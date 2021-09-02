ABBA: Das sind die Songtexte zu „I Still Have Faith In You“ und „Don’t Shut Me Down“

Gleich mit den ersten beiden Singles beweisen ABBA, wie erfolgreich ein Comeback nach fast 40 Jahren Pause sein kann. Mit „I Still Have Faith In You“ und „Don’t Shut Me Down“ präsentierten die Schweden am Donnerstagabend (2. September) zwei neue Songs vom Album „Voyage“, das am 5. November erscheinen wird. Zum Mitlesen, Mitsingen und besseren Verständnis haben wir hier die Texte für Sie zusammengestellt.

Die Lyrics sind besonders persönlich, unter anderem thematisieren sie den eigenen Erfolg und den Glaube daran, noch einmal etwas Großes schaffen zu können, auch wenn man von der Welt bereits auf den Musikolymp gehoben wurde.

ABBA: Songtext von „I Still Have Faith In You“

I Still Have Faith In You

I See It Now

Through All These Years That Faith Lives On, Somehow

There Was A Union

Of Heart And Mind

The Likes Of Which Are Rare And Oh So Hard To Find

Do I Have It In Me?

I Believe It Is In There

For I Know I Hear A Bittersweet Song

In The Memories We Share

I Still Have Faith In You

And I Will Say

I Never Really Thought I’d Feel This Way

But I Remind Myself

Of Who We Are

How Inconceivable Is It To Reach This Far

Do I Have It In Me?

I Believе It Is In There

For I Know I Hear A Bittеrsweet Song

In The Memories We Share

We Do Have It In Us

New Spirit Has Arrived

The Joy And The Sorrow

We Have A Story

And It Survived

And We Need One Another

Like Fighters In A Ring

We’re In This Together

Passion And Courage

Is Everything

I Still Have Faith In You

It Stands Above The Crazy Things We Did

It All Comes Down To Love

Do I Have It In Me?

I Believe It Is In There

For I Know I Hear A Bittersweet Song

In The Memories We Share

Do I Have It In Me?

We Do Have It In Us

New Spirit Has Arrived

The Joy And The Sorrow

We Have A Story

And It Survived

And We Know That We Need One Another

Like Fighters In A Ring

We’re In This Together

Passion And Courage

Is Everything

(I Still Have Faith In You)

And We Still Have It In Us

We’ve Only Just Arrived

(Do I Have It In Me?)

We Stand On A Summit

Humble And Grateful

To Have Survived

I Still Have Faith In You

It Stands Above The Crazy Things We Did

It All Comes Down To Love

Do I Have It In Me?

ABBA: Songtext von „Don’t Shut Me Down“

A While Ago I Heard The Sound Of Children’s Laughter

Now It’s Quiet, So I Guess They Left The Park

This Wooden Bench Is Getting Harder By The Hour

The Sun Is Going Down, It’s Getting Dark

I Realise I’m Cold

The Rain Begins To Pour

As I Watch The Windows On The Second Floor

The Lights Are On, It’s Time To Go

It’s Time At Last To Let Him Know

I Believe It Would Be Fair To Say

You Look Bewildered

And You Wonder Why I’m Here Today

And So You Should, I Would

When I Lеft I Felt I’d Had Enough

But In The Shape And Form I Appеar Now

I Have Learned To Cope

And Love And Hope Is Why I Am Here Now

And Now You See Another Me

I’ve Been Reloaded, Yea-ah

I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down

I’m Like A Dream Within A Dream That’s Been Decoded

I’m Fired Up, I’m Hot, Don’t Shut Me Down

I’m Not The One You Knew

I’m Now And Then Combined

And I’m Asking You To Have An Open Mind Now

I’m Not The Same This Time Around

I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down

Will You Leave Me Standing In The Hall

Or Let Me Enter?

The Apartment Hasn’t Changed At All

I Got To Say I’m Glad

Once These Rooms Were Witness To Our Love

My Tantrums And Increasing Frustration

But I Go From Mad

To Not So Bad In My Transformation

And Now You See Another Me

I’ve Been Reloaded, Yea-ah

I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down

I’m Like A Dream Within A Dream That’s Been Decoded

I’m Fired Up, I’m Hot, Don’t Shut Me Down

I’m Not The One You Knew

I’m Now And Then Combined

And I’m Asking You To Have An Open Mind

I’m Not The Same This Time Around

I’m Fired Up, Don’t Shut Me Down

You Asked Me Not To Leave

Well, Here I Am Again

And I Love You Still And So I Won’t Pretend

I Have Learned To Cope

And Love And Hope Is Why I Am Here Now