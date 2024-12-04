Spotify Wrapped 2024 in Deutschland: Taylor Swift, Luciano & Ayliva an der Spitze

Und „Gemischtes Hack“ ist der meistegehörte Podcast des Jahres bei Spotify. Weitere deutschlandspezifische Insights hier.

von 
Ayliva

Ayliva Foto: Getty Images. Gerald Matzka. All rights reserved.

Der Jahresrückblick von Spotify ist da. Hier findet ihr alle Infos zum persönlichen Flashback sowie zu den internationalen Spitzen-Artists, -songs und -podcasts. Hier nun alle Insights zum deutschen Wrapped.

Die Top 10 Acts in Deutschland

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Luciano
  3. Ayliva
  4. Bonez MC
  5. Apache 207
  6. Pashanim
  7. Travis Scott
  8. Linkin Park
  9. RAF Camora
  10. The Weeknd
The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology (4LP)
Die Top 10 Songs in Deutschland

  1. Artemas – „i like the way you kiss me“
  2. AYLIVA, Apache 207 – „Wunder“
  3. Benson Boone – „Beautiful Things“
  4. $OHO BANI, Herbert Grönemeyer, Ericson – „ZEIT, DASS SICH WAS DREHT“
  5. BENNETT – „Vois sur ton chemin – Techno Mix“
  6. CYRIL – „Stumblin‘ In“
  7.  Natasha Bedingfield – „Unwritten“
  8. FOURTY, Bausa, CHEKAA – „VEMPA“
  9. cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe – „Prada“
  10. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, Dido, W&W – „Thank You (Not So Bad)“

Die Top-Alben in Deutschland

  1. AYLIVA – „In Liebe“
  2. Taylor Swift – „THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY“
  3. AYLIVA – „Schwarzes Herz“
  4. Luciano – „Seductive“
  5. Billie Eilish – „HIT ME HARD AND SOFT“
  6. Travis Scott – „UTOPIA“
  7. Pashanim – „2000“
  8. Benson Boone – „Fireworks & Rollerblades“
  9. Apache 207 – „Gartenstadt“
  10. Jazeek – „NINETYNINE“

Die Top-Podcasts in Deutschland

  1. Gemischtes Hack
  2. Mordlust
  3. Kaulitz Hills – Senf aus Hollywood
  4. Wissen Weekly
  5. Hobbylos
  6. Fest & Flauschig
  7. MORD AUF EX
  8. Kurt Krömer – Feelings
  9. Verbrechen
  10. Hotel Matze

Die Top-10 der meistgestreamten EQUAL-Künstlerinnen in Deutschland

  1. AYLIVA
  2. Billie Eilish
  3. Nina Chuba
  4. Tate McRae
  5. Paula Hartmann
  6. RAYE
  7. Shakira
  8. Leony
  9. P!nk
  10. Lune
