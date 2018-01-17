Nach dem unerwarteten Tod von Dolores O’Riordan (15. Januar 2018) ist die Musikwelt sichtlich erschüttert. Viele haben die Sängerin und die Cranberries gekannt und geliebt. Nun nutzten Musiker wie Matt Johnson (The The), R.E.M., Peter Murphy, Mike Scott und viele mehr die sozialen Netzwerke um ihr Beileid und Wünsche auszusprechen, und auch die ein oder andere Erinnerung an Dolores O’Riordan zu teilen.

U2 etwa schreiben: „Mitten aus dem Westen kam dieser Sturm von einer Stimme – sie fand ihre Stärke in ihrer Überzeugung, und sie sprach die Verletzlichkeit in uns allen an. Sie war ‚Bel Canto‘ aus Limerick.“

R.E.M. lobten ihren „brillanten und großzügigen Geist“ und „ihre Schlagfertigkeit“.

Hier die Tweets und Posts:

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Very sad to hear about Dolores O'Riordan’s early death. She would sometimes travel on our tour bus when The Cranberries supported us on an American tour. Sweet girl. — THE THE (@thethe) January 15, 2018

How truly saddened and moved I am to hear the news of the death of Dolores o'Riordan. I do not know the body of her work… Posted by Peter Murphy on Montag, 15. Januar 2018

"We are all saddened to hear the news. Dolores was a brilliant & generous spirit w/ a quick humor & a stunning voice. Our love to the band & to her family & fans." -Michael Stipe & the whole of R.E.M. & REMHQ pic.twitter.com/qhYN8aXebD — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) January 16, 2018

Sad and shocked to hear this. We enjoyed playing with, and listening to, the Cranberries and Dolores' amazing voice. R.I.P. Dolores. https://t.co/XsAophyNOz — Mike Mills (@m_millsey) January 15, 2018

“The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now. Out of the West came this storm of… Posted by U2 on Montag, 15. Januar 2018

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly

– I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well – we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together – unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018