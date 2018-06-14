Queen + Adam Lambert live in Köln: Die besten Fotos

Am 13. Juni 2018 haben Queen + Adam Lambert ein Konzert in Köln gegeben. Genauer gesagt in der Lanxess Arena. In unserer Galerie finden Sie die besten Fotos vom Auftritt.
Setlist
- Tear It Up
- Seven Seas Of Rhye
- Tie Your Mother Down
- Play The Game
- Fat Bottomed Girls
- Killer Queen
- Don’t Stop Me Now
- Bicycle Race
- I’m In Love With My Car
- Another One Bites The Dust
- Lucy
- I Want It All
- Concierto De Aranjuez
- Love of My Life
- Somebody To Love
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- Under Pressure
- I Want To Break Free
- You Take My Breath Away
- Who Wants To Live Forever
- Last Horizon
- The Show Must Go On
- Radio Ga Ga
- Bohemian Rhapsody
Zugabe:
- Day-Oh
- We Will Rock You
- We Are The Champions
- God Save The Queen