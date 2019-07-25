Quentin Tarantino: Monumentaler Soundtrack zu „Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood“

Fans warten schon gespannt auf den Kinostart des Ende der 60er Jahre angesiedelten, nächsten Films von Quentin Tarantino. Am 15. August ist es soweit, der Soundtrack zu „Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood“ wurde jetzt schon bekannt gegeben. Für seine handerlesenen Songtitel ist der 56-Jährige bereits durch seine vergangenen Werke bekannt.
Insgesamt 31 Tracks, unter anderem Klassiker von Deep Purple und Simon & Garfunkel, sind auf dem Soundtrack zu finden. Ab dem US-Kinostart am 26. Juli 2019 wird er auf CD, Vinyl und digital via Columbia Records erhältlich sein.Soundtrack zu „Inglourious Basterds“ von Quentin Tarantino jetzt auf Amazon bestellen
Sehen Sie hier die offizielle Titelliste des Soundtracks zu „Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“:
- Treat Her Right – Roy Head & The Traits
- Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System
Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
- Hush – Deep Purple
- Mug Root Beer Advertisement
- Hector – The Village Callers
- Son of a Lovin’ Man – Buchanan Brother
- Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy
- Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
- Good Thing – Paul Revere & The Raiders
- Hungry – Paul Revere & the Raiders
- Choo Choo Train – The Box Tops
- Jenny Take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
- Kentucky Woman – Deep Purple
- The Circle Game – Buffy Sainte-Marie
Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
- Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel
- Numero Uno Advertisement
- Bring a Little Lovin’ – Los Bravos
- Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
- Vagabond High School Reunion
- KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
- The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
- Hey Little Girl – Dee Clark
- Summer Blonde Advertisement
- Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
- Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff
- Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
- California Dreamin’ – Jose Feliciano
- Dinamite Jim (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
- You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge
- Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre
- KHJ Batman Promotion