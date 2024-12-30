Die Alben des Jahres 2024: Sebastian Zabel
ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Chefredakteur Sebastian Zabel ganz vorn: „Hit Me Hard And Soft“ von Billie Eilish.
- BILLIE EILISH
Hit Me Hard And Soft
- NILÜFER YANYA
My Method Actor
- TIERRA WHACK
World Wide Whack
- BETH GIBBONS
Lives Outgrown
- VINCE STAPLES
Dark Times
- TINDERSTICKS
Soft Tissue
- DIE NERVEN
Wir waren hier
- JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN
Lemons, Limes And Orchids
- MAYA SHENFELD
Under The Sun
- JULIA HOLTER
Something In The Room She …
- NXWORRIES
Why Lawd?
- BEYONCÉ
Cowboy Carter
- LEON BRIDGES
Leon
- THE NECKS
Bleed
- J MASCIS
What Do We Do Now
- APSILON
Haut wie Pelz
- ANTILOPEN GANG
Alles muss repariert werden
- THE CURE
Songs Of A Lost World
- NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS
Wild God
- PET SHOP BOYS
Nonetheless
Mehr News und Stories