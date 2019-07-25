Quentin Tarantino: Monumentaler Soundtrack zu „Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood“

Sein neuestes Werk „Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“ steht in den Startlöchern. Doch der Regisseur widmet sich schon nächsten Projekten. Nun äußerte er sich endlich zu Gerüchten um „Kill Bill 3“.

Hatte Quentin Tarantino nicht eigentlich vor, sich in Zukunft mehr und mehr aus dem Filmgeschäft zurückzuziehen, um sich seinen anderen Interessen zu widmen? Zum Glück sieht es danach momentan noch nicht aus. Erst kürzlich eröffnete der 56-Jährige, er wolle eine Spin-Off Serie zu „Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“ drehen. Auf seine Version von „Star Trek“ (selbst beschreibt er die Idee als „‚Pulp Fiction' in space“) warten wir immer noch. Nun äußerte er sich zu den Gerüchten, einen dritten „Kill Bill“-Teil zu drehen. Mit Schauspielerin Uma Thurman habe er sich darüber schon ausgetauscht. In einem Interview mit den Moderatoren des „Happy…