blu-ray Audio Disc 1 – Imagine – The Ultimate Mixes

Remixed Stereo Album, Singles, Extras & Outtakes

Imagine – The Album

Remix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

1. Imagine

2. Crippled Inside

3. Jealous Guy

4. It’s So Hard

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

6. Gimme Some Truth

7. Oh My Love

8. How Do You Sleep?

9. How?

10. Oh Yoko!

Singles & Extras

Remix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

1. Power To The People

2. Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go)

3. God Save Us (Bill Elliot vocal)

4. Do The Oz

5. God Save Oz (John Lennon vocal)

6. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

The Out-takes

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

1. Imagine (demo)

2. Imagine (take 1)

3. Crippled Inside (take 3)

4. Crippled Inside (take 6 alt guitar solo)

5. Jealous Guy (take 9)

6. It’s So Hard (take 6)

7. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 11)

8. Gimme Some Truth (take 4)

9. Oh My Love (take 6)

10. How Do You Sleep? (takes 1 & 2)

11. How? (take 31)

12. Oh Yoko! (Bahamas 1969)

13. Power To The People (take 7)

14. God Save Us (demo)

15. Do The Oz (take 3)

16. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (alt mix)

The Quadrasonic Mixes

Remastered in Quad 4.0 24-96

Original 1971 Quadsonic Album Remastered

1. Imagine

2. Crippled Inside

3. Jealous Guy

4. It’s So Hard

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

6. Gimme Some Truth

7. Oh My Love

8. How Do You Sleep?

9. How?

10. Oh Yoko!

Blu-ray Audio Disc 2 – In The Studio and Deeper Listening

The Raw Studio Mixes – Extended Album Versions – Live

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Experience, in immersive Surround Sound, the moment John and The Plastic Ono Band record each song live, from a sonic soundstage at the center of Ascot Sound Studios at John & Yoko’s home in Tittenhurst

1. Imagine (take 10)

2. Crippled Inside (take 6)

3. Jealous Guy (take 29)

4. It’s So Hard (take 11)

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 4 – extended)

6. Gimme Some Truth (take 4 – extended)

7. Oh My Love (take 20)

8. How Do You Sleep? (take 11 – extended)

9. How? (take 40)

10. Oh Yoko! (take 1 – extended)

The Raw Studio Mixes – Outtakes – Live

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

1. Imagine (take 1)

2. Crippled Inside (take 2)

3. Crippled Inside (take 6 alt guitar solo)

4. Jealous Guy (take 11)

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (take 21)

6. How Do You Sleep? (take 1)

7. How Do You Sleep? (takes 5 & 6)

8. How? (takes 7-10)

9. How? (take 40 alt vocal)

10. Oh Yoko! (take 1 tracking vocal)

The Elements Mixes

From the Master Multitracks

New Mix in 5.1 & Stereo 24-96

Mixes from elements of the original multitracks that demonstrate some of the instrumentations from ‘behind the scenes’

1. Imagine (strings)

2. Crippled Inside (upright bass & drums)

3. Jealous Guy (piano, bass & drums)

4. It’s So Hard (strings)

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (guitar, bass & drums)

6. Gimme Some Truth (electric piano & guitar)

7. Oh My Love (vocals)

8. How Do You Sleep? (strings)

9. How? (strings)

10. Oh Yoko! (acoustic)

The Evolution Documentary

New Mix in Mono 24-96

The story of the songs from demo to master in rehearsals, studio chat and mixed multitrack elements

1. Imagine

2. Crippled Inside

3. Jealous Guy

4. It’s So Hard

5. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

6. Gimme Some Truth

7. Oh My Love

8. How Do You Sleep?

9. How?

10. Oh Yoko!

11. Power To The People

12. Well… (Baby Please Don’t Go)

13. God Save Us/God Save Oz

14. Do The Oz

15. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

16. Tittenhurst Park

Imagine John & Yoko – The Elliot Mintz Interviews

New Mix in Mono 24-96

Tribute by DJ and family friend Elliot Mintz featuring revealing, philosophical, honest and humorous interviews with John & Yoko.

***

IMAGINE / GIMME SOME TRUTH – DVD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL RELEASE

Imagine (Film)

1. Imagine

2. Crippled Inside

3. Good Morning

4. Jealous Guy

5. Don’t Count The Waves

6. It’s So Hard

7. Mrs. Lennon

8. In Bag

9. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

10. Mind Train

11. Whisper Piece

12. What’s That In The Sky?

13. Power To The People

14. Gimme Some Truth

15. Midsummer New York

16. Oh My Love

17. How Do You Sleep?

18. How?

19. Oh Yoko!

20. Beach / End Credits

Gimme Some Truth (Film)

1. Imagine

2. Crippled Inside

3. Oh Yoko!

4. Jealous Guy

5. It’s So Hard

6. I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

7. Gimme Some Truth

8. Oh My Love

9. How Do You Sleep?

10. How?

11. Imagine

DVD / Blu-Ray Extras

1. Jealous Guy (raw studio out-take)

2. How? (raw studio out-take)

3. Gimme Some Truth (raw studio out-take)

4. David Bailey Photoshoot