„The Walking Dead“-Stars: Trauer um jungen Superfan

Die „Walking Dead“-Crew trauert um einen ihrer größten Fans: Lisa Williams, Dauergast auf Fan-Conventions der Zombie-Serie, erlag dem Lungenkrebs. Stars wie Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) und Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) nahmen auf Facebook, Twitter und Instagram Abschied von der Amerikanerin.
„Sie nutzte ihre Lebenszeit um Erfahrungen weiterzugeben“, heißt es auf der Fanseite „Walker Stalker Convention“. „Ihr Vermächtnis endet nicht mit ihrem Abschied. Sie kämpfte gegen die Krankheit, der sie erlag“.
„Wir lieben Dich, und wir sehen Dich bald!“ – mit einem aufmunternden Video versuchten Jeffey Dean Morgan und Norman Reedus noch, der kranken Williams letzte Kraft zu geben:
A big part of our Walking Dead family Lisa Williams has been battling stage 3 lung cancer and we just wanted to send out a little video to wish her well and show our love and support for her. Get well girl!we love you, Jeffrey, Norman & Sean. #jeffreydeanmorgan #normanreedus #thewalkingdead #walkingdead #negan #daryldixon #theboondocksaints #fuckcancer #conventionallstars
Jeffrey Dean Morgan auf Twitter:
„Lisa war eine der Besten. Wir dürfen uns glücklich schätzen sie gekannt zu haben.“
Real blessed that we get to meet a lot of great and special people…. Lisa always stood out as one of the best. She will be missed by all of us that were lucky enough to know her. Xxxjd pic.twitter.com/dbSuaHPTd2
— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 4, 2018
Norman Reedus auf Instagram:
„Du hattest immer für jeden ein Lächeln übrig“.
„The Walking Dead“ auf Twitter:
„Allein die Anteilnahme zeigt schon, welch großen Einfluss sie auf ‚The Walking Dead‘ ausübte.“
We’re deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Lisa Williams, who was one of the most passionate people (and #TWD fans) you could meet.
The outpouring of love that’s coming with this news goes to show how much of an impact she had on #TWDFamily. You will be missed… pic.twitter.com/EhdwRQmIlx
— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 4, 2018