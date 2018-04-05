Facebook Twitter RSS
„The Walking Dead“-Stars: Trauer um jungen Superfan

„The Walking Dead"-Stars: Trauer um jungen Superfan

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 11: (L-R) Actors Lennie James, Melissa McBride, Andrew Lincoln, Michael Cudlitz, Chandler Riggs, Danai
Foto: Getty Images, Maarten de Boer. All rights reserved.
von
Die gesamte „Walking Dead“-Crew trauert um Lisa Williams, die dem Lungenkrebs erlag.

Die „Walking Dead“-Crew trauert um einen ihrer größten Fans: Lisa Williams, Dauergast auf Fan-Conventions der Zombie-Serie, erlag dem Lungenkrebs. Stars wie Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) und Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) nahmen auf Facebook, Twitter und Instagram Abschied von der Amerikanerin.

„Sie nutzte ihre Lebenszeit um Erfahrungen weiterzugeben“, heißt es auf der Fanseite „Walker Stalker Convention“. „Ihr Vermächtnis endet nicht mit ihrem Abschied. Sie kämpfte gegen die Krankheit, der sie erlag“.

„Wir lieben Dich, und wir sehen Dich bald!“ – mit einem aufmunternden Video versuchten Jeffey Dean Morgan und Norman Reedus noch, der kranken Williams letzte Kraft zu geben:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan auf Twitter:

„Lisa war eine der Besten. Wir dürfen uns glücklich schätzen sie gekannt zu haben.“

Norman Reedus auf Instagram:

„Du hattest immer für jeden ein Lächeln übrig“.

„The Walking Dead“ auf Twitter:

„Allein die Anteilnahme zeigt schon, welch großen Einfluss sie auf ‚The Walking Dead‘ ausübte.“

Lisa Williams The Walking Dead
