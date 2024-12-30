Die Alben des Jahres 2024: Sebastian Zabel

ROLLING STONE hat die Alben des Jahres gewählt. Für Chefredakteur Sebastian Zabel ganz vorn: „Hit Me Hard And Soft“ von Billie Eilish.

von 
Cover-Artwork von „Hit Me Hard And Soft“ von Billie Eilish

Cover-Artwork von „Hit Me Hard And Soft“ von Billie Eilish Foto: Universal. All rights reserved.

  1. BILLIE EILISH
    Hit Me Hard And Soft
  2. NILÜFER YANYA
    My Method Actor
  3. TIERRA WHACK
    World Wide Whack
  4. BETH GIBBONS
    Lives Outgrown
  5. VINCE STAPLES
    Dark Times
  6. TINDERSTICKS
    Soft Tissue
  7. DIE NERVEN
    Wir waren hier
  8. JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN
    Lemons, Limes And Orchids
  9. MAYA SHENFELD
    Under The Sun
  10. JULIA HOLTER
    Something In The Room She …
  11. NXWORRIES
    Why Lawd?
  12. BEYONCÉ
    Cowboy Carter
  13. LEON BRIDGES
    Leon
  14. THE NECKS
    Bleed
  15. J MASCIS
    What Do We Do Now
  16. APSILON
    Haut wie Pelz
  17. ANTILOPEN GANG
    Alles muss repariert werden
  18. THE CURE
    Songs Of A Lost World
  19. NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS
    Wild God
  20. PET SHOP BOYS
    Nonetheless
Themen aus dem Artikel:
