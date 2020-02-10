Oscars 2020: Alle Gewinner – „Parasite“ triumphiert

Am 9. Februar werden in Los Angeles die Academy Awards verliehen und Billie Eilish wird bei der Show einen „besonderen Live-Auftritt“ haben – ob dann wohl der neue Bond-Song präsentiert wird?

Wie klingt der neue Bond-Song von Billie Eilish? Möglicherweise wird dieses Geheimnis am 9. Februar im Rahmen der Oscar-Verleihung gelüftet. So gab die Sängerin am Mittwochabend auf Twitter bekannt: „Sehen Sie am Sonntag (9. Februar) einen besonderen Live-Auftritt von Billie bei den 92. Oscars.“ Die Bekanntmachung wurde auch vom Account der Academy retweetet sowie selbst verbreitet: https://twitter.com/billieeilish/status/1222626332233752576 Obwohl noch nicht bestätigt ist, dass bei der Performance erstmals der neue Bond-Song zu hören sein wird: Es kann davon ausgegangen werden, dass bei den prestigeträchtigen Awards eher ein Film-Song als ein bereits bekanntes Lied der Sängerin performt wird. Die Nachricht, dass der…