Partner von Logo Welt
☰ Menü
Musik
News, Reviews, Storys
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Listen
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Politik
Storys
Forum
Was ist neu?
Highlights
ABO, Das Archiv
ROLLING STONE-Ausgabe 07/2019 MIT EXKLUSIVER PHIL COLLINS 7-INCH SINGLE
Highlight: ROLLING STONE im August 2019 – Titelthema: Woodstock

Quentin Tarantino: Monumentaler Soundtrack zu „Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood“

Am 15. August kommt der langersehnte nächste Film des berühmten Regisseurs in die deutschen Kinos. Nun wurde bereits der Soundtrack, bekanntermaßen immer ein wichtiger Teil Tarantinos Werke, veröffentlicht.
Foto: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Fans warten schon gespannt auf den Kinostart des Ende der 60er Jahre angesiedelten, nächsten Films von Quentin Tarantino. Am 15. August ist es soweit, der Soundtrack zu „Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood“ wurde jetzt schon bekannt gegeben. Für seine handerlesenen Songtitel ist der 56-Jährige bereits durch seine vergangenen Werke bekannt. 

Insgesamt 31 Tracks, unter anderem Klassiker von Deep Purple und Simon & Garfunkel, sind auf dem Soundtrack zu finden. Ab dem US-Kinostart am 26. Juli 2019 wird er auf CD, Vinyl und digital via Columbia Records erhältlich sein.

Soundtrack zu „Inglourious Basterds“ von Quentin Tarantino jetzt auf Amazon bestellen

Sehen Sie hier die offizielle Titelliste des Soundtracks zu „Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“:

  1. Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits
  2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System
    Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
  3. Hush – Deep Purple
  4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement
  5. Hector – The Village Callers
  6. Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brother
  7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy
  8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
  9. Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders
  10. Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders
  11. Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops
  12. Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
  13. Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple
  14. The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie
    Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
  15. Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel
  16. Numero Uno Advertisement
  17. Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos
  18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
  19. Vagabond High School Reunion
  20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
  21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
  22. Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark
  23. Summer Blonde Advertisement
  24. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
  25. Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff
  26. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
  27. California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano
  28. Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
  29. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge
  30. Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre
  31. KHJ Batman Promotion

Anzeige

Anzeige

iPhone XR für 1 €* im Tarif MagentaMobil L mit Top-Smartphone

  • 6,1″ Liquid Retina Display
  • leistungsstarker Smartphone Chip
  • revolutionäres Kamerasystem

Bei der Telekom bestellen
In dieser Geschichte: 
, , , , ,

Quentin Tarantino: Wird es einen dritten Teil von „Kill Bill“ geben?
Uma Thurman in Tarantinos „Kill Bill“
Sein neuestes Werk „Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“ steht in den Startlöchern. Doch der Regisseur widmet sich schon nächsten Projekten. Nun äußerte er sich endlich zu Gerüchten um „Kill Bill 3“.
Hatte Quentin Tarantino nicht eigentlich vor, sich in Zukunft mehr und mehr aus dem Filmgeschäft zurückzuziehen, um sich seinen anderen Interessen zu widmen? Zum Glück sieht es danach momentan noch nicht aus. Erst kürzlich eröffnete der 56-Jährige, er wolle eine Spin-Off Serie zu „Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“ drehen. Auf seine Version von „Star Trek“ (selbst beschreibt er die Idee als „‚Pulp Fiction' in space“) warten wir immer noch. Nun äußerte er sich zu den Gerüchten, einen dritten „Kill Bill“-Teil zu drehen. Mit Schauspielerin Uma Thurman habe er sich darüber schon ausgetauscht. In einem Interview mit den Moderatoren des „Happy…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite