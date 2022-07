„Law & Order“-Mitarbeiter am Set erschossen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Police gather at the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn that left one person dead on June 16, 2022 in New York City. While much of the nation has witnessed a rise in gun violence over the last year, police are anticipating a surge in shootings over the coming summer months. According to NYPD statistics, a total of 656 people have been shot in 559 incidents so far this year. (Photo By Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images, Spencer Platt. All rights reserved.