Jetzt bestellen: ROLLING STONE 12/19 mit exklusiver 7-Inch-Single von The Who

>>> Hier bestellen!
THE WHO
- A-Seite: „My Generation“
- B-Seite: „Ball And Chain“
Im Lieferumfang enthalten: ROLLING STONE Ausgabe 12/2019 + exklusive THE WHO 7“ Single.
Anmerkung: Hefte werden ab dem 21.11.2019 zusammen mit der Rechnung verschickt.
Lieferung ins EU-Ausland: zzgl. 2,90 € / Nicht-EU-Länder zzgl. 3,45 €
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an shop@rollingstone.de.
Dies ist eine Vorbestellung. Heftversand mit Single ab dem 21. November!
Zahlungs- und Lieferinformation:
Nach dem Kauf der Vinyl-Single mit Heft erhalten Sie eine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail.
Eine Rechnung wird Ihnen anschließend gemeinsam mit dem Heft inklusive der Vinyl-Single postalisch zugesendet. Sollten Sie eine Zahlung per Kreditkarte bevorzugen, teilen Sie Ihre Kreditkarten-Daten unserem Kundenservice bitte per E-Mail zu: as-media@dpv.de
Unser Kundenservice steht Ihnen auch bei weiteren Fragen gerne zur Verfügung. Schreiben Sie einfach eine E-Mail und es wird schnellstmöglich Kontakt mit Ihnen aufgenommen!
********
ORDER NOW!
Only available in ROLLING STONE issue #10/2019: BOB DYLAN & JOHNNY CASH exclusive 7″ vinyl single!
- A-Side: „My Generation“
- B-Side: „Ball And Chain“
Scope of delivery involves: ROLLING STONE 12/2019 + exclusive 7-inch Single.
Please note: magazines will be sent from 2019-11-21 by paybill.
Extra shipping charges for foreign countries: EU plus 2,90 € / Non-EU countries plus 3,45 €
For further questions please contact shop@rollingstone.de.
This is a pre-order. Deliveries start on November 21st 2019!
Payment and delivery information:
The moment you order a magazine and the 7″-vinyl you’ll get a confirmation e-mail.
A paybill will be sent to you together with the product via mail. In case you prefer a payment via credit card please send your credit card data to our customer service via e-mail: as-media@dpv.de
If there should occur any further questions our customer service is also available for you: Just write an e-mail and they will respond as possible.