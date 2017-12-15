Facebook Twitter RSS
Für Hardcore-Fans: Der „Game Of Thrones“-Dildo ist da

Szene aus „Game Of Thrones“
Foto: HBO. All rights reserved.
von
„Game Of Moans“: nachempfunden einem Schwert, die Klinge in Penis-Form, der Schaft schön griffig.

„Der Winter kommt“? WIR kommen bald. Möglicherweise. Eine australische Firma hat einen „Game Of Thrones“-Dildo auf den Markt gebracht.  Stimmiger Produktname: „Game Of Moans“, „Spiel der Stöhnerei“.

„Game Of Thrones“-Vibrator: Schön griffiger Schaft

GeekySexToys.com bietet den Dildo auf ihrer Website an. Nachempfunden einem Schwert, die Klinge in Penis-Form, der Schaft schön griffig. Das Schwert ist der Waffe Jon Snows nachempfunden. Produktbeschreibung:

„Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Than this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothin until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword. The sword’s hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure.“

Game Of Thrones
Foto: Paul Schiraldi Photography. All rights reserved.
Für 110 Dollar lässt sich die „Waffe“ erwerben.
