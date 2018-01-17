Facebook Twitter RSS
Nach dem Tod von Dolores O’Riordan: U2, The The, R.E.M. und viele weitere kondolieren

MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 02: Noel Antony Hogan, Fergal Patrick Lawler, Dolores O'Riordan and Michael Gerard Hogan of The Cr
Noel Antony Hogan, Fergal Patrick Lawler, Dolores O'Riordan und Michael Gerard Hogan von The Cranberries im Kesselhaus am 2. Dezember 2012 in München, Deutschland. (Photo by Stefan M. Prager/Redferns via Getty Images)
Foto: Redferns via Getty Images, Stefan M. Prager. All rights reserved.
Der Tod der 46-Jährigen schockierte nicht nur Fans und Familie. Er erschütterte die ganze Musikwelt. Viele Künstler sprachen nun online ihr Beileid aus.

Nach dem unerwarteten Tod von Dolores O’Riordan (15. Januar 2018) ist die Musikwelt sichtlich erschüttert. Viele haben die Sängerin und die Cranberries gekannt und geliebt. Nun nutzten Musiker wie Matt Johnson (The The), R.E.M., Peter Murphy, Mike Scott und viele mehr die sozialen Netzwerke um ihr Beileid und Wünsche auszusprechen, und auch die ein oder andere Erinnerung an Dolores O’Riordan zu teilen.

U2 etwa schreiben: „Mitten aus dem Westen kam dieser Sturm von einer Stimme – sie fand ihre Stärke in ihrer Überzeugung, und sie sprach die Verletzlichkeit in uns allen an. Sie war ‚Bel Canto‘ aus Limerick.“

R.E.M. lobten ihren „brillanten und großzügigen Geist“ und „ihre Schlagfertigkeit“.

Hier die Tweets und Posts:

How truly saddened and moved I am to hear the news of the death of Dolores o'Riordan. I do not know the body of her work…

Posted by Peter Murphy on Montag, 15. Januar 2018

“The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now. Out of the West came this storm of…

Posted by U2 on Montag, 15. Januar 2018

I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores. I have truly enjoyed the…

Posted by Andy Rourke on Dienstag, 16. Januar 2018

 

