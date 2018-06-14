Queen + Adam Lambert live in Köln: Die besten Fotos

Am 13. Juni 2018 haben Queen + Adam Lambert ein Konzert in Köln gegeben. Genauer gesagt in der Lanxess Arena. In unserer Galerie finden Sie die besten Fotos vom Auftritt.

Setlist

Tear It Up Seven Seas Of Rhye Tie Your Mother Down Play The Game Fat Bottomed Girls Killer Queen Don’t Stop Me Now Bicycle Race I’m In Love With My Car Another One Bites The Dust Lucy I Want It All Concierto De Aranjuez Love of My Life Somebody To Love Crazy Little Thing Called Love Under Pressure I Want To Break Free You Take My Breath Away Who Wants To Live Forever Last Horizon The Show Must Go On Radio Ga Ga Bohemian Rhapsody

Zugabe: