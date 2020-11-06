Partner von Logo Welt
Press Play For Murder – Quellen und Informationen


von
Die wichtigsten Quellen und Informationen zur ersten Staffel von Press Play For Murder – Die Morde an Tupac Shakur und Christopher Wallace.

Hintergrundinformationen zu Press „Press Play For Murder“ Staffel 1:

Hier findet ihr die wichtigsten Quellen zu Staffel 1 von Press Play For Murder. Uns ist es wichtig, dass ihr nachvollziehen könnt, woher unsere Informationen stammen. Gerade die Morde an Tupac Shakur und Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” sind sehr umstritten und im Internet finden sich Unmengen an Artikeln, Videos und Interviews zu den beiden Fällen. 

Nicht jede Aussage, nicht jeder Fakt ist für uns heute zu 100 Prozent recherchier- und nachvollziehbar. Wir haben versucht uns an den glaubwürdigsten Fakten zu orientieren und die Lücken zwischen diesen Fakten mit logischen und realistischen Schlussfolgerungen zu füllen. Sollten während der Produktion bei Quellen Zweifel aufgekommen sein, so erwähnen wir das in der Regel auch direkt in der entsprechenden Folge. 

Die Quellen hier sind thematisch grob geordnet. Übersetzungen aus Interviews oder Artikeln in unserem Podcast sind nicht immer wörtlich zu verstehen. Sie sind in Ausdruck und Zweck an die Dramaturgie angepasst. Inhaltlich sind sie mit dem englischen Original überein. 

Nahezu alle Straftaten, die in der ersten Staffel von Press Play For Murder angesprochen werden, wurden von den Beschuldigten bestritten – auch wenn Gerichte häufig das Gegenteil feststellten. 

Der Autor und das Rolling Stone Magazin sprechen sich ausdrücklich gegen das kriminelle Verhalten, die gewaltverherrlichenden und teilweise frauenfeindlichen Texte der Protagonisten aus. 

Solltet ihr Fehler oder Unstimmigkeiten entdecken, könnt ihr uns über unseren Instagram-Kanal “pressplayformurder” oder via Mail pressplayformurder@rollingstone.de erreichen – dort gehen wir auch gerne auf Fragen ein. 

Linksammlung „Press Play For Murder“ Staffel 1:

Informationen zum Anschlag auf Tupac in den Studios: 

https://www.nytimes.com/1994/11/30/nyregion/rap-artist-tupac-shakur-shot-in-robbery.html 

https://thesource.com/2018/11/30/today-in-hip-hop-history-tupac-shakur-shot-and-robbed-in-quad-studios-24-years-ago/ 

https://www.nytimes.com/1994/12/01/nyregion/after-day-defendant-rapper-becomes-victim-he-shot-robbery-entering-studio.html?auth=login-facebook 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-11-30-mn-3118-story.html 

https://www.gettyimages.de/detail/video/rapper-tupac-shakur-is-in-a-wheelchair-after-nachrichtenfilmmaterial/664782792 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4zAdiWMG1Q 

Über die Beziehung zwischen Tupac und Biggie: 

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/gqkqz3/tupac-biggie-friends-to-foes 

https://slate.com/transcripts/b2puNXR6NGh3RFEzRkRhQlhub1hHMHB4enJXZWpsdFlXR3M1c3dFV2FUYz0= 

https://2paclegacy.net/tupac-interview-kevin-powell-for-vibe-magazine/ 

http://www.thatapedeck.com/the-notorious-b-i-g-wanted-to-leave-bad-boy-to-be-managed-by-tupac/ 

Informationen zum Quad Recording Studio:  

http://quadnyc.com/ 

https://wsdg.com/de/projects-items/quad-studios/ 

Gemeinsamer Song Runnin From Tha Police / Running (Dyin To Live): 

https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/the-only-times-biggie-and-2pac-rapped-together-on-records.html/ 

Informationen zu Tupacs Familie, Kindheit und Tod: 

https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/1997/03/tupac-shakur-rap-death 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpPbYGJRg0Q 

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Tupac-Shakur 

https://www.welt.de/vermischtes/article174796073/Schuesse-auf-schwarzen-Rapper-Wer-toetete-Tupac-Shakur.html 

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/gesellschaft/tupac-zum-20-todestag-heiliger-gangster/14558094.html 

https://www.biography.com/musician/tupac-shakur#:~:text=Songs%20and%20Albums,than%2075%20million%20records%20worldwide. 

Informationen zu Christopher Wallace als Kind: 

https://web.archive.org/web/20090429075620/http://www.rollingstone.com/news/story/8898338/the_unsolved_mystery_of_the_notorious_big 

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/the-birth-of-biggie-25-years-of-ready-to-die-mini-documentary-watch-883318/ 

https://www.nytimes.com/1997/03/17/nyregion/the-short-life-of-a-rap-star-shadowed-by-many-troubles.html 

Der junge Wallace rappt auf der Straße:  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxATyB6t-QY 

Tupac über seine Zeit in Baltimore: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGlPgh3hBbU 

THUG LIFE: 

https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/celebrity-the-real-meaning-behind-tupacs-thug-life-tattoo-20180530 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TfEr_BLW30 

Infos zu “2Pacalypse Now”: 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1992-10-13-ca-225-story.html 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1992-09-23-mn-1144-story.html 

Brendas Got A Baby: 

https://medium.com/@2pac/2pacalypse-now-1991-biography-part-3-f4e50dd33c2a 

Tupac als Schauspieler: 

https://www.nytimes.com/1993/07/23/movies/review-film-poetic-justice-on-the-road-to-redemption.html 

Tupac und Biggie Freestyle: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vi6TnG2SpvM 

Harlem in den Siebzigern: 

https://allthatsinteresting.com/1970s-harlem 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xVe6GTfz9M 

Tupac in Dannemora: 

https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/new-york-prison-escape/six-notorious-inmates-whove-passed-through-dannemora-prison-n371641 

Buch: LAbyrinth (Seite 81) 

“Me Against The World”-Album: 

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/the-juice/6517174/tupac-me-against-the-world-anniversary 

Nachrichten über die Vergewaltigung: 

https://www.nytimes.com/1995/02/08/nyregion/rapper-faces-prison-term-for-sex-abuse.html 

https://www.latimes.com/local/la-me-tupac-qa-story.html 

Tupac über die Vergewaltigung: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9j8fs6SSfc 

Ayannah Jackson über die Vergewaltigung: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CVBOv9O1GA 

Skeptische Stimmen zum Interview: 

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/treach-thinks-tupacs-rape-accuser-is-seeking-attention-news.43256.html 

Über “Who Shot Ya”: 

https://www.dazeddigital.com/music/article/23721/1/the-hidden-story-of-notorious-b-i-g-s-who-shot-ya 

https://www.faz.net/aktuell/gesellschaft/kriminalitaet/mord-an-tupac-shakur-who-shot-ya-2pac-1513270.html 

Tupacs Entlassung aus dem Gefängnis: 

Buch: LAbyrinth (Seite 83) 

Suge Knights Jugend Club und mehr: 

Buch: LAbyrinth (Seite 50) 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1996-12-29-mn-13644-story.html 

https://variety.com/2007/dirt/real-estalker/suge-knights-malee-boo-mansion-1201226278/ 

Boxkampf: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcRXu8PyZe8 

Suge Knight beleidigt Puff Daddy: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv2OMXngkEs 

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/the-juice/6363520/throwback-thursday-suge-knight-diddy-1995-source-awards 

Informationen zu Bloods und Crips: 

http://www.justicepolicy.org/images/upload/07-07_ch5_gangwars_gc-ps-ac-jj.pdf 

https://www.thedailybeast.com/la-gangs-hashtag-bet-kill-100-people-in-100-days 

https://info.publicintelligence.net/BloodsStreetGangIntelligenceReport.pdf 

https://www.spiegel.de/spiegel/spiegelspecial/d-52252332.html 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0iSh9A7rLI 

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloods_und_Crips#Initiationsriten 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr0rWnXPK2w 

Verbindungen Death Row / Bloods und Bad Boy / Crips: 

Bücher: LAbyrinth / Dead Wrong  

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2002-sep-06-fi-tupac6-story.html 

Kriminelle Akte – Zusammenhang zum “Rap-Krieg” vermutet: 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1995-03-16-me-43510-story.html 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2001-jan-17-fi-13290-story.html 

https://www.realstreetradio.com/ex-death-row-records-security-chief-says-biggie-ordered-tha-dogg-pound-1995-shooting/ 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1997-01-21-me-20615-story.html 

Informationen zu Orlando Anderson und Zeit nach Tupacs Tod: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXBU7Fg2WBQ 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1996-10-03-me-49893-story.html 

https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/2000/jan/09/life1.lifemagazine4 

https://www.facebook.com/mrapmovie/posts/1529072494067835 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbO7ypH8_QM 

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2002-sep-06-fi-tupac6-story.html 

https://www.laweekly.com/chuck-philips-demands-l-a-times-apology-on-tupac-shakur/ 

Schüsse auf Biggie: 

https://metro.co.uk/2017/10/02/the-greatest-conspiracies-surrounding-notorious-bigs-death-20-years-on-6968536/ 

Buch: Murder Rap (Seite 3 – 28) 

Grober Überblick und zeitliche Abläufe: 

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_Coast_vs._West_Coast 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tupac_Shakur 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Notorious_B.I.G. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suge_Knight 

Filme und Serien: 

“All Eyez On Me” (2017) 

“Notorious B.I.G.” (2009) 

Unsolved” (2018) 

Bücher: 

LAbyrinth (Randall Sullivan) 

City of Lies (Randall Sullivan) 

Murder Rap(Greg Kading) 

Podcasts: 

Slow Burn 

Disgraceland 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Press Play For Murder: Folge 1 – Freunde
Folge 1 von Press Play For Murder, dem Crime Podcast des Rolling Stone. Wie wurden Tupac Shakur und The Notorious BIG berühmt? Und warum wurden sie zu Feinden?
Anfang der 70er werden in den New Yorker Stadtteilen Harlem und Brooklyn zwei Kinder geboren. Einige Jahre später erreichen die beiden Weltruhm, bevor sie brutal ermordet werden. Erlebt den Aufstieg und den Beginn des Falls der Gangster-Rapper Tupac Shakur und Christopher Wallace – besser bekannt als The Notorious B.I.G. oder Biggie Smalls – in Folge 1 von Press Play For Murder! Jetzt hier streamen und abonnieren: Spotify Apple Oder direkt im Browser anhören: Press Play For Murder auf Instagram Quellen und weitere Informationen
