#IMA2019 JETZT TICKETS SICHERN!

3

Highlight: Die besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten: Keith Richards

Jetzt bestellen: ROLLING STONE 12/19 mit exklusiver 7-Inch-Single von The Who

Sichern Sie sich jetzt den kommenden ROLLING STONE mit der exklusiven Vinyl-Single von The Who: „My Generation / Ball and Chain“

>>> Hier bestellen!

THE WHO

  • A-Seite: „My Generation“
  • B-Seite: „Ball And Chain“

Im Lieferumfang enthalten: ROLLING STONE Ausgabe 12/2019 + exklusive THE WHO 7“ Single.
Anmerkung: Hefte werden ab dem 21.11.2019 zusammen mit der Rechnung verschickt.

Lieferung ins EU-Ausland: zzgl. 2,90 € / Nicht-EU-Länder zzgl. 3,45 €

Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an shop@rollingstone.de.

Dies ist eine Vorbestellung. Heftversand mit Single ab dem 21. November!

Zahlungs- und Lieferinformation:

Nach dem Kauf der Vinyl-Single mit Heft erhalten Sie eine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail.

Eine Rechnung wird Ihnen anschließend gemeinsam mit dem Heft inklusive der Vinyl-Single postalisch zugesendet. Sollten Sie eine Zahlung per Kreditkarte bevorzugen, teilen Sie Ihre Kreditkarten-Daten unserem Kundenservice bitte per E-Mail zu: as-media@dpv.de

Unser Kundenservice steht Ihnen auch bei weiteren Fragen gerne zur Verfügung. Schreiben Sie einfach eine E-Mail und es wird schnellstmöglich Kontakt mit Ihnen aufgenommen!

********

ORDER NOW!

Only available in ROLLING STONE issue #10/2019: BOB DYLAN & JOHNNY CASH exclusive 7″ vinyl single!

  • A-Side: „My Generation“
  • B-Side: „Ball And Chain“

Scope of delivery involves: ROLLING STONE 12/2019 + exclusive  7-inch Single.
Please note: magazines will be sent from 2019-11-21 by paybill.

Extra shipping charges for foreign countries: EU plus 2,90 € / Non-EU countries plus 3,45 €

For further questions please contact shop@rollingstone.de.

This is a pre-order. Deliveries start on November 21st 2019!

Payment and delivery information:

The moment you order a magazine and the 7″-vinyl you’ll get a confirmation e-mail.

A paybill will be sent to you together with the product via mail. In case you prefer a payment via credit card please send your credit card data to our customer service via e-mail: as-media@dpv.de

If there should occur any further questions our customer service is also available for you: Just write an e-mail and they will respond as possible.

Die besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten: Keith Richards
Guitarist Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performing on stage at Wembley Empire Pool, London, September 1973. (Photo by
Er spielt Akkorde, die singen. Und das ist das Geheimnis der großen Gitarrenmomente auf Stones-Platten: Keith Richards findet ein Tuning, das es ihm erlaubt, seine Gefühle auszudrücken, ohne sich mit technischen Aspekten abzugeben.
Die besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten: Keith Richards Text von Nils Lofgren Ich erinnere mich, wie ich auf der Highschool „Satisfaction“ hörte – und nicht glauben wollte, welchen Schock es bei mir auslöste. Es ist diese Kombination aus dem Riff und den Akkorden, die darunter einen Kontrapunkt bilden. Keith kann mit zwei, drei Noten Vignetten schreiben, die substanzieller sind als jedes große Solo. Auf „Gimme Shelter“ spielte er die Lead- und die Vibrato-Rhythmus-Gitarre – und schuf damit eine bedrohliche Atmosphäre, wie es vor ihm noch keiner geschafft hatte. Der Kontrast zwischen den beiden Gitarren öffnet den Raum für Mick Jagger, um…
Weiterlesen
