Die besten Alben 2025: Ralf Niemczyk
ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Ralf Niemczyk ganz vorn: „The Bad Fire“ von Mogwai.
Empfehlungen der Redaktion
- MOGWAI
The Bad Fire
- BAXTER DURY
Allbarone
- ROSALÍA
Lux
- BAR ITALIA
Some Like It Hot
- YAYA BEY
Do It Afraid
- SOPHIA KENNEDY
Squeeze Me
- HAIM
I Quit
- DJ KOZE
Music Can Hear Us
- DESTROYER
Dan’s Boogie
- PULP
More
- LITTLE SIMZ
Lotus
- ANTONY SZMIEREK
Service Station At The End Of The Universe
- STEFANIE SCHRANK
Forma
- JOSI MILLER
4 Steps Of Sleep
- KING PRINCESS
Girl Violence
- DRANGSAL
Aus keiner meiner Brücken die in Asche …
- ALLI NEUMANN
Roquestar
- SPRINTS
All that Is Over
- APACHE 207
21 Gramm
- 20 LAUFEY
A Matter Of Time
Mehr News und Stories