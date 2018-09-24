The Beatles: Das „Weiße Album“ kommt zum 50. Jubiläum als fettes Reissue

Zum 50. Geburtstag des „Weißen Albums“, das schlicht „The Beatles“ heißt, erscheint am 09. November ein prächtiges Reissue. Neue Mixe in Stereo und 5.1 Surround Audio, sowie bisher unveröffentlichte Demos und Studioaufnahmen: 27 frühe Acoustic-Demos und 50 Studioaufnahmen, von denen die meisten bisher noch nicht erhältlich waren. Alles unter der Leitung von Produzent Giles Martin und Mix-Engineer Sam Okell in den Abbey Road Studios.

„The Beatles“ beinhaltet:

Ltd. 7 Disc Super Deluxe Edition

CDs 1 & 2: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 Stereo Album-Mix

CD3: Esher Demos

– Esher Demo Tracks 1 bis 19 in der Reihenfolge der fertigen Tracks auf dem ‘White Album.’ Tracks 20-27 haben es nicht auf das Album geschafft.

CDs 4, 5 & 6: Sessions

– 50 weitere Aufnahmen, die meisten davon bisher unveröffentlicht, von den ‘White Album’ Studio Sessions; alle neu abgemischt von den original 4-Spur- und 8-Spurtonbändern – in der Reihenfolge des Datums des Beginns der jeweiligen Aufnahme.

Disc 7: Blu-ray Audio

– 2018 Albummix in High-resolution PCM Stereo

– 2018 DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Albummix

– 2018 Dolby True HD 5.1 Albummix

– 2018 Direct Transfer des original Monomix des Albums

Ltd. 3CD Deluxe Edition

CDs 1 & 2: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 Stereo Album-Mix

CD3: Esher Demos

– 27 Esher Demo Tracks 1 bis 19 in der Reihenfolge der fertigen Tracks auf dem ‘White Album’. Tracks 20-27 haben es nicht auf das Album geschafft.

Ltd. 4LP Deluxe Edition

180g 4LPs in einer Lift-Top-Box

LP 1 & 2: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 Stereo Album-Mix in einer originalgetreuen, geprägten Reproduktion einem Gatefold mit ausklappbarem Poster und Portraitfotos

LP 2 & 4: 27 Esher Demos ebenfalls in geprägtem Gatefold

2LP Vinyl:

180g 2LP Vinyl

LP1 & 2: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 Stereo Album-Mix im Klappcover mit originalgetreuem Artwork

The BEATLES (‘White Album’)

Tracklists

Super Deluxe [6CD+1Blu-ray Audio Set]

CD 1: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 Stereomix

Back in the U.S.S.R.

Dear Prudence

Glass Onion

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Wild Honey Pie

The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Happiness is a Warm Gun

Martha My Dear

I’m so tired

Blackbird

Piggies

Rocky Raccoon

Don’t Pass Me By

Why don’t we do it in the road?

I Will

Julia

CD 2: The BEATLES (‘White Album’) 2018 Stereomix

Birthday

Yer Blues

Mother Nature’s Son

Everybody’s Got Something to Hide

Except Me and My Monkey

Sexy Sadie

Helter Skelter

Long, Long, Long

Revolution I

Honey Pie

Savoy Truffle

Cry Baby Cry

Revolution 9

Good Night

CD 3: Esher Demos

1. Back in the U.S.S.R.

2. Dear Prudence

3. Glass Onion

4. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

5. The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill

6. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

7. Happiness is a Warm Gun

8. I’m so tired

9. Blackbird

10. Piggies

11. Rocky Raccoon

12. Julia

13. Yer Blues

14. Mother Nature’s Son

15. Everybody’s Got Something to Hide

Except Me and My Monkey

16. Sexy Sadie

17. Revolution

18. Honey Pie

19. Cry Baby Cry

20. Sour Milk Sea

21. Junk

22. Child of Nature

23. Circles

24. Mean Mr. Mustard

25. Polythene Pam

26. Not Guilty

27. What’s the New Mary Jane

CD 4: Sessions

Revolution I (Take 18)

A Beginning (Take 4) / Don’t Pass Me By (Take 7)

Blackbird (Take 28)

Everybody’s Got Something to Hide

Except Me and My Monkey (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Good Night (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

Good Night (Take 22)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Take 3)

Revolution (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Revolution (Take 14 – Instrumental backing track)

Cry Baby Cry (Unnumbered rehearsal)

Helter Skelter (First version – Take 2)

CD 5: Sessions

Sexy Sadie (Take 3)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version – Take 2)

Hey Jude (Take 1)

St. Louis Blues (Studio jam)

Not Guilty (Take 102)

Mother Nature’s Son (Take 15)

Yer Blues (Take 5 with guide vocal)

What’s the New Mary Jane (Take 1)

Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

Back in the U.S.S.R. (Take 5 – Instrumental backing track)

Dear Prudence (Vocal, guitar & drums)

Let It Be (Unnumbered rehearsal)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third version – Take 27)

(You’re so Square) Baby, I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

Glass Onion (Take 10)

CD 6: Sessions

I Will (Take 13)

Blue Moon (Studio jam)

I Will (Take 29)

Step Inside Love (Studio jam)

Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

Birthday (Take 2 – Instrumental backing track)

Piggies (Take 12 – Instrumental backing track)

Happiness is a Warm Gun (Take 19)

Honey Pie (Instrumental backing track)

Savoy Truffle (Instrumental backing track)

Martha My Dear (Without brass and strings)

Long, Long, Long (Take 44)

I’m so tired (Take 7)

I’m so tired (Take 14)

The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill (Take 2)

Why don’t we do it in the road? (Take 5)

Julia (Two rehearsals)

The Inner Light (Take 6 – Instrumental backing track)

Lady Madonna (Take 2 – Piano and drums)

Lady Madonna (Backing vocals from take 3)

Across the Universe (Take 6)

Blu-ray Audio: The BEATLES (‘White Album’)

Audio Features:

: PCM Stereo (2018 Stereo Mix)

: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (2018)

: Dolby True HD 5.1 (2018)

: Mono (2018 Direct Transfer of ‘The White Album’ Original Mono Mix)