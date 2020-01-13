Oscars 2020: Alle Nominierten auf einen Blick

Die Acadamy vergibt am 9. Februar zum 92. mal die Oscars und veröffentlichte nun die Short-List für den besten fremdsprachigen Film.

Die „Acadamy of Motion Picture Arts and Science“ vergibt Anfang des nächsten Jahres mit den Oscars wieder den größten Filmpreis der Welt. Jetzt veröffentlichte sie die Shortlist-Nominierten für den „Besten fremdsprachigen Film“, die noch auf fünf Beiträge eingedampft wird. Und es ist nichts aus Deutschland dabei!Der deutsche Vorschlag „Systemsprenger“ von Nora Fingscheider hat es dagegen nicht auf die Liste der besten 10 geschafft. Mit dabei ist Pedro Almodovars „Pain And Glory“, für den der Hauptdarsteller Antonio Banderas die Goldene Palme bei den Filmfestspielen in Cannes bekam. Auch Frankreichs „Les Misérables“ von Ladj Ly gehört zu den größten Favoriten. Die meiste…