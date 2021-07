The Kooks veröffentlichen Jubiläums-Version von „Inside In/Inside Out“

The Kooks, blutjung, im Jahr 2006 als ihr Debüt-Album „Inside In/Inside Out“ erschien. LONDON - JANUARY 9: Hugh Harris, Luke Pritchard, Paul Garred and Pete Denton of the Brighton indie group The Kooks pose backstage at HMV Oxford Street on January 9, 2006 in London, England to celebrate the release of their latest single "You Don't Love Me", out today. The single precedes the release of the band's debut album "Inside In/Inside Out", out later this month. (Photo by Louise Wilson/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images, Louise Wilson. All rights reserved.