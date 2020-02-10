Oscars 2020: Alle Gewinner – „Parasite“ triumphiert

Oscars 2020: Das sind die Gewinner
Best Picture
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Ford v Ferrari
- Little Woman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- 1917
- Parasite
Best Director
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine „Jo“ March
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
- Renee Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks „A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood“
- Anthony Hopkins, „The Two Popes“
- Al Pacino, „The Irishman“
- Joe Pesci, „The Irishman“
- Brad Pitt, „Once upon a Time … In Hollywood“
Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, „Richard Jewell“
- Laura Dern, „Marriage Story“
- Scarlett Johannsson, „Jojo Rabbit“
- Florence Pugh, „Little Women“
- Margot Robbie, „Bombshell“
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman – Steven Zaillian based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
- Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
- Little Women – Greta Gerwig based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
- The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten based on the play The Pope by Anthony McCarten
- Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Best Original Screenplay
- Knives Out – Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- 1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, story by Bong Joon-ho
Best International Feature Film
- Les Misérables (France) in French – Directed by Ladj Ly
- Honeyland (North Macedonia) in Macedonian – Directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
- Corpus Christi (Poland) in Polish – Directed by Jan Komasa
- Parasite (South Korea) in Korean – Directed by Bong Joon-ho
- Pain and Glory (Spain) in Spanish – Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Best Documentary
- American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
- The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
- The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
- For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
- Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Best Cinematography
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
- Joker – Lawrence Sher
Best Costume Design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
- Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
- Joker – Mark Bridges
- The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Film Editing
- The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
- Parasite – Yang Jinmo
- Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
- Joker – Jeff Groth
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- 1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Original Score
- Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Original Song
- „I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away“ from „Toy Story 4“, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
- „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again“ from „Rocketman“, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
- „I’m Standing With You“ from „Breakthrough“, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- „Into The Unknown“ from „Frozen II“, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- „Stand Up“ from „Harriet“, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Production Design
- The Irishman – Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit – Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- 1917 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- Parasite – Production Design: Lee Ha-jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won-woo
Sound Editing
- Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
- Joker – Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 – Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound Mixing
- Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- 1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda
- The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
- 1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy
Short Film (Animated)
- Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
- Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
- Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
- Sister – Siqi Song
Short Film (Live Action)
- Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
- The Neighbor’s Window – Marshall Curry
- Saira – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
- A Sister – Delphine Girard
Best Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
