Harry Styles 2023 live: Das sind die Ticketpreise

Der Ticketverkauf für Harry Styles‘ Deutschlandkonzerte im Sommer 2023 ist gestartet. Der Popstar kommt nach München, Düsseldorf und Frankfurt am Main, inklusive dreier Zusatzshows spielt er sechs Konzerte in Deutschland.

Die Ticketpreise beginnen dabei in München bei 60,15 Euro für einen Stehplatz, in Düsseldorf bei 74 Euro und in Frankfurt bei 71,50 Euro. Die Preise variieren stark, für Sitzplätze muss man je nach Kategorie bis zu rund 150-160 Euro ausgeben. Logenplätze inklusive Hospitality Package in Düsseldorf kosten sogar stolze 347,50 Euro. Viele Preiskategorien sind auch bereits ausverkauft.

Harry Styles live in München (17.05.2023): Das kosten die Tickets

Kategorie 1 – Stehplatz Normalpreis € 179,75 (zzt. nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 2 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 152,15

Kategorie 3 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 134,90

Kategorie 4 – Stehplatz – Front of Stage Normalpreis € 134,90(zzt. nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 5 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 111,90

Kategorie 6 – Stehplatz – Innenraum Normalpreis € 100,40

Kategorie 7 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 83,1

Kategorie 8 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 71,65

Kategorie 9 – Stehplatz Normalpreis € 60,15

Harry Styles live in München (Zusatzshow am 18.05.2023): Das kosten die Tickets

Kategorie 1 – Stehplatz POD Normalpreis € 179,75 (zzt. nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 2 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 152,15

Kategorie 3 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 134,90

Kategorie 4 – Stehplatz – Front of Stage Normalpreis € 134,90

Kategorie 5 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 111,90

Kategorie 6 – Stehplatz – Innenraum Normalpreis € 100,40

Kategorie 7 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 83,15

Kategorie 8 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 71,65

Kategorie 9 – Stehplatz Normalpreis € 60,15

Harry Styles live in Düsseldorf (27.06.2023): Das kosten die Tickets

Kategorie 1 – Stehplatz – POD Normalpreis € 182,10 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 2 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 160,25 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 3 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 137,25 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 4 – Stehplatz – Front of Stage Normalpreis € 137,25 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 5 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 120,00 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 6 – Stehplatz Normalpreis € 108,50 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 7 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 97,00

Kategorie 8 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 85,50 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar

Kategorie 9 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 74,00 Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

mit Hospitality Package:

Kategorie 1 – Loge € 347,50

Kategorie 2 – Business Seat Normalpreis € 327,50

Harry Styles live in Düsseldorf (Zusatzshow am (28.06.2023): Das kosten die Tickets

Kategorie 1 – Stehplatz – POD Normalpreis € 182,10

Kategorie 2 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 160,25

Kategorie 3 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 137,25

Kategorie 4 – Stehplatz – Front of Stage Normalpreis € 137,25 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 5 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 120,00

Kategorie 6 – Stehplatz Normalpreis € 108,50

Kategorie 7 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 97,00

Kategorie 8 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 85,50

Kategorie 9 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 74,00

mit Hospitality Package:

Kategorie 1 – Loge € 347,50

Kategorie 2 – Business Seat Normalpreis € 327,50

Harry Styles live in Frankfurt (05.07.2023: Das kosten die Tickets

Kategorie 1 – Stehplatz – POD Normalpreis € 179,60 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 2 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 157,75

Kategorie 3 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 134,75

Kategorie 4 – Stehplatz – Front of Stage Normalpreis € 134,75

Kategorie 5 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 117,50

Kategorie 6 – Stehplatz Normalpreis € 106,00

Kategorie 7 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 94,50

Kategorie 8 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 83,00

Kategorie 9 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 71,50

Kategorie 10 – Sitzplatz – Logen Normalpreis € 157,75

Kategorie 11 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 157,75 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Harry Styles live in Frankfurt (Zusatzshow am 06.07.2023): Das kosten die Tickets

Kategorie 1 – Stehplatz – POD Normalpreis € 179,60 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 2 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 157,75

Kategorie 3 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 134,75

Kategorie 4 – Stehplatz – Front of Stage Normalpreis € 134,75

Kategorie 5 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 117,50

Kategorie 6 – Stehplatz Normalpreis € 106,00

Kategorie 7 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 94,50

Kategorie 8 –Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 83,00

Kategorie 9 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 71,50

Kategorie 10 – Sitzplatz – Logen Normalpreis € 157,75 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Kategorie 11 – Sitzplatz Normalpreis € 157,75 (Zurzeit nicht verfügbar)

Via Eventim (Stand: Freitag, 02.09.2022, 12:30 Uhr)