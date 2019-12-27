☰ Menü
Musik
News, Reviews, Storys
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Listen
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Politik
Storys
Abo
Sammler-Ausgaben
Highlights
Forum, Das Archiv #IMA2019

Seht euch jetzt den International Music Award 2019 bei MagentaTV oder kostenlos auf www.magentatv.de an.

Partner von Logo Welt
3

Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Sebastian Zabel

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 von Sebastian Zabel. Mit Lana Del Rey, Solange und Billie Eilish.

Das wird Sie auch interessieren

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – von Sebastian Zabel:

  1. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
  2. Solange: When I Get Home
  3. Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  4. Deerhunter: Why Hasn’t Everything Already …?
  5. Little Simz: Grey Area
  6. Bill Callahan: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
  7. Richard Dawson: 2020
  8. Aldous Harding: Designer
  9. Bilderbuch: Mea Culpa
  10. Kindness: Something Like A War
  11. Kelsey Lu: Blood
  12. Lizzo: Cuz I Love You
  13. King Princess: Cheap Queen
  14. Sudan Archives: Athena
  15. Earth: Full Upon Her Burning Lips
  16. Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
  17. Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Colorado
  18. Meat Puppets: Dusty Notes
  19. Faye Webster: Atlanta Millionaires Club
  20. Ilgen-Nur: Power Nap

Die Top 3 im Video:

In dieser Geschichte: 
,

Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Arne Willander
Die Alben des Jahres von Arne Willander. Mit Rustin Man, Bill Callahan und Bonnie Prince Billy
Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – von Arne Willander: Rustin Man: Drift Code Bill Callahan: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest Bonnie Prince Billy: I Made A Place Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising Alex Cameron: Miami Memory Wilco: Ode To Joy Morrissey: California Son Tindersticks: No Treasure But Hope Robert Forster: Inferno Purple Mountains: Purple Mountains Van Morrison: Three Chords & The Truth Aldous Harding: Designer Edwyn Collins: Badbea Big Thief: Two Hands Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell The Divine Comedy: Office Politics Lloyd Cole: Guesswork John Southworth: Miracle In The Night Ratso: Stubborn Heart Die Top 3 im Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyrGv1d8gFk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEEOWvfCuxo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhMz9pvRNCQ  
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite