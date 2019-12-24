☰ Menü
Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Maik Brüggemeyer

Die Alben des Jahres 2019, von Maik Brüggemeyer. Mit Bill Callahan, Bonnie „Prince“ Billy und Jaimie Branch

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – Maik Brüggemeyer:

  1. Bill Callahan: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
  2. Bonnie „Prince“ Billy: I Made A Place
  3. Jaimie Branch: Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
  4. Robert Forster: Inferno
  5. James Yorkston: Route To The Harmonium
  6. André Heller: Spätes Leuchten
  7. Purple Mountains: Purple Montains
  8. Kate Tempest: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
  9. Wilco: Ode To Joy
  10. Jerry Leger: Time Out For Tomorrow
  11. Little Simz: Grey Area
  12. Rustin Man: Drift Code
  13. Big Thief: Two Hands
  14. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
  15. Tindersticks: No Treasure But Hope
  16. Taylor Swift: Lover
  17. Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Colorado
  18. Joan Shelley: Like The River Loves The Sea
  19. Sleater-Kinney: The Center Won’t Hold

Die Top 3 im Video:

