Die besten Alben 2025: Ralf Niemczyk

ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Ralf Niemczyk ganz vorn: „The Bad Fire“ von Mogwai.

von 
Cover-Artwork von „The Bad Fire“ von Mogwai

Cover-Artwork von „The Bad Fire“ von Mogwai Foto: Pias/Rock Action Records. All rights reserved.

  1. MOGWAI
    The Bad Fire
  2. BAXTER DURY
    Allbarone
  3. ROSALÍA
    Lux
  4. BAR ITALIA
    Some Like It Hot
  5. YAYA BEY
    Do It Afraid
  6. SOPHIA KENNEDY
    Squeeze Me
  7. HAIM
    I Quit
  8. DJ KOZE
    Music Can Hear Us
  9. DESTROYER
    Dan’s Boogie
  10. PULP
    More
  11. LITTLE SIMZ
    Lotus
  12. ANTONY SZMIEREK
    Service Station At The End Of The Universe
  13. STEFANIE SCHRANK
    Forma
  14. JOSI MILLER
    4 Steps Of Sleep
  15. KING PRINCESS
    Girl Violence
  16. DRANGSAL
    Aus keiner meiner Brücken die in Asche …
  17. ALLI NEUMANN
    Roquestar
  18. SPRINTS
    All that Is Over
  19. APACHE 207
    21 Gramm
  20. 20 LAUFEY
    A Matter Of Time

Ralf Niemczyk schreibt freiberuflich unter anderem für ROLLING STONE. Weitere Artikel und das Autorenprofil gibt es hier.

