„Im Weltraum gibt’s keine BHs“: Die besten Zitate von Carrie Fisher

Es wundert nicht, dass die immer so glänzend vorbereitete und mit einem warmem, intelligenten Humor gesegnete Carrie Fisher ihren eigenen Nachruf bereits geschrieben hatte. „I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra“, schrieb die Schauspielerin in ihrer Autobiographie „Wishful Drinking“.

Die Darstellerin der Prinzessin Leia aus den „Star Wars“-Filmen verstarb am 27. Dezember 2016 an den Folgen einer schweren Herzattacke – und es bleiben nicht nur ihre ikonischen Kino-Momenten und lustigen Twitter-Einlassungen, mit denen sie in den letzten Jahren ihre Fans amüsierte, sondern auch viele beeindruckende Reflexionen, welche die Autorin und Drehbuchschreiberin in die Welt gesetzt hat.

ROLLING STONE versammelt einige ihrer schönsten Zitate aus Interviews oder bei TV-Auftritten im Wortlaut.

Über ihre Darstellung

„They always ask me to lose weight. They want to hire part of me, not all of me. They want to hire about three-fourths, so I have to get rid of the fourth somehow. The fourth can’t be with me.“ (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Über Erwartungen in Hollywood

„Even in space there’s a double standard for women.“ (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Über ihren Platz in der Filmwelt

„I am Princess Leia, no matter what. If I were trying to get a good table, I wouldn’t say I wrote Postcards. Or, if I’m trying to get someone to take my check and I don’t have ID, I wouldn’t say: „Have you seen when Harry Met Sally?“ Princess Leia will be on my tombstone.“ (WebMD)

Über den Vergleich ihres Körpers mit dem von Elton John

„Blow my big bovine tiny dancer cock.“ (New York Magazine)

Über die Kunst von „Star Wars“

„Movies are dreams! And they work on you subliminally. You can play Leia as capable, independent, sensible, a soldier, a fighter, a woman in control – control being, of course, a lesser word than master. But you can portray a woman who’s a master and get through all the female prejudice if you have her travel in time, if you add a magical quality, if you’re dealing in fairy-tale terms.“ (Rolling Stone)

Über Beziehungen

„Everyone drives somebody crazy. I just have a bigger car.“ (Time Out New York)

Über ihre Hollywood-Familie

„Who’s more famous than Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher? C-3PO and Darth Vader.“ (Rolling Stone)

Über das Altern

„You know what happens to old celebrities? They die or go to Vegas.“ (Rolling Stone)

Über ihre berühmten Freunde

„Hi I’m Mrs. Han Solo, and I’m an alcoholic. I’m an alcoholic because George Lucas ruined my life.“ (Rede beim George Lucas’s Lifetime Achievement Award im American Film Institute)

Über das Leben als Berühmtheit

„You have owned my likeness, all these years, so that every time I look in the mirror I have to send you a check for a couple of bucks.“ (Rede beim George Lucas’s Lifetime Achievement Award im American Film Institute)

Über die Gründe, warum „Star Wars“ ein Hit wurde

„Movies were meant to stay on the screen, flat and large and colorful, gathering you up into their sweep of story, carrying you rollicking along to the end, then releasing you back into your unchanged life. But this movie (Star Wars) misbehaved. It leaked out of the theater, poured off the screen, affected a lot of people so deeply that they required endless talismans and artifacts to stay connected to it.“ (The Princess Diarist)

Über die Wahl ihres Outfits

„You told me I couldn’t wear a bra because there was no underwear in space.“ (Zu George Lucas bei ihrer Rede beim George Lucas’s Lifetime Achievement Award im American Film Institute)

Über das Glück

„Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell.“ (Wishful Drinking)

Über Gespräche mit Kindern über den goldenen Bikini aus „Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter“

„Tell them that a giant slug captured me and forced me to wear that stupid outfit, and then I killed him because I didn’t like it. And then I took it off. Backstage.“ (The Wall Street Journal)

Über Geduld

„Instant gratification takes too long.“ (Postcards from the Edge)

Über Weisheit

„I basically consider myself street smart, unfortunately that street is Rodeo Drive.“ (Twitter)

Über ihre Affäre mit Harrison Ford

„I don’t think it’s that revealing, or it’s certainly not offensive. It’s not unkind about him. It’s flattering. I mean, the way people are reacting to it is funny to me, too. I’d do him at 73.“ (Fresh Air)

Über die besten und schlechtesten Seiten der Berühmtheit

„The best part is money, traveling and the people you meet. The worst part is, again, money, travel and the people you meet.“ (Rolling Stone)

Über ihre berühmteste Rolle

„I like Princess Leia. I like how she handles things. I like how she treats people. She tells the truth. She, you know, gets what she wants done. I don’t have a real problem with Princess Leia. I’ve sort of melded with her over time.“ (Fresh Air)

Über ihre geistige Gesundheit

„I feel I’m very sane about how crazy I am.“ (Wishful Drinking)

Über ihren Aufstieg in Hollywood

„If your second movie is Star Wars, you’re done. You’re gonna be pursuing that because otherwise it’ll pursue you.“ (Rolling Stone)

Über das Altern

„I’m not happy about being older, except what are the options?“ (Rolling Stone)