Das sind die Nominierungen für die Golden Globes 2023

Die Nominierungen der Golden Globes 2023 sind veröffentlicht! Offenbar scheint die Verleihung im Jahr 2023 mit voller Kraft zurück zu sein, nachdem das Event in den letzten beiden Jahren aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie im kleineren Kreis stattfinden musste. Am 10. Januar 2023 wird die 80. Verleihung der von der „Hollywood Foreign Press Association“ gekürten Film- und Fernsehproduktionen des Vorjahres in Beverly Hills stattfinden. Jerrod Carmichael wird moderieren.

Die Nominierten für den Golden Globe 2023

Nominierte im Bereich Film

Bester Film – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water – Regie: James Cameron

Elvis – Regie: Baz Luhrmann

Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans) – Regie: Steven Spielberg

Tár – Regie: Todd Field

Top Gun: Maverick – Regie: Joseph Kosinski

Bester Film – Komödie/Musical

Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon) – Regie: Damien Chazelle

The Banshees of Inisherin – Regie: Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Regie: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Regie: Rian Johnson

Triangle of Sadness – Regie: Ruben Östlund

Beste Regie

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Drama

Ana de Armas – Blond (Blond)

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Michelle Williams – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Komödie/Musical

Diego Calva – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – Weißes Rauschen (White Noise)

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Komödie/Musical

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris und ein Kleid von Dior (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Meine Stunden mit Leo (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Bester Nebendarsteller

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Bestes Drehbuch

Todd Field – Tár

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Die Aussprache (Women Talkling)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)

Beste Filmmusik

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Die Aussprache (Women Talkling)

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon – Rausch der Ekstase (Babylon)

John Williams – Die Fabelmans (The Fabelmans)

Bester Filmsong

„Carolina“ aus Der Gesang der Flusskrebse (Where the Crawdads Sing) – Musik und Text: Taylor Swift

„Ciao Papa“ aus Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio – Musik: Alexandre Desplant, Text: Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

„Hold my Hand“ aus Top Gun: Maverick – Musik: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice, Text: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

„Lift Me Up“ aus Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Musik und Text: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

„Naatu Naatu“ aus RRR – Musik: M. M. Keeravani, Text: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

Bester Animationsfilm

Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) – Regie: Joel Crawford

Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio – Regie: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Inu-Oh (犬王) – Regie: Masaaki Yuasa

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Regie: Dean Fleischer Camp

Rot (Turning Red) – Regie: Domee Shi

Bester fremdsprachiger Film

Argentina, 1985, Argentinien – Regie: Santiago Mitre

Close, Belgien / Frankreich / Niederlande – Regie: Lukas Dhont

Die Frau im Nebel (Decision to Leave), Südkorea – Regie: Park Chan-wook

RRR, Indien – Regie: S. S. Rajamouli

Im Westen nichts Neues (Deutschland) – Regie: Edward Berger

Nominierte im Bereich Fernsehen

Beste Serie – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance



Bester Serien-Hauptdarsteller – Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Beste Serien-Hauptdarstellerin – Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Beste Serie – Komödie/Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Bester Serien-Hauptdarsteller – Komödie/Musical

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenny Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Beste Serien-Hauptdarstellerin – Komödie/Musical

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear: King of the Kitchen (The Bear)

Beste Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

The Dropout

In with the Devil (Black Bird)

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

Taron Egerton – In with the Devil (Black Bird)

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Mord im Auftrag Gottes (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Bester Nebendarsteller – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – In with the Devil (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Beste Nebendarstellerin – Miniserie, Anthologie-Serie oder Fernsehfilm

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Mord im Auftrag Gottes (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Bester Nebendarsteller – Drama- oder Komödien-/Musical-Serie

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Beste Nebendarstellerin – Drama- oder Komödien-/Musical-Serie

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

