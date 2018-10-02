Facebook Twitter RSS
Jimi Hendrix: „Electric Ladyland“ als Jubiläums-Reissue

von
„Electric Ladyland“ war Jimi Hendrix' größter Chart-Erfolg. Zum 50. Jubiläum wird der Klassiker neu aufgelegt.

Zum 50. Jubiläum von „Electric Ladyland“ erscheint Jimi Hendrix‘ Klassiker als aufwändiges Reissue in verschiedenen Formaten: drei CDs+Blu-ray, sechs LPs+Blu-ray und digital. Am 09 November kommt die Edition in den Handel.

Die 100 größten Gitarristen aller Zeiten.
Das Set erhielt einen neuen 5.1 Sound Surround Mix von Eddie Kramer in High Resolution Stereo Audio (24 bit/96 kHz), enthalten sind auch eine ausführliche Dokumentation über die Entstehung des Albums, bisher unveröffentlichte Demos und Alternate Takes, ein unveröffentlichtes Live-Album, ein Booklet mit handschriftlichen Lyrics und bisher nie gezeigten Fotos. Für das Remaster von „Electric Ladyland“ zeichnete Bernie Grundman verantwortlich.

Extras von „Electric Ladyland“

Die Doku „At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland” ist auf Blu-ray mit im Pcket, und mit „Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68” gibt es eine bisher unveröffentlichte Aufnahme aus der offiziellen Bootleg-Serie von Dagger Records.

„Electric Ladyland“ ist die einzige LP Hendrix‘, die es zu dessen Lebzeiten auf  Platz eins der Billboard-Charts schaffte (16. Oktober 1968), enthielt Hits wie  „All Along The Watchtower”, „Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)” und „Crosstown Traffic”.

Das Album

Side A
1) … And the Gods Made Love
2) Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)
3) Crosstown Traffic
4) Voodoo Chile

Side B
1) Little Miss Strange
2) Long Hot Summer Night
3) Come On (Part I)
4) Gypsy Eyes
5) Burning of the Midnight Lamp

Side C
1) Rainy Day, Dream Away
2) 1983….(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)
3) Moon, Turn the Tides….Gently Gently Away

Side D
1) Still Raining, Still Dreaming
2) House Burning Down
3) All Along the Watchtower
4) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes

Side A
1) 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)
2) Voodoo Chile
3) Cherokee Mist
4) Hear My Train A Comin’

Side B
1) Angel
2) Gypsy Eyes
3) Somewhere
4) Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 1]
5) Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 3]
6) Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 4]
7) Snowballs At My Window
8) My Friend

Side C
1) At Last…The Beginning
2) Angel Caterina (1983)
3) Little Miss Strange
4) Long Hot Summer Night [Take 1]
5) Long Hot Summer Night [Take 14]

Side D
1) Rainy Day, Dream Away
2) Rainy Day Shuffle
3) 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl Sept. 14, 1968
(Dagger Records)

Side A
1) Introduction
2) Are You Experienced
3) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Side B
1) Red House
2) Foxey Lady
3) Fire

Side C
1) Hey Joe
2) Sunshine of Your Love
3) I Won’t Live Today

Side D
1) Little Wing
2) Star Spangled Banner
3) Purple Haze

At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland documentary (Blu-ray)
• Uncompressed LPCM Stereo 24b/96k
• Uncompressed LPCM 5.1 Surround 24b/96k
• DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround 24b/96k

