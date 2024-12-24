Die Alben des Jahres 2024: Maik Brüggemeyer
ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Maik Brüggemeyer ganz vorn: „All Born Screaming“ von St. Vincent.
- ST. VINCENT
All Born Screaming
- TINDERSTICKS
Soft Tissue
- ADRIANNE LENKER
Bright Future
- BILL CALLAHAN
Resuscitate!
- THE NECKS
Bleed
- BETH GIBBONS
Lives Outgrown
- VAMPIRE WEEKEND
Only God Was Above Us
- MYRIAM GENDRON
Mayday
- TIERRA WHACK
World Wide Whack
- INTERNATIONAL MUSIC
Endless Rüttenscheid
- OISIN LEECH
Cold Sea
- SIMON JOYNER
Coyote Butterfly
- JOHN CALE
Poptical Illusion
- TOM LIWA
Primzahlen aus dem Bardo
- AROOJ AFTAB
Night Reign
- LAURA MARLING
Patterns In Repeat
- ROSALI
Bite Down
- MAXIM BILLER
Studio
- KIM GORDON
The Collective
- ENGLISH TEACHER
This Could Be Texas
