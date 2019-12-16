Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Ina Simone Mautz

Die Alben des Jahres – von Ina Simone Mautz:
- Charlotte Brandi: The Magician
- Andrew Bird: My Finest Work Yet
- Moritz Krämer: Ich hab‘ einen Vertrag unterschrieben
- Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride
- Kevin Morby: Oh My God
- Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
- Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
- Finn Andrews: One Piece At A Time
- Aldous Harding: Designer
- Joel Alme: Bort Bort Bort
- The Divine Comedy: Office Politics
- Liam Gallagher: Why Me? Why Not.
- Beirut: Gallipoli
- Die Höchste Eisenbahn: Ich glaub dir alles
- Whitney: Forever Turned Around
- Patrick Watson: Wave
- Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow
- Big Thief: Two Hands
- Beck: Hyperspace
Die Top 3 im Video: