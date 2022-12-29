Partner von Logo Welt
Die Alben des Jahres 2022: Sebastian Zabel


von
Die Platten des Jahres - ausgewählt von ROLLING-STONE-Chefredakteur Sebastian Zabel. Mit Kurt Vile, Kendrick Lamar, Die Nerven und Rosalia.
  1. KURT VILE Watch My Moves
  2. KENDRICK LAMAR Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
  3. MAKAYA MCCRAVEN In These Times
  4. DIE NERVEN Die Nerven
  5. ROSALÍA Motomami
  6. KOKOROKO Could We Be More
  7. DRY CLEANING Stumpwork
  8. YA YA BEY Remember Your North Star
  9. KAE TEMPEST The Line Is A Curve
  10. BILL CALLAHAN Ytilaer
  11. ARCTIC MONKEYS The Car
  12. HARRY STYLES Harry’s House
  13. BEYONCÉ Renaissance
  14. BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD Ants From Up There
  15. DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT Cheat Codes
  16. DIE STERNE Hallo Euphoria
  17. VINCE STAPLES Ramona Park Broke My Heart
  18. BOBBY OROZA Get On The Otherside
  19. ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If
  20. NEIL YOUNG WITH CRAZY HORSE World Record

