LIMERICK, IRELAND - JANUARY 21: Friends of Dolores O'Riordan carry her body from St. Joseph's church on January 21, 2018 in Limerick, Ireland. Thousands of mourners paid their respects today as she lay in repose. The Cranberries singer, aged 46 was found unresponsive in a London hotel on Monday. Police are not treating her death as suspicious. An inquest into O'Riordan's death was opened and adjourned until April while the coroner awaits test results. The Cranberries' debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? sold 40 million records in the early 1990's. The funeral will take place in Ballybricken parish church on Tuesday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images, Charles McQuillan. All rights reserved.