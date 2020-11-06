Press Play For Murder – Quellen und Informationen

Hintergrundinformationen zu Press „Press Play For Murder“ Staffel 1:

Hier findet ihr die wichtigsten Quellen zu Staffel 1 von Press Play For Murder. Uns ist es wichtig, dass ihr nachvollziehen könnt, woher unsere Informationen stammen. Gerade die Morde an Tupac Shakur und Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” sind sehr umstritten und im Internet finden sich Unmengen an Artikeln, Videos und Interviews zu den beiden Fällen.

Nicht jede Aussage, nicht jeder Fakt ist für uns heute zu 100 Prozent recherchier- und nachvollziehbar. Wir haben versucht uns an den glaubwürdigsten Fakten zu orientieren und die Lücken zwischen diesen Fakten mit logischen und realistischen Schlussfolgerungen zu füllen. Sollten während der Produktion bei Quellen Zweifel aufgekommen sein, so erwähnen wir das in der Regel auch direkt in der entsprechenden Folge.

Die Quellen hier sind thematisch grob geordnet. Übersetzungen aus Interviews oder Artikeln in unserem Podcast sind nicht immer wörtlich zu verstehen. Sie sind in Ausdruck und Zweck an die Dramaturgie angepasst. Inhaltlich sind sie mit dem englischen Original überein.

Nahezu alle Straftaten, die in der ersten Staffel von Press Play For Murder angesprochen werden, wurden von den Beschuldigten bestritten – auch wenn Gerichte häufig das Gegenteil feststellten.

Der Autor und das Rolling Stone Magazin sprechen sich ausdrücklich gegen das kriminelle Verhalten, die gewaltverherrlichenden und teilweise frauenfeindlichen Texte der Protagonisten aus.

Solltet ihr Fehler oder Unstimmigkeiten entdecken, könnt ihr uns über unseren Instagram-Kanal “pressplayformurder” oder via Mail pressplayformurder@rollingstone.de erreichen – dort gehen wir auch gerne auf Fragen ein.

Linksammlung „Press Play For Murder“ Staffel 1:

Informationen zum Anschlag auf Tupac in den Studios:

Über die Beziehung zwischen Tupac und Biggie:

Informationen zum Quad Recording Studio:

Gemeinsamer Song Runnin From Tha Police / Running (Dyin To Live):

Informationen zu Tupacs Familie, Kindheit und Tod:

Informationen zu Christopher Wallace als Kind:

Der junge Wallace rappt auf der Straße:

Tupac über seine Zeit in Baltimore:

THUG LIFE:

Infos zu “2Pacalypse Now”:

Brendas Got A Baby:

Tupac als Schauspieler:

Tupac und Biggie Freestyle:

Harlem in den Siebzigern:

Tupac in Dannemora:

“Me Against The World”-Album:

Nachrichten über die Vergewaltigung:

Tupac über die Vergewaltigung:

Ayannah Jackson über die Vergewaltigung:

Skeptische Stimmen zum Interview:

Über “Who Shot Ya”:

Tupacs Entlassung aus dem Gefängnis:

Suge Knights Jugend Club und mehr:

Boxkampf:

Suge Knight beleidigt Puff Daddy:

Informationen zu Bloods und Crips:

Verbindungen Death Row / Bloods und Bad Boy / Crips:

Kriminelle Akte – Zusammenhang zum “Rap-Krieg” vermutet:

Informationen zu Orlando Anderson und Zeit nach Tupacs Tod:

Schüsse auf Biggie:

Grober Überblick und zeitliche Abläufe:

Filme und Serien:

Bücher:

Podcasts:

