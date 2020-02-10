☰ Menü
3

Highlight: Oscars: Alle „Bester Film“-Gewinner von 1980 bis 2019 im Ranking

Oscars 2020: Alle Gewinner – „Parasite“ triumphiert

Sehen Sie hier auf einen Blick: alle Oscar-Gewinner 2020. „Parasite“ erhielt gleich vier Auszeichnungen.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Best Picture Award winners for 'Parasite' p
„Parasite“ räumte bei den Oscars ab
Foto: A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images, Matt Petit. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2020: Das sind die Gewinner

Best Picture

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Little Woman
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • 1917
  • Parasite

Best Director

  • Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

Best Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine „Jo“ March
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
  • Renee Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks „A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood“
  • Anthony Hopkins, „The Two Popes“
  • Al Pacino, „The Irishman“
  • Joe Pesci, „The Irishman“
  • Brad Pitt, „Once upon a Time … In Hollywood“

Supporting Actress

  • Kathy Bates, „Richard Jewell“
  • Laura Dern, „Marriage Story“
  • Scarlett Johannsson, „Jojo Rabbit“
  • Florence Pugh, „Little Women“
  • Margot Robbie, „Bombshell“

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Irishman – Steven Zaillian based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
  • Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
  • Little Women – Greta Gerwig based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
  • The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten based on the play The Pope by Anthony McCarten
  • Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Best Original Screenplay

  • Knives Out – Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
  • 1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, story by Bong Joon-ho

Best International Feature Film

  • Les Misérables (France) in French – Directed by Ladj Ly
  • Honeyland (North Macedonia) in Macedonian – Directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
  • Corpus Christi (Poland) in Polish – Directed by Jan Komasa
  • Parasite (South Korea) in Korean – Directed by Bong Joon-ho
  • Pain and Glory (Spain) in Spanish – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Best Documentary

  • American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
  • The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
  • The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
  • For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
  • Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best Cinematography

  • 1917 – Roger Deakins
  • The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
  • The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
  • Joker – Lawrence Sher

Best Costume Design

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
  • Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
  • Joker – Mark Bridges
  • The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
  • Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Film Editing

  • The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
  • Parasite – Yang Jinmo
  • Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
  • Joker – Jeff Groth

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
  • Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
  • Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
  • 1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Original Score

  • Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
  • Marriage Story – Randy Newman
  • 1917 – Thomas Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Original Song

  • „I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away“ from „Toy Story 4“, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
  • „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again“ from „Rocketman“, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
  • „I’m Standing With You“ from „Breakthrough“, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
  • „Into The Unknown“ from „Frozen II“, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
  • „Stand Up“ from „Harriet“, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Production Design

  • The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
  • Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
  • 1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha-jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won-woo

Sound Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
  • Joker – Alan Robert Murray
  • 1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound Mixing

  • Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
  • Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
  • Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
  • 1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
  • The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda
  • The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
  • 1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy

Short Film (Animated)

  • Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
  • Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
  • Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
  • Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
  • Sister – Siqi Song

Short Film (Live Action)

  • Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
  • Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
  • The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
  • Saira – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
  • A Sister – Delphine Girard

Best Animated Feature Film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • 10

Auftritt bei den Oscars: Singt Billie Eilish uns den neuen Bond-Song?
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Billie Eilish performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 12, 2019 in A
Am 9. Februar werden in Los Angeles die Academy Awards verliehen und Billie Eilish wird bei der Show einen „besonderen Live-Auftritt“ haben – ob dann wohl der neue Bond-Song präsentiert wird?
Wie klingt der neue Bond-Song von Billie Eilish? Möglicherweise wird dieses Geheimnis am 9. Februar im Rahmen der Oscar-Verleihung gelüftet. So gab die Sängerin am Mittwochabend auf Twitter bekannt: „Sehen Sie am Sonntag (9. Februar) einen besonderen Live-Auftritt von Billie bei den 92. Oscars.“ Die Bekanntmachung wurde auch vom Account der Academy retweetet sowie selbst verbreitet: https://twitter.com/billieeilish/status/1222626332233752576 Obwohl noch nicht bestätigt ist, dass bei der Performance erstmals der neue Bond-Song zu hören sein wird: Es kann davon ausgegangen werden, dass bei den prestigeträchtigen Awards eher ein Film-Song als ein bereits bekanntes Lied der Sängerin performt wird. Die Nachricht, dass der…
