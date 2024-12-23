Die Alben des Jahres 2024: Arne Willander

ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Arne Willander ganz vorn: „Songs Of A Lost World“ von The Cure.

Cover-Artwork von "Songs Of A Lost World" von The Cure

Cover-Artwork von "Songs Of A Lost World" von The Cure Foto: Universal Music. All rights reserved.

  1. THE CURE
    Songs Of A Lost World
  2. BETH GIBBONS
    Lives Outgrown
  3. NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS
    Wild God
  4. THE LAST DINNER PARTY
    Prelude To Ecstasy
  5. TINDERSTICKS
    Soft Tissue
  6. BRIGHT EYES
    Five Dice, All Threes
  7. TOM LIWA
    Primzahlen aus dem Bardo
  8. THE LIBERTINES
    All Quiet On The Eastern …
  9. ADRIANNE LENKER
    Bright Future
  10. LAURA MARLING
    Patterns In Repeat
  11. JULIA HOLTER
    Something In The Room She …
  12. CASSANDRA JENKINS
    My Light, My Destroyer
  13. PET SHOP BOYS
    Nonetheless
  14. JOHN CALE
    Poptical Illusion
  15. PAUL WELLER
    66
  16. ONE TRUE PAIRING
    Endless Rain
  17. MARK KNOPFLER
    One Deep River
  18. BILLIE EILISH
    Hit Me Hard And Soft
  19. MARIKA HACKMAN
    Big Sigh
  20. PORRIDGE RADIO
    Clouds In The Sky They Will …
