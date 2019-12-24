Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Maik Brüggemeyer

Die Alben des Jahres von Ina Simone Mautz. Mit Charlotte Brandi, Andrew Bird und Moritz Krämer.

Die Alben des Jahres – von Ina Simone Mautz: Charlotte Brandi: The Magician Andrew Bird: My Finest Work Yet Moritz Krämer: Ich hab' einen Vertrag unterschrieben Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride Kevin Morby: Oh My God Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka Finn Andrews: One Piece At A Time Aldous Harding: Designer Joel Alme: Bort Bort Bort The Divine Comedy: Office Politics Liam Gallagher: Why Me? Why Not. Beirut: Gallipoli Die Höchste Eisenbahn: Ich glaub dir alles Whitney: Forever Turned Around Patrick Watson: Wave Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow Big…