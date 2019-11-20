Jetzt bestellen: ROLLING STONE 12/19 mit exklusiver 7-Inch-Single von The Who

Das wird Sie auch interessieren





THE WHO

A-Seite: „My Generation“

B-Seite: „Ball And Chain“

Im Lieferumfang enthalten: ROLLING STONE Ausgabe 12/2019 + exklusive THE WHO 7“ Single.

Anmerkung: Hefte werden ab dem 21.11.2019 zusammen mit der Rechnung verschickt.

Lieferung ins EU-Ausland: zzgl. 2,90 € / Nicht-EU-Länder zzgl. 3,45 €

Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an shop@rollingstone.de.

Dies ist eine Vorbestellung. Heftversand mit Single ab dem 21. November!

Zahlungs- und Lieferinformation:

Nach dem Kauf der Vinyl-Single mit Heft erhalten Sie eine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail.

Eine Rechnung wird Ihnen anschließend gemeinsam mit dem Heft inklusive der Vinyl-Single postalisch zugesendet. Sollten Sie eine Zahlung per Kreditkarte bevorzugen, teilen Sie Ihre Kreditkarten-Daten unserem Kundenservice bitte per E-Mail zu: as-media@dpv.de

Unser Kundenservice steht Ihnen auch bei weiteren Fragen gerne zur Verfügung. Schreiben Sie einfach eine E-Mail und es wird schnellstmöglich Kontakt mit Ihnen aufgenommen!

********

ORDER NOW!

Only available in ROLLING STONE issue #10/2019: BOB DYLAN & JOHNNY CASH exclusive 7″ vinyl single!

A-Side: „My Generation“

B-Side: „Ball And Chain“

Scope of delivery involves: ROLLING STONE 12/2019 + exclusive 7-inch Single.

Please note: magazines will be sent from 2019-11-21 by paybill.

Extra shipping charges for foreign countries: EU plus 2,90 € / Non-EU countries plus 3,45 €

For further questions please contact shop@rollingstone.de.

This is a pre-order. Deliveries start on November 21st 2019!

Payment and delivery information:

The moment you order a magazine and the 7″-vinyl you’ll get a confirmation e-mail.

A paybill will be sent to you together with the product via mail. In case you prefer a payment via credit card please send your credit card data to our customer service via e-mail: as-media@dpv.de

If there should occur any further questions our customer service is also available for you: Just write an e-mail and they will respond as possible.