☰ Menü
Musik
News, Reviews, Storys
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Listen
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Politik
Storys
Highlights
Forum, Das Archiv #IMA2019
Abo
Spezial-Abo, Sammler-Ausgaben
ROLLING STONE – Videos jetzt ansehen
Partner von Logo Welt
3

Logo Daheim Dabei Konzerte

Andy Allo

Weiterempfehlen!
  • Mail Icon
  • Mail Icon
  • Mail Icon
Vergangene Konzerte auf
Magenta Musik 360 anschauen
  • Stunden
  • Minuten
  • Sekunden






Spezial-Abo

Watch Mando Diao with an exklusive performance at #DaheimDabeiKonzerte: Monday at 7pm CET

We have a special performance coming up: This Monday at 7pm - a special with Mando Diao
Foto: Viktor Flume. All rights reserved.

Das wird Sie auch interessieren

Unique: Rolling Stone, Musikexpress and Metal Hammer make common cause!

Special times demand special actions. That’s why the editorial offices of Rolling Stone, Musikexpress and Metal Hammer have joined forces to give you a small private concert in the coming weeks from Monday to Friday at 7pm. And this on all three websites at the same time! Our #DaheimDabeiKonzerte are a unique event – each of the three music editors have chosen artists, together we present them now. So our #DaheimDabeiKonzerte offer sometimes a metal act, sometimes a songwriter and sometimes an electro pop band. Because music connects. Take a look, let yourself be surprised – and stay healthy!

Our colleagues from MUSIKEXPRESS and the Swedish indie rockers Mando Diao are connected by a long history: From the award of „Record of the Month“ for their „Sgt. Pepper’s“-like masterpiece ODE TO OCHRASY to the studio visit in L.A., where the band just recorded their European No.1 hit „Dance With Somebody“ and thus managed the jump from the indie discos to the stage of „Wetten, dass…? In addition, they were regular guests on the playlists of many of our party series with such hits as „Sheepdog“ and „Down In The Past“.

Watch the trailer:

In the course of their 20-year career, the group has far surpassed their great idols Oasis in terms of their love of experimentation: 60s rock, disco beats, dialect folk and perfect pop as only Swedes can make it, see ABBA, Roxette, The Cardigans – Mando Diao have always faced new adventures and their success proves them right to this day. They even coped with the departure of their co-bandleader Gustaf Norén five years ago and entered the charts last year with their second album in a new constellation – programmatic title: BANG.

Mando Diao live at #DaheimDabeiKonzerte: Montag, Mai 11th at 7pm CET on rollingstone.de, metal-hammer.de und musikexpress.de

Watch all concerts at magenta-musik-360.de and #dabei/MagentaTV.

In dieser Geschichte: 
,

#DaheimDabeiKonzerte mit Sasha: Die meistgeklickten YouTube-Videos des deutschen Popsängers
Stimmen Sie sich mit den beliebtesten YouTube-Videos von Popsänger Sasha auf seinen heutigen Auftritt im Rahmen der #DaheimDabeiKonzerte ein.
Einmalig: Rolling Stone, Musikexpress und Metal Hammer machen gemeinsame Sache! Besondere Zeiten fordern besondere Aktionen. Deshalb haben sich die Redaktionen von Rolling Stone, Musikexpress und Metal Hammer zusammengetan, um euch in den kommenden Wochen von Montag bis Freitag um 19 Uhr ein kleines Privatkonzert zeigen zu können. Und zwar auf allen drei Websites gleichzeitig! Unsere #DaheimDabeiKonzerte sind eine einmalige Aktion – jede der drei Musikredaktionen hat Künstler ausgewählt, gemeinsam präsentieren wir sie nun. Also bieten unsere #DaheimDabeiKonzerte mal einen Metal-Act, mal eine Songwriterin und ein andermal eine Elektropop-Band. Denn Musik verbindet. Schaut rein, lasst euch überraschen – und bleibt gesund!…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite