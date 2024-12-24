Die Alben des Jahres 2024: Maik Brüggemeyer

ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Maik Brüggemeyer ganz vorn: „All Born Screaming“ von St. Vincent.

von 
Cover-Artwork von „All Born Screaming“ von St. Vincent

Cover-Artwork von „All Born Screaming“ von St. Vincent Foto: Virgin. All rights reserved.

  1. ST. VINCENT
    All Born Screaming
  2. TINDERSTICKS
    Soft Tissue
  3. ADRIANNE LENKER
    Bright Future
  4. BILL CALLAHAN
    Resuscitate!
  5. THE NECKS
    Bleed
  6. BETH GIBBONS
    Lives Outgrown
  7. VAMPIRE WEEKEND
    Only God Was Above Us
  8. MYRIAM GENDRON
    Mayday
  9. TIERRA WHACK
    World Wide Whack
  10. INTERNATIONAL MUSIC
    Endless Rüttenscheid
  11. OISIN LEECH
    Cold Sea
  12. SIMON JOYNER
    Coyote Butterfly
  13. JOHN CALE
    Poptical Illusion
  14. TOM LIWA
    Primzahlen aus dem Bardo
  15. AROOJ AFTAB
    Night Reign
  16. LAURA MARLING
    Patterns In Repeat
  17. ROSALI
    Bite Down
  18. MAXIM BILLER
    Studio
  19. KIM GORDON
    The Collective
  20. ENGLISH TEACHER
    This Could Be Texas
