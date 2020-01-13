☰ Menü
3

Highlight: Oscars: Alle „Bester Film“-Gewinner von 1980 bis 2019 im Ranking

Oscars 2020: Alle Nominierten auf einen Blick

Sehen Sie hier auf einen Blick: alle Oscar-Nominierten 2020
Die 91. Verleihung der Oscars findet zum ersten Mal ohne festen Moderator statt
Am 9. Februar 2020 werden zum 92. mal die Oscars vergeben
Foto: Getty Images, Bryan Bedder. All rights reserved.

Die Liste wird fortlaufend aktualisiert

Oscars 2020: Das sind die Nominierungen

Best Picture

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Little Woman
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • 1917
  • Parasite

Best Director

  • Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Best Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine „Jo“ March
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
  • Renee Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks „A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood“
  • Anthony Hopkins, „The Two Popes“
  • Al Pacino, „The Irishman“
  • Joe Pesci, „The Irishman“
  • Brad Pitt, „Once upon a Time … In Hollywood“

Supporting Actress

  • Kathy Bates, „Richard Jewell“
  • Laura Dern, „Marriage Story“
  • Scarlett Johannsson, „Jojo Rabbit“
  • Florence Pugh, „Little Women“
  • Margot Robbie, „Bombshell“

Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best International Feature Film

  • Les Misérables (France) in French – Directed by Ladj Ly
  • Honeyland (North Macedonia) in Macedonian – Directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
  • Corpus Christi (Poland) in Polish – Directed by Jan Komasa
  • Parasite (South Korea) in Korean – Directed by Bong Joon-ho
  • Pain and Glory (Spain) in Spanish – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Best Documentary

  • American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
  • The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
  • The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
  • For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
  • Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best Cinematography

  • 1917 – Roger Deakins
  • The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
  • The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
  • Joker – Lawrence Sher

Best Costume Design

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
  • Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
  • Joker – Mark Bridges
  • The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
  • Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Film Editing

  • The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
  • Parasite – Yang Jinmo
  • Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
  • Joker – Jeff Groth

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

  • Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
  • Marriage Story – Randy Newman
  • 1917 – Thomas Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Original Song

Production Design

  • The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
  • Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
  • 1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha-jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won-woo

Sound Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
  • Joker – Alan Robert Murray
  • 1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound Mixing

Visual Effects

Documentary (Short Subject)

Short Film (Animated)

  • Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
  • Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
  • Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
  • Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
  • Sister – Siqi Song

Short Film (Live Action)

Best Animated Feature Film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

In dieser Geschichte: 

Oscars 2020: Das sind die Shortlist-Nominierten für den besten fremdsprachigen Film
Die Acadamy vergibt am 9. Februar zum 92. mal die Oscars und veröffentlichte nun die Short-List für den besten fremdsprachigen Film.
Die „Acadamy of Motion Picture Arts and Science“ vergibt Anfang des nächsten Jahres mit den Oscars wieder den größten Filmpreis der Welt. Jetzt veröffentlichte sie die Shortlist-Nominierten für den „Besten fremdsprachigen Film“, die noch auf fünf Beiträge eingedampft wird. Und es ist nichts aus Deutschland dabei!Der deutsche Vorschlag „Systemsprenger“ von Nora Fingscheider hat es dagegen nicht auf die Liste der besten 10 geschafft. Mit dabei ist Pedro Almodovars „Pain And Glory“, für den der Hauptdarsteller Antonio Banderas die Goldene Palme bei den Filmfestspielen in Cannes bekam. Auch Frankreichs „Les Misérables“ von Ladj Ly gehört zu den größten Favoriten. Die meiste…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite