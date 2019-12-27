Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Sebastian Zabel

Die Alben des Jahres von Arne Willander. Mit Rustin Man, Bill Callahan und Bonnie Prince Billy

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – von Arne Willander: Rustin Man: Drift Code Bill Callahan: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest Bonnie Prince Billy: I Made A Place Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising Alex Cameron: Miami Memory Wilco: Ode To Joy Morrissey: California Son Tindersticks: No Treasure But Hope Robert Forster: Inferno Purple Mountains: Purple Mountains Van Morrison: Three Chords & The Truth Aldous Harding: Designer Edwyn Collins: Badbea Big Thief: Two Hands Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell The Divine Comedy: Office Politics Lloyd Cole: Guesswork John Southworth: Miracle In The Night Ratso: Stubborn Heart Die Top 3 im Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyrGv1d8gFk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEEOWvfCuxo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhMz9pvRNCQ