Dieses Box-Set hat es in sich: Elton John bringt mit „Elton: Jewel Box“ eine große Sammlung mit Raritäten heraus, die insbesondere für Fans des Künstlers interessant sein dürften. Mit dabei sind Songs aus der Bluesology-Ära um 1965 sowie frühe Solo-Stücke, die in Zusammenarbeit mit seinem langjährigen Freund und Songschreiber Bernie Taupin entstanden sind. Dazu gehören beispielsweise „Bonnie’s Gone Away“ und „Regimental Sgt. Zippo“.

„Elton: Jewel Box“ enthält außerdem B-Seiten aus den Jahren 1976 bis 2005 und Songs, die in seiner Autobiografie „Ich: Elton John“ erwähnt sind. Die große Sammlung wird am 13. November nicht nur digital, sondern auch als Box-Set mit acht CDs erscheinen – mit dabei ist auch ein Buch mit Fotos und persönlichen Kommentaren des Musikers. Außerdem wird es Sets mit vier, drei und zwei LPs geben.

Elton John: Zwei Stücke vorab veröffentlicht

Zu hören sind bereits jetzt zwei Songs: „Sing Me No Sad Songs“ und „Snow Queen“.

„Mit allem, das ich tue, möchte ich immer einen Schritt weiter gehen und in die Zukunft blicken. Aber durch den Lockdown hatte ich Zeit, Bilanz zu ziehen – diese Momente aus meinem Gedächtnis zu kramen, war eine wirkliche Freude“, so Elton John über die Veröffentlichung. Damals seien die Songs nur so aus ihm und Bernie Taupin herausgesprudelt. „Und die Band war im Studio einfach unglaublich.“

„Elton: Jewel Box“ – die Tracklist mit vielen Raritäten von Elton John

CD 1 Deep Cuts

1. ” Monkey Suit”

2. “Where To Now St Peter?”

3. “Mellow”

4. “The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)”

5. “Chameleon”

6. “Gone To Shiloh”

7. “We All Fall in Love Sometimes”

8. “Too Low for Zero”

9. “The Power With Little Richard”

10. “All That I’m Allowed”

11. “The Bridge”

12. “The New Fever Waltz”

13. “Stone’s Throw From Hurtin’”

14. “The North”

15. “Hoop of Fire”

16. “Boogie Pilgrim”

CD 2 Deep Cuts

1. “Ticking”

2. “Crystal”

3. “All Quiet on the Western Front”

4. “Tell Me When the Whistle Blows”

5, “Freaks in Love”

6. “Never Too Old (to Hold Somebody)”

7. “The Emperor’s New Clothes”

8. “House”

9. “(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket”

10. “Understanding Women”

11. “Shoot Down the Moon”

12. “Have Mercy on the Criminal”

13. “Blues for Baby and Me”

14. “My Quicksand”

15. “Street Kids”

CD 3: Rarities Part One 1965-1968

1. “Come Back Baby” Bluesology

2. “Mr. Frantic” Bluesology

3. “Scarecrow” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

4. “A Dandelion Dies in the Wind’ (Piano Demo)

5. “Velvet Fountain” (Piano Demo)

6. “A Little Love Goes a Long Way” (Piano Demo)

7. “If You Could See Me Now” (Piano Demo)

8. “Mr. Lightning Strikerman” (Piano Demo)

9. “Countryside Love Affair” (Piano Demo)

10. “I Could Never Fall in Love With Anybody Else” (Piano Demo)

11. “I Get a Little Bit Lonely” (Piano Demo)

12. “The Witch’s House” (Piano Demo)

13. “Get Out of This Town” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

14. “Year of the Teddy Bear” (Piano Demo)

15. “Where It’s At” (Piano/Percussion Demo)

16. “Who’s Gonna Love You” (Piano/Percussion Demo)

17. “Nina” (Band Version)

18. “Angel Tree” (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

19. “Here’s to the Next Time” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

20. “Thank You for All Your Loving” (Band Version)

21. “Watching the Planes Go By” (Band Version)

22. “When the First Tear Shows” (Arranged Band Version)

23. “Tartan Coloured Lady” (Arranged Band Version)

CD 4: Rarities Part Two 1968

1. “Hourglass” (Band Version)

2. “71-75 New Oxford Street” (Band Demo)

3. “Turn to Me: (Arranged Band Version)

4. “Reminds Me of You” (Piano Demo)

5. “I Can’t Go on Living Without You” (Arranged Band Version)

6, “And the Clock Goes Round” (Piano Demo)

7. “When I Was Tealby Abbey” (Piano Demo)

8. “I’ll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me” (Piano Demo)

9. “Trying to Hold On to a Love That’s Dying” (Piano Demo)

10. “Sitting Doing Nothing” (Band Version)

11. “Regimental Sgt. Zippo” (Band Version)

12. “Cry Willow Cry” (Band Demo)

13. “There Is Still a Little Love” (Band Demo)

14. “If I Asked You” (Band Demo)

15. “Skyline Pigeon” (Piano Demo)

16. “Two of a Kind” (Arranged Band Version)

17. “The Girl on Angel Pavement” (Arranged Band Version)

18. “Smokestack Children” (Arranged Band Version)

19. “Baby I Miss You” (Band Demo)

20. “All Across the Havens” (Piano/Guitar Demo)

21. “Bonnie’s Gone Away” (Piano/Guitar Demo)

22. “Just an Ordinary Man” (Piano Demo)

23. “There’s Still Time for Me” (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

CD 5: Rarities Part Three 1968-1971

1. “The Tide Will Turn for Rebecca” (Piano Demo)

2. “Dick Barton Theme (Devil’s Gallop)” (Bread And Beer Band)

3. “Breakdown Blues” (Bread And Beer Band)

4. “Taking the Sun From My Eyes” (Arranged Band Version)

5. “It’s Me That You Need” (Band Demo)

6. “Sing Me No Sad Songs” (Band Demo)

7. “The Flowers Will Never Die” (Piano Demo)

8. “In the Morning” (Band Demo)

9. “Open Your Eyes to the Sun” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

10. “One Time, Sometime or Never” (Band Demo)

11. “Slow Fade to Blue” (Piano/Guitar Demo)

12. “Rolling Western Union” (Piano Demo)

13. “My Father’s Gun” (Piano Demo)

14. “Amoreena” (Piano Demo)

15. “Burn Down the Mission” (Piano Demo)

16. “Razor Face” (Piano Demo)

17. “Madman Across the Water” (Piano Demo)

18. “Holiday Inn” (Piano Demo)

19. “All the Nasties” (Piano Demo)

CD 6: B Sides Part One 1976-1984

1. “Snow Queen”

2. “Conquer the Sun”

3. “Cartier”

4. “White Man Danger”

5. “Tactics”

6. “Steal Away Child”

7. “Love so Cold”

8. “Les Aveux”

9. “Donner Pour Donner”

10. “J’veux D’la Tendresse”

11. “Fools in Fashion”

12. “Can’t Get Over Getting Over Losing You”

13. “Tortured”

14. “Hey Papa Legba”

15. “Take Me Down to the Ocean”

16. “Where Have All the Good Times Gone?” (Alternate Mix)

17. “The Retreat”

18. “Choc Ice Goes Mental”

19. “A Simple Man”

CD 7: B-Sides Part Two 1984-2005

1. “Lonely Boy”

2. “Highlander”

3. “Billy and the Kids”

4. “Lord of the Flies”

5. “Rope Around a Fool”

6. “Medicine Man”

7. “I Know Why I’m in Love”

8. “Big Man in a Little Suit”

9. “God Never Came Here”

10. “The North Star”

11. “Did Anybody Sleep With Joan of Arc”

12. “So Sad the Renegade”

13. “A Little Peace”

14. “Keep it a Mystery”

15. “How’s Tomorrow”

16. “Peter’s Song”

17. “Things Only Get Better With Love”

CD 8: And This Is Me…

1. “Empty Sky”

2. “Lady Samantha”

3. “Border Song”

4. “My Father’s Gun”

5. “All the Nasties”

6. “I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself”

7. “Philadelphia Freedom”

8. “Song for Guy”

9. “Sartorial Eloquence”

10. “Elton’s Song”

11. “Cold as Christmas (In the Middle of the Year)”

12. “I Fall Apart”

13. “Amazes Me”

14. “The Last Song”

15. “American Triangle”

16. “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”