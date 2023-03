Oscars: Academy lehnt Selenskyjs Anfrage nach einer Rede ab – zum zweiten Mal in Folge

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference on February 24, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia's large-scale invasion in 2022 approaches its one-year anniversary on February 24. The Ukrainian President has largely remained in Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale attack one year ago, making occasional visits to troops in frontline areas and a few high-profile trips to allied countries to lobby for military aid. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Foto: Global Images Ukraine via Getty , Global Images Ukraine. All rights reserved.