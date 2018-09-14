R.E.M:: Mega-Boxset „At The BBC“

Am 19. Oktober erscheint von R.E.M. die Kollektion „At The BBC“: als Super Deluxe 8CD/1DVD-Boxset, als 2-CD, 2-LP und in digitalen Formaten. Sie umfasst Live- und Studioaufnahmen aus 25 Jahren Bandgeschichte.jetzt „Best of R.E.M. at the BBC“ auf Amazon.de bestellen
Highlights sind eine John Peel Session von 1998, ein Auftritt in der Radio 1 Live Lounge (2008), das Konzert der „Monster“-Tour in Milton Keynes 1995 sowie eine Show in der St. James Church in London 2004.
Die DVD zeigt mit „Accelerating Backwards“ eine Retrospektive über die Auftritte bei der BBC, ebsno auch eine Folge von „Later …With Jools Holland“ aus dem Jahr 1998, sowie Auftritte bei Top of the Pops und anderen Sendungen.
R.E.M. at the BBC (8-CD/1-DVD)
Tracklisting:
Disc 1 (64:17) – Sessions
Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991
1. World Leader Pretend 4:36
2. Fretless 5:16
3. Half A World Away 3:33
4. Radio Song 4:05
5. Losing My Religion 4:42
6. Love Is All Around 3:09
John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998
7. Walk Unafraid 4:04
8. Daysleeper 3:18
9. Lotus 4:13
10. At My Most Beautiful 3:16
Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003
11. Bad Day 4:03
12. Orange Crush 3:55
Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003
13. Man On The Moon 4:59
14. Imitation Of Life 3:41
Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008
15. Supernatural Superserious 3:23
16. Munich 3:18
Disc 2 (62:32) – Sessions
BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998
1. Introduction :26
2. Losing My Religion 4:44
3. New Test Leper 5:53
4. Lotus 4:48
5. Parakeet 4:23
6. Electrolite 4:23
7. Perfect Circle 4:39
8. The Apologist 4:40
9. Daysleeper 4:44
10. Country Feedback 7:23
11. At My Most Beautiful 4:14
12. Walk Unafraid 4:52
13. Man On The Moon 6:11
Disc 3 (58:49) – Live Broadcasts
Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984
1. Second Guessing 2:57
2. Hyena 2:57
3. Talk About The Passion 3:04
4. West Of The Fields 3:07
5. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville 4:29
6. Auctioneer (Another Engine) 3:01
7. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry) 4:51
8. Old Man Kensey 4:24
9. Gardening At Night 3:26
10. 9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull 5:39
11. Windout 1:49
12. Driver 8 3:25
13. Pretty Persuasion 3:33
14. Radio Free Europe 3:49
15. Wendell Gee 3:21
16. Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars) 4:47
Disc 4 (51:59) – Live Broadcasts
Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995
1. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:58
2. Crush With Eyeliner 4:42
3. Drive 3:51
4. Turn You Inside Out 4:17
5. Try Not To Breathe 3:50
6. I Took Your Name 4:15
7. Undertow 5:16
8. Bang And Blame 4:58
9. I Don’t Sleep I Dream 4:14
10. Strange Currencies 4:31
11. Revolution 3:20
12. Tongue 4:38
Disc 5 (56:43) – Live Broadcasts
Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995
1. Man On The Moon 5:46
2. Country Feedback 6:49
3. Half A World Away 4:04
4. Losing My Religion 4:54
5. Pop Song 89 3:27
6. Finest Worksong 3:48
7. Get Up 2:54
8. Star 69 4:00
9. Let Me In 3:59
10. Everybody Hurts 7:24
11. Fall On Me 3:11
12. Departure 3:52
13. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 5:15
Disc 6 (43:05) – Live Broadcasts
Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999
1. Lotus 4:36
2. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 4:09
3. So Fast, So Numb 4:47
4. The Apologist 4:36
5. Fall On Me 3:26
6. Daysleeper 3:29
7. The Wake-Up Bomb 5:01
8. The One I Love 3:27
9. Sweetness Follows 5:50
10. At My Most Beautiful 3:37
Disc 7 (53:28) – Live Broadcasts
Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999
1. Losing My Religion 5:24
2. Everybody Hurts 6:47
3. Walk Unafraid 4:17
4. Star 69 3:04
5. Finest Worksong 4:22
6. Man On The Moon 5:43
7. Why Not Smile 2:10
8. Crush With Eyeliner 4:40
9. Tongue 5:19
10. Cuyahoga 4:37
11. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58
Disc 8 (55:24) – Live Broadcasts
St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004
1. Intro :47
2. So Fast, So Numb 5:13
3. Boy In The Well 5:20
4. I Wanted To Be Wrong 5:19
5. E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke) 5:09
6. Around The Sun 5:02
7. Aftermath 3:58
8. Losing My Religion 4:47
9. Walk Unafraid 5:10
10. Leaving New York 4:48
11. Imitation Of Life 4:35
12. Man On The Moon 5:34
Disc 9 (DVD) – Television Broadcasts
Accelerating Backwards
Moon River
Pretty Persuasion
Pop Song 89
Orange Crush
Losing My Religion
Half A World Away
Crush With Eyeliner
Man On The Moon
Daysleeper
Imitation Of Life
So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)
All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)
Leaving New York
Later… with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.
Intro
Losing My Religion
Lotus
New Test Leper
Daysleeper
Electrolite
At My Most Beautiful
The Apologist
Country Feedback
Parakeet
So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)
Walk Unafraid
Man On The Moon
The Passenger
Bonus Videos
I’ve Been High
Nightswimming
Bad Day
The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (2-LP) Tracklisting:
Disc 1 – Sessions
A1. World Leader Pretend 4:36
A2. Radio Song 4:05
A3. Losing My Religion 4:42
Recorded for Nicky Campbell Session Into The Night on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast on 13 March 1991
A4. Lotus 4:13
A5. At My Most Beautiful 3:16
Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast 25 October 1998
B1. Bad Day 4:03
B2. Orange Crush 3:55
Recorded for Mark and Lard on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast on 15 October 2003
B3. Man On The Moon 4:59
B4. Imitation Of Life 3:41
Recorded for Drivetime on BBC Radio 2
First broadcast 15 October 2003
B5. Supernatural Superserious 3:23
Recorded for Radio 1 Live Lounge on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast 26 March 2008
Disc 2 – Broadcasts
C1. Driver 8 3:25
C2. Radio Free Europe 3:49
First broadcast on 21 November 1984 from Rock City, Nottingham
C3. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:54
C4. Drive 3:51
C5. Half A World Away 4:04
C6. Pop Song 89 3:27
First broadcast on 30 July 1995 from Milton Keynes
D1. Everybody Hurts 6:47
D2. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58
First broadcast on 25 June 1999 from Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival
D3. Losing My Religion 4:47
D4. Man On The Moon 5:34
First broadcast on 15 September 2004 from St. James’s Church, London
The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (2-CD), Tracklisting:
Disc 1 – Sessions
1. World Leader Pretend 4:36
2. Half A World Away 3:33
3. Radio Song 4:05
4. Losing My Religion 4:42
Recorded for Nicky Campbell Session Into The Night on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast on 13 March 1991
5. Lotus 4:13
6. At My Most Beautiful 3:16
Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast on 25 October 1998
7. Electrolite 4:23
8. Perfect Circle 4:39
9. Daysleeper 4:44
Recorded for John Peel Session on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast 25 October 1998
10. Country Feedback
Recorded for Later… with Jools Holland on BBC1
First broadcast on 27 October 1998
11. Bad Day 4:03
12. Orange Crush 3:55
Recorded for Mark and Lard on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast on 15 October 2003
13. Nightswimming
Recorded for Later… with Jools Holland on BBC1
First broadcast on 14 October 2003
14. Man On The Moon 4:59
15. Imitation Of Life 3:41
Recorded for Drivetime on BBC Radio 2
First broadcast 15 October 2003
16. Supernatural Superserious 3:23
Recorded for Radio 1 Live Lounge on BBC Radio 1
First broadcast 26 March 2008
Disc 2 – Broadcasts
1. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville 4:29
2. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry) 4:51
3. Gardening At Night 3:26
4. Driver 8 3:25
5. Radio Free Europe 3:49
First broadcast on 21 November 1984 from Rock City, Nottingham
6. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? 3:54
7. Crush With Eyeliner 4:42
8. Drive 3:51
9. Half A World Away 4:04
10. Pop Song 89 3:27
11. Finest Worksong 3:48
First broadcast on 30 July 1995 from Milton Keynes
12. Fall On Me 3:26
13. The One I Love 3:27
14. Everybody Hurts 6:47
15. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) 6:58
First broadcast on 25 June 1999 from Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival
16. E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke) 5:09
17. Losing My Religion 4:47
18. Man On The Moon 5:34
First broadcast on 15 September 2004 from St. James’s Church, London