- KURT VILE Watch My Moves
- KENDRICK LAMAR Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- MAKAYA MCCRAVEN In These Times
- DIE NERVEN Die Nerven
- ROSALÍA Motomami
- KOKOROKO Could We Be More
- DRY CLEANING Stumpwork
- YA YA BEY Remember Your North Star
- KAE TEMPEST The Line Is A Curve
- BILL CALLAHAN Ytilaer
- ARCTIC MONKEYS The Car
- HARRY STYLES Harry’s House
- BEYONCÉ Renaissance
- BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD Ants From Up There
- DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT Cheat Codes
- DIE STERNE Hallo Euphoria
- VINCE STAPLES Ramona Park Broke My Heart
- BOBBY OROZA Get On The Otherside
- ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If
- NEIL YOUNG WITH CRAZY HORSE World Record
Die Alben des Jahres 2022: Sebastian Zabel
von Rolling StoneDie Platten des Jahres - ausgewählt von ROLLING-STONE-Chefredakteur Sebastian Zabel. Mit Kurt Vile, Kendrick Lamar, Die Nerven und Rosalia.