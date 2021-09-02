ABBA: Das sind die Songtexte zu „I Still Have Faith In You“ und „Don’t Shut Me Down“

Gleich mit den ersten beiden Singles beweisen ABBA, wie erfolgreich ein Comeback nach fast 40 Jahren Pause sein kann. Mit „I Still Have Faith In You“ und „Don’t Shut Me Down“ präsentierten die Schweden am Donnerstagabend (2. September) zwei neue Songs vom Album „Voyage“, das am 5. November erscheinen wird. Zum Mitlesen, Mitsingen und besseren Verständnis haben wir hier die Texte für Sie zusammengestellt.
Die Lyrics sind besonders persönlich, unter anderem thematisieren sie den eigenen Erfolg und den Glaube daran, noch einmal etwas Großes schaffen zu können, auch wenn man von der Welt bereits auf den Musikolymp gehoben wurde.
ABBA: Songtext von „I Still Have Faith In You“
I Still Have Faith In You
I See It Now
Through All These Years That Faith Lives On, Somehow
There Was A Union
Of Heart And Mind
The Likes Of Which Are Rare And Oh So Hard To Find
Do I Have It In Me?
I Believe It Is In There
For I Know I Hear A Bittersweet Song
In The Memories We Share
I Still Have Faith In You
And I Will Say
I Never Really Thought I’d Feel This Way
But I Remind Myself
Of Who We Are
How Inconceivable Is It To Reach This Far
Do I Have It In Me?
I Believе It Is In There
For I Know I Hear A Bittеrsweet Song
In The Memories We Share
We Do Have It In Us
New Spirit Has Arrived
The Joy And The Sorrow
We Have A Story
And It Survived
And We Need One Another
Like Fighters In A Ring
We’re In This Together
Passion And Courage
Is Everything
I Still Have Faith In You
It Stands Above The Crazy Things We Did
It All Comes Down To Love
Do I Have It In Me?
I Believe It Is In There
For I Know I Hear A Bittersweet Song
In The Memories We Share
Do I Have It In Me?
We Do Have It In Us
New Spirit Has Arrived
The Joy And The Sorrow
We Have A Story
And It Survived
And We Know That We Need One Another
Like Fighters In A Ring
We’re In This Together
Passion And Courage
Is Everything
(I Still Have Faith In You)
And We Still Have It In Us
We’ve Only Just Arrived
(Do I Have It In Me?)
We Stand On A Summit
Humble And Grateful
To Have Survived
I Still Have Faith In You
It Stands Above The Crazy Things We Did
It All Comes Down To Love
Do I Have It In Me?
ABBA: Songtext von „Don’t Shut Me Down“
A While Ago I Heard The Sound Of Children’s Laughter
Now It’s Quiet, So I Guess They Left The Park
This Wooden Bench Is Getting Harder By The Hour
The Sun Is Going Down, It’s Getting Dark
I Realise I’m Cold
The Rain Begins To Pour
As I Watch The Windows On The Second Floor
The Lights Are On, It’s Time To Go
It’s Time At Last To Let Him Know
I Believe It Would Be Fair To Say
You Look Bewildered
And You Wonder Why I’m Here Today
And So You Should, I Would
When I Lеft I Felt I’d Had Enough
But In The Shape And Form I Appеar Now
I Have Learned To Cope
And Love And Hope Is Why I Am Here Now
And Now You See Another Me
I’ve Been Reloaded, Yea-ah
I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down
I’m Like A Dream Within A Dream That’s Been Decoded
I’m Fired Up, I’m Hot, Don’t Shut Me Down
I’m Not The One You Knew
I’m Now And Then Combined
And I’m Asking You To Have An Open Mind Now
I’m Not The Same This Time Around
I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down
Will You Leave Me Standing In The Hall
Or Let Me Enter?
The Apartment Hasn’t Changed At All
I Got To Say I’m Glad
Once These Rooms Were Witness To Our Love
My Tantrums And Increasing Frustration
But I Go From Mad
To Not So Bad In My Transformation
And Now You See Another Me
I’ve Been Reloaded, Yea-ah
I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down
I’m Like A Dream Within A Dream That’s Been Decoded
I’m Fired Up, I’m Hot, Don’t Shut Me Down
I’m Not The One You Knew
I’m Now And Then Combined
And I’m Asking You To Have An Open Mind
I’m Not The Same This Time Around
I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down
You Asked Me Not To Leave
Well, Here I Am Again
And I Love You Still And So I Won’t Pretend
I Have Learned To Cope
And Love And Hope Is Why I Am Here Now