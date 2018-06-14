Facebook Twitter RSS
Abo Archiv
Toggle menu

Rolling Stone
Search

Queen + Adam Lambert live in Köln: Die besten Fotos

Queen + Adam Lambert live in Köln: Die besten Fotos

  • 1 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 2 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 3 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 4 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 5 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 6 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 7 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 8 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 9 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 10 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 11 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 12 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 13 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
  • 14 von 14
    Foto: Dominic Pencz. All rights reserved.
Previous Image Next Image

Queen + Adam Lambert live in Köln: Die besten Fotos

Facebook Twitter Google+ Whatsapp Email
von
Hier sind die besten Fotos von Queen und Adam Lambert

Am 13. Juni 2018 haben Queen + Adam Lambert ein Konzert in Köln gegeben. Genauer gesagt in der Lanxess Arena. In unserer Galerie finden Sie die besten Fotos vom Auftritt.

Setlist

  1. Tear It Up
  2. Seven Seas Of Rhye
  3. Tie Your Mother Down
  4. Play The Game
  5. Fat Bottomed Girls
  6. Killer Queen
  7. Don’t Stop Me Now
  8. Bicycle Race
  9. I’m In Love With My Car
  10. Another One Bites The Dust
  11. Lucy
  12. I Want It All
  13. Concierto De Aranjuez
  14. Love of My Life
  15. Somebody To Love
  16. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  17. Under Pressure
  18. I Want To Break Free
  19. You Take My Breath Away
  20. Who Wants To Live Forever
  21. Last Horizon
  22. The Show Must Go On
  23. Radio Ga Ga
  24. Bohemian Rhapsody

Zugabe:

  1. Day-Oh
  2. We Will Rock You
  3. We Are The Champions
  4. God Save The Queen

Themen

Fotos Galerie Live Queen
Ed Sheeran live: Hunderte wütende Fans, weil die Tickets für ungültig erklärt wurden
Ed Sheeran geht im Sommer 2018 auf große Stadion-Tour.
In Manchester startete Ed Sheeran seine aktuelle Tournee, die ihn auch nach Deutschland führen wird. Vielen Fans, die Tickets bei Viagogo kauften, wurde der Einlass verwehrt – ihnen wurde angeboten, die Karten zurückzugeben und neue zu kaufen.
Ed Sheeran und sein Team haben jetzt ernst gemacht: Wie angekündigt, haben die Veranstalter seiner Tournee Tickets von Resellern, wie Viagogo, für ungültig erklären lassen. Das bekamen nun auch ahnungslose Fans beim Europa-Auftaktkonzert in Manchester (24. Mai) zu spüren. Hunderte hätten keinen Einlass ins Ethihad Stadium bekommen, wie „Guardian“ mit Bezug auf die BBC meldet. Insgesamt 10.000 Tickets für ganz Europa haben Kilimanjaro Live, DHP Family und AEG Presents storniert. Das wurde auch kommuniziert, verbunden mit dem Hinweis, dass Käufer ihr Geld bei Viagogo zurückbekommen könnten – außerdem mit dem Angebot, zum regulären Preis gleich eine neue Karte beim Erstanbieter zu…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite