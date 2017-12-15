Für Hardcore-Fans: Der „Game Of Thrones“-Dildo ist da

„Der Winter kommt“? WIR kommen bald. Möglicherweise. Eine australische Firma hat einen „Game Of Thrones“-Dildo auf den Markt gebracht. Stimmiger Produktname: „Game Of Moans“, „Spiel der Stöhnerei“.
„Game Of Thrones“-Vibrator: Schön griffiger Schaft
bietet den Dildo auf ihrer Website an. Nachempfunden einem Schwert, die Klinge in Penis-Form, der Schaft schön griffig. Das Schwert ist der Waffe Jon Snows nachempfunden. Produktbeschreibung:
„Have you been dreaming of a long, thick shaft? Than this dildo sword will fulfill your fantasy. You know nothin until you have experienced orgasmic sensations with this dildo sword. The sword’s hilt also allows for maximum penetration and pleasure.“
'House Stark' set & 'Penetrating House Stark' video on TheAriDee.com & patreon.com/thearidee I had to get a little creative on the pose so I could show you guys a censored nudie & my badass dildo sword version of Longclaw without breaking all the IG rules. 🐺👑🗡 #HouseStark #Longclaw #GameofThrones #GoT #Winterfell #geekysextoys #winteriscoming