Blur kündigen neues Album „The Ballad Of Darren“ an und veröffentlichen neue Single

Das kommt unerwartet: Blur veröffentlichen bereits in wenigen Wochen ihr neuntes Studioalbum — und lassen ihre Fans schon jetzt einen neuen Song daraus hören.

„The Ballad Of Darren“, so der Titel des ersten Blur-Albums seit dem 2015 veröffentlichten „The Magic Whip“, erscheint am 21. Juli 2023 über Parlophone. Es wird zehn Tracks umfassen und wurde von James Ford produziert, den man unter anderem von seinen Arbeiten mit Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode und Foals kennt.

Offizielle Statements der Band

In einem offiziellen Statement beschreibt Sänger Damon Albarn die Platte so: „Dies ist eine Aufzeichnung der Nachbeben, eine Reflexion und ein Kommentar dazu, wo wir uns jetzt befinden.“ Gitarrist Graham Coxon dazu: „Je älter und verrückter wir werden, desto wichtiger wird es, dass das, was wir spielen, mit den richtigen Emotionen und der richtigen Intention geladen ist. Manchmal reicht ein Riff einfach nicht aus.“

Bassist Alex James sagt: „Damit eine langfristige Beziehung von Bedeutung ist, muss man in der Lage sein, sich gegenseitig zu überraschen, und irgendwie schaffen wir das auch weiterhin“. Auch Schlagzeuger Dave Rowntree meldet sich zu Wort und bekundet, dass es sich für die vier Musiker „immer sehr natürlich anfühlt, gemeinsam Musik zu machen. Mit jeder Platte, die wir machen, offenbart der Prozess etwas Neues und wir entwickeln uns als Band weiter. Wir nehmen das nicht als selbstverständlich hin“.

Auch das Cover-Artwork gibt es bereits zu sehen. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Werk des britischen Fotografen Martin Parr, über das der Guardian bereits 2014 schrieb.

‘The Ballad Of Darren’ @blurofficial new album, will arrive on 21 July via Parlophone. pic.twitter.com/hPBpaHN7hO — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) May 18, 2023

Erste Single „The Narcissist“ bereits veröffentlicht

Als wäre das noch nicht Anlass zur Freude genug, spendieren Albarn & Co. gleich eine neue Single samt Visualizer-Video. „The Narcissist“ heißt das Stück, das relativ ruhig mit atmosphärischen Gitarren, Harmoniegesang und einem Drumcomputer beginnt. „Looked in the mirror/So many people standing there/I walked towards them into the floodlights/I heard no echo/There was distortion everywhere“, heißt es im Text etwa (den vollen Text findet ihr weiter unten im Artikel).

So klingt die Single:

Die Tracklist von „The Ballad of Darren“:

„The Ballad“

„St Charles Square“

„Barbaric“

„Russian Strings“

„The Everglades (For Leonard)“

„The Narcissist“

„Goodbye Albert“

„Far Away Island“

„Avalon“

„The Heights“

Der Text von „The Narcissist“

Looked in the mirror

So many people standing there

I walked towards them into the floodlights

I heard no echo

There was distortion everywhere

I found my ego

I felt rubato standing there

Found my transcendent

It played in mono painted blue

You were the pirot

I was the dark room

I’m going to shine a light in your eyes

You’ll probably shine it back on me

But I won’t fall this time

With godspeed I’ll heed the signs

I saw the solstice

The service station on the road

I took the acid

Under the white horses

My heart it quickened

I could not tear myself away

Became addiction

If you see darkness look away

I’m going to shine a light in your eyes

You will probably shine it back on me

But I won’t fall this time

With godspeed I’ll heed the signs

Oh glorious world

Oh potent waves valleys gone wild

Connect us to love and keep us peaceful for a while

I’m going to shine a light in your eyes

You will probably shine it back on me

But I won’t fall this time

With godspeed I’ll heed the signs

I’m a shine a light in your eyes

You probably shine it back it back on me

But I won’t fall this time with godspeed I’ll heed the signs

But I won’t fall this time with godspeed I’ll heed the signs