☰ Menü
Musik
News, Reviews, Storys
Film & TV
News, Reviews, Listen
Live
Konzerte, Festivals
Politik
Storys
Abo
Sammler-Ausgaben
Highlights
Forum, Das Archiv #IMA2019

Seht euch jetzt den International Music Award 2019 bei MagentaTV oder kostenlos auf www.magentatv.de an.

Partner von Logo Welt
3

Die besten Alben des Jahres 2019: Jens Balzer

Die Alben des Jahres 2019, von Jens Balzer. Mit Solange, Slowthai und Billie Eilish.

Das wird Sie auch interessieren

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – von Jens Balzer:

  1. Solange: When I Get Home
  2. Slowthai: Nothing Great About Britain
  3. Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do …?
  4. James Blake: Assume Form
  5. Equiknoxx: Eternal Children
  6. Die Kerzen: True Love
  7. Sunno))): Life Metal
  8. Shari Vari: Now
  9. Eartheater: Trinity
  10. Efdemin: New Atlantis
  11. Mayhem: Daemon
  12. Swans: Leaving Meaning
  13. Caterina Barbieri: Ecstatic Computation
  14. GoGo Penguin: Ocean In A Drop
  15. Vatican Shadow: Berghain 09
  16. Hüma Utku: Gnosis
  17. Flying Lotus: Flamagra
  18. G.A.M.S.: G.A.M.S.
  19. Nkisi: 7 Directions
  20. Angel-Ho: Death Becomes Her

Die Top 3 im Video:

In dieser Geschichte: 
,

Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Ina Simone Mautz
Die Alben des Jahres von Ina Simone Mautz. Mit Charlotte Brandi, Andrew Bird und Moritz Krämer.
Die Alben des Jahres – von Ina Simone Mautz: Charlotte Brandi: The Magician Andrew Bird: My Finest Work Yet Moritz Krämer: Ich hab' einen Vertrag unterschrieben Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride Kevin Morby: Oh My God Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka Finn Andrews: One Piece At A Time Aldous Harding: Designer Joel Alme: Bort Bort Bort The Divine Comedy: Office Politics Liam Gallagher: Why Me? Why Not. Beirut: Gallipoli Die Höchste Eisenbahn: Ich glaub dir alles Whitney: Forever Turned Around Patrick Watson: Wave Sharon van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow Big…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite