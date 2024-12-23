Die Alben des Jahres 2024: Arne Willander
ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Arne Willander ganz vorn: „Songs Of A Lost World“ von The Cure.
- THE CURE
Songs Of A Lost World
- BETH GIBBONS
Lives Outgrown
- NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS
Wild God
- THE LAST DINNER PARTY
Prelude To Ecstasy
- TINDERSTICKS
Soft Tissue
- BRIGHT EYES
Five Dice, All Threes
- TOM LIWA
Primzahlen aus dem Bardo
- THE LIBERTINES
All Quiet On The Eastern …
- ADRIANNE LENKER
Bright Future
- LAURA MARLING
Patterns In Repeat
- JULIA HOLTER
Something In The Room She …
- CASSANDRA JENKINS
My Light, My Destroyer
- PET SHOP BOYS
Nonetheless
- JOHN CALE
Poptical Illusion
- PAUL WELLER
66
- ONE TRUE PAIRING
Endless Rain
- MARK KNOPFLER
One Deep River
- BILLIE EILISH
Hit Me Hard And Soft
- MARIKA HACKMAN
Big Sigh
- PORRIDGE RADIO
Clouds In The Sky They Will …
