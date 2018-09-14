R.E.M:: Mega-Boxset „At The BBC“

Am 19. Oktober erscheint von R.E.M. die Kollektion „At The BBC“: als Super Deluxe 8CD/1DVD-Boxset, als 2-CD, 2-LP und in digitalen Formaten. Sie umfasst Live- und Studioaufnahmen aus 25 Jahren Bandgeschichte.

Highlights sind eine John Peel Session von 1998, ein Auftritt in der Radio 1 Live Lounge (2008), das Konzert der „Monster“-Tour in Milton Keynes 1995 sowie eine Show in der St. James Church in London 2004.

Die DVD zeigt mit „Accelerating Backwards“ eine Retrospektive über die Auftritte bei der BBC, ebsno auch eine Folge von „Later …With Jools Holland“ aus dem Jahr 1998, sowie Auftritte bei Top of the Pops und anderen Sendungen.

R.E.M. at the BBC (8-CD/1-DVD)

Tracklisting:

Disc 1 (64:17) – Sessions

Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991

1. World Leader Pretend 4:36

2. Fretless 5:16

3. Half A World Away 3:33

4. Radio Song 4:05

5. Losing My Religion 4:42

6. Love Is All Around 3:09

John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998

7. Walk Unafraid 4:04

8. Daysleeper 3:18

9. Lotus 4:13

10. At My Most Beautiful 3:16

Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003

11. Bad Day 4:03

12. Orange Crush 3:55

Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003

13. Man On The Moon 4:59

14. Imitation Of Life 3:41

Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008

15. Supernatural Superserious 3:23

16. Munich 3:18

Disc 2 (62:32) – Sessions

BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998

1. Introduction :26

2. Losing My Religion 4:44

3. New Test Leper 5:53

4. Lotus 4:48

5. Parakeet 4:23

6. Electrolite 4:23

7. Perfect Circle 4:39

8. The Apologist 4:40

9. Daysleeper 4:44

10. Country Feedback 7:23

11. At My Most Beautiful 4:14

12. Walk Unafraid 4:52

13. Man On The Moon 6:11

Disc 3 (58:49) – Live Broadcasts

Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984

1. Second Guessing 2:57

2. Hyena 2:57

3. Talk About The Passion 3:04

4. West Of The Fields 3:07

5. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville 4:29

6. Auctioneer (Another Engine) 3:01

7. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry) 4:51

8. Old Man Kensey 4:24

9. Gardening At Night 3:26

10. 9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull 5:39

11. Windout 1:49

12. Driver 8 3:25

13. Pretty Persuasion 3:33

14. Radio Free Europe 3:49

15. Wendell Gee 3:21

16. Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars) 4:47

Disc 4 (51:59) – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:58

2. Crush With Eyeliner 4:42

3. Drive 3:51

4. Turn You Inside Out 4:17

5. Try Not To Breathe 3:50

6. I Took Your Name 4:15

7. Undertow 5:16

8. Bang And Blame 4:58

9. I Don’t Sleep I Dream 4:14

10. Strange Currencies 4:31

11. Revolution 3:20

12. Tongue 4:38

Disc 5 (56:43) – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. Man On The Moon 5:46

2. Country Feedback 6:49

3. Half A World Away 4:04

4. Losing My Religion 4:54

5. Pop Song 89 3:27

6. Finest Worksong 3:48

7. Get Up 2:54

8. Star 69 4:00

9. Let Me In 3:59

10. Everybody Hurts 7:24

11. Fall On Me 3:11

12. Departure 3:52

13. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 5:15

Disc 6 (43:05) – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. Lotus 4:36

2. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 4:09

3. So Fast, So Numb 4:47

4. The Apologist 4:36

5. Fall On Me 3:26

6. Daysleeper 3:29

7. The Wake-Up Bomb 5:01

8. The One I Love 3:27

9. Sweetness Follows 5:50

10. At My Most Beautiful 3:37

Disc 7 (53:28) – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. Losing My Religion 5:24

2. Everybody Hurts 6:47

3. Walk Unafraid 4:17

4. Star 69 3:04

5. Finest Worksong 4:22

6. Man On The Moon 5:43

7. Why Not Smile 2:10

8. Crush With Eyeliner 4:40

9. Tongue 5:19

10. Cuyahoga 4:37

11. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58

Disc 8 (55:24) – Live Broadcasts

St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004

1. Intro :47

2. So Fast, So Numb 5:13

3. Boy In The Well 5:20

4. I Wanted To Be Wrong 5:19

5. E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke) 5:09

6. Around The Sun 5:02

7. Aftermath 3:58

8. Losing My Religion 4:47

9. Walk Unafraid 5:10

10. Leaving New York 4:48

11. Imitation Of Life 4:35

12. Man On The Moon 5:34

Disc 9 (DVD) – Television Broadcasts

Accelerating Backwards

Moon River

Pretty Persuasion

Pop Song 89

Orange Crush

Losing My Religion

Half A World Away

Crush With Eyeliner

Man On The Moon

Daysleeper

Imitation Of Life

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)

Leaving New York

Later… with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.

Intro

Losing My Religion

Lotus

New Test Leper

Daysleeper

Electrolite

At My Most Beautiful

The Apologist

Country Feedback

Parakeet

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

Walk Unafraid

Man On The Moon

The Passenger

Bonus Videos

I’ve Been High

Nightswimming

Bad Day

The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (2-LP) Tracklisting:

Disc 1 – Sessions

A1. World Leader Pretend 4:36

A2. Radio Song 4:05

A3. Losing My Religion 4:42

Recorded for Nicky Campbell Session Into The Night on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 13 March 1991

A4. Lotus 4:13

A5. At My Most Beautiful 3:16

Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast 25 October 1998

B1. Bad Day 4:03

B2. Orange Crush 3:55

Recorded for Mark and Lard on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 15 October 2003

B3. Man On The Moon 4:59

B4. Imitation Of Life 3:41

Recorded for Drivetime on BBC Radio 2

First broadcast 15 October 2003

B5. Supernatural Superserious 3:23

Recorded for Radio 1 Live Lounge on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast 26 March 2008

Disc 2 – Broadcasts

C1. Driver 8 3:25

C2. Radio Free Europe 3:49

First broadcast on 21 November 1984 from Rock City, Nottingham

C3. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:54

C4. Drive 3:51

C5. Half A World Away 4:04

C6. Pop Song 89 3:27

First broadcast on 30 July 1995 from Milton Keynes

D1. Everybody Hurts 6:47

D2. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58

First broadcast on 25 June 1999 from Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival

D3. Losing My Religion 4:47

D4. Man On The Moon 5:34

First broadcast on 15 September 2004 from St. James’s Church, London

The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (2-CD), Tracklisting:

Disc 1 – Sessions

1. World Leader Pretend 4:36

2. Half A World Away 3:33

3. Radio Song 4:05

4. Losing My Religion 4:42

Recorded for Nicky Campbell Session Into The Night on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 13 March 1991

5. Lotus 4:13

6. At My Most Beautiful 3:16

Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 25 October 1998

7. Electrolite 4:23

8. Perfect Circle 4:39

9. Daysleeper 4:44

Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast 25 October 1998

10. Country Feedback

Recorded for Later… with Jools Holland on BBC1

First broadcast on 27 October 1998

11. Bad Day 4:03

12. Orange Crush 3:55

Recorded for Mark and Lard on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast on 15 October 2003

13. Nightswimming

Recorded for Later… with Jools Holland on BBC1

First broadcast on 14 October 2003

14. Man On The Moon 4:59

15. Imitation Of Life 3:41

Recorded for Drivetime on BBC Radio 2

First broadcast 15 October 2003

16. Supernatural Superserious 3:23

Recorded for Radio 1 Live Lounge on BBC Radio 1

First broadcast 26 March 2008

Disc 2 – Broadcasts

1. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville 4:29

2. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry) 4:51

3. Gardening At Night 3:26

4. Driver 8 3:25

5. Radio Free Europe 3:49

First broadcast on 21 November 1984 from Rock City, Nottingham

6. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:54

7. Crush With Eyeliner 4:42

8. Drive 3:51

9. Half A World Away 4:04

10. Pop Song 89 3:27

11. Finest Worksong 3:48

First broadcast on 30 July 1995 from Milton Keynes

12. Fall On Me 3:26

13. The One I Love 3:27

14. Everybody Hurts 6:47

15. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58

First broadcast on 25 June 1999 from Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival

16. E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke) 5:09

17. Losing My Religion 4:47

18. Man On The Moon 5:34

First broadcast on 15 September 2004 from St. James’s Church, London

