Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Ina Simone Mautz

Die Alben des Jahres von Ina Simone Mautz. Mit Charlotte Brandi, Andrew Bird und Moritz Krämer.

Die Alben des Jahres – von Ina Simone Mautz:

  1. Charlotte Brandi: The Magician
  2. Andrew Bird: My Finest Work Yet
  3. Moritz Krämer: Ich hab‘ einen Vertrag unterschrieben
  4. Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride
  5. Kevin Morby: Oh My God
  6. Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland
  7. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
  8. Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
  9. Finn Andrews: One Piece At A Time
  10. Aldous Harding: Designer
  11. Joel Alme: Bort Bort Bort
  12. The Divine Comedy: Office Politics
  13. Liam Gallagher: Why Me? Why Not.
  14. Beirut: Gallipoli
  15. Die Höchste Eisenbahn: Ich glaub dir alles
  16. Whitney: Forever Turned Around
  17. Patrick Watson: Wave
  18. Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow
  19. Big Thief: Two Hands
  20. Beck: Hyperspace

