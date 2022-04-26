„Pon De Replay“ von Rihanna: Party-Hit für Barbados

„Pon de Replay“ ist nicht nur ein Produkt der klanglichen Verschmelzung von Dancehall und Dance-Pop jener Zeit, sondern auch eine Hommage an ihre Heimat Barbados, wobei der Titel auf Bajan-Kreolisch „play it again“ bedeutet.

Es ist ihre Version von Madonnas „Music“. Rihanna stellte Forderungen, denen kein DJ widerstehen konnte.

Es war ein großer Hit für sie, doch es ist nicht einmal der größte in ihrem unübertroffenen Katalog.

Come, Mr. DJ, song pon de replay

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

Come, Mr. DJ, song pon de replay

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

It goes one by one, even two by two

Everybody on the floor, let me show you how we do

Let’s go, dip it low, then you bring it up slow

Wind it up one time, wind it back once more

Come run, run, run, run

Everybody move, run

Lemme see you move and rock it ‚til the groove done

Shake it ‚til the moon becomes the sun (Sun)

Everybody in the club, give me a run (Run)

If you ready to move say it (Yeah)

One time for your mind say it (Yeah, yeah)

Well, I’m ready for ya

Come let me show ya

You want to groove, I’mma show you how to move

Come, come Mr. DJ, song pon de replay

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

Come, Mr. DJ, song pon de replay

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

Hey, Mr

Please, Mr. DJ

Tell me if you hear me

Turn the music up

Hey, Mr

Hey, Mr

Please, Mr. DJ

Tell me if you hear me

Turn the music up

It goes one by one, even two by two

Everybody in the club gon‘ be rocking when I’m through

Let the bass from the speakers run through ya sneakers

Move both ya feet and run to the beat

Come run, run, run, run

Everybody move, run

Lemme see you move and rock it ‚til the groove done

Shake it ‚til the moon becomes the sun (Sun)

Everybody in the club give me a run (Run)

If you ready to move say it (Yeah)

One time for your mind say it (Yeah, yeah)

Well, I’m ready for ya

Come let me show ya

You want to groove, I’mma show you how to move

Come, Mr. DJ, song pon de replay

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

Come, Mr. DJ, song pon de replay

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

Hey, Mr

Hey, Mr

Please, Mr. DJ

Tell me if you hear me

Turn the music up (Turn the music up right now)

Hey, Mr

Oh, Mr

Please, Mr. DJ

Tell me if you hear me

Turn the music up (Turn the music up right now)

Okay, everybody get down if you feel me

Put your hands up to the ceiling

Everybody get down if you feel me

Come and put your hands up to the ceiling

Everybody get down if you feel me

Put your hands up to the ceiling

Everybody get down if you feel me

Come and put your hands up to the ceiling

Mr. DJ, song pon de replay (Come, Mr. DJ, song pon de replay)

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what (All the gyal pon the dancefloor)

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

Come, Mr. DJ, song pon de replay (Hey Mr. DJ, boy)

Hey Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?

All the gyal pon the dancefloor wantin‘ some more what

Come, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn the music up?