Avantgarde-Komponist Glenn Branca ist tot

The beginning of my time in New York, 1979-1980, would have been nothing without the genius work that Glenn Branca was doing at that time. The most radical, intelligent response to punk and the avant garde I’d ever seen. Sad to hear of his passing today. First pic, the ‘Ascension band’ when I joined: myself, Glenn, Ned Sublette, David Rosenbloom and Jeffrey Glenn. Drummer Stephan Wischerth not pictured. Second pic: me playing Glenn’s ‘Harmonical ‘ (2×4 w nodal bridges and multiple pickups) circa 1981 or 82.

