Billy Joel kündigt neue Platte „Live at Yankee Stadium“ an

Mit „Live at Yankee Stadium“ veröffentlicht Billy Joel eine neu gemasterte Platte seines 1990er-Konzerts aus New York. Das Werk erscheint am 4. November 2022.

„Live at Yankee Stadium“ wird sowohl in digitalen Formaten als auch auf Doppel-CD, als 3LP-Set und Blu-Ray erhältlich sein. Auf „Live at Yankee Stadium“ werden unter anderem Hits wie „Piano Man“, „We Didn’t Start The Fire“, „New York State Of Mind“, „Scenes From An Italian Restaurant“ und „Shout“ zu hören sein. Aktuell befindet sich Joel auf US-Tour.,Deutschland-Termine sind bislang noch nicht geplant.

Einen ersten Vorgeschmack bietet Joel uns mit der Live-Aufnahme von „We Didn’t Start the Fire (Live at Yankee Stadium – June 1990)“:

Trackliste:

CD1

Storm Front (5:33)

Allentown (3:57)

Prelude/Angry Young Man (5:09)

I Go To Extremes (4:40)

New York State Of Mind (6:04)

The Downeaster ‘Alexa’ (4:42)

My Life (4:39)

Shameless (4:24)

Scenes From An Italian Restaurant (7:37)

Pressure (5:20)

Miami 2017 (I’ve Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway) (4:30)

Uptown Girl (3:10)

CD2

We Didn’t Start The Fire (5:10)

A Matter Of Trust (4:09)

Only The Good Die Young (3:24)

That’s Not Her Style (5:39)

Big Shot (5:02)

Goodnight Saigon (7:17)

It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me (3:17)

An Innocent Man (6:19)

You May Be Right (5:02)

Piano Man (5:55)