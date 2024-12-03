„Give Peace a Chance“: 21 große Anti-Kriegs-Songs der Musikgeschichte

Kaum ein Song verkörpert die Sehnsucht nach Frieden so kraftvoll wie John Lennons „Give Peace a Chance“. 1969 inmitten der Vietnamkriegs-Ära aufgenommen, wurde der Titel zur Hymne der Friedensbewegung und ein fester Bestandteil unzähliger Proteste. Die einfache, repetitive Struktur des Songs machte ihn leicht zugänglich und ermöglichte es, dass Tausende ihn bei Demonstrationen und Veranstaltungen mitsangen. Lennon schrieb ihn während seines berühmten „Bed-Ins“ für den Frieden, das er gemeinsam mit Yoko Ono in einem Hotelzimmer in Montreal abhielt – ein symbolträchtiges Statement für Gewaltfreiheit und Dialog.

Anti-Kriegs-Songs wie „Give Peace a Chance“ sind mehr als nur musikalische Hits; sie sind gesellschaftspolitische Statements, die Menschen über Generationen hinweg inspirieren. Von Udo Lindenbergs „Wozu sind Kriege da?“ bis hin zu Bob Dylans melancholischem „Blowin’ in the Wind“ thematisieren Künstler die Grausamkeiten des Krieges, rufen zur Reflexion auf und fordern eine Veränderung. Aber auch Lieder wie „Nackt im Wind“ zeigen, wie Musik zu einem mächtigen Werkzeug des Protests werden kann – eine Sprache, die Grenzen und Ideologien überwindet, um eine universelle Botschaft der Hoffnung und des Widerstands zu senden. Denn menschengemachte Katastrophen muss man nicht wortlos hinnehmen.

1 Bob Dylan – „Masters of War"

„Come you masters of war/

You that build the big guns/

You that build the death planes/

You that build all the bombs/

You that hide behind walls/

You that hide behind desks/

I just want you to know/

I can see through your masks“

2 Udo Lindenberg – „Wozu sind Kriege da?"

„Keiner will sterben, das ist doch klar/

wozu sind denn dann Kriege da?

Herr Präsident, du bist doch einer von diesen Herren/

du musst das doch wissen/

kannst du mir das ‚mal erklären?

Keine Mutter will ihre Kinder verlieren/

und keine Frau ihren Mann/

Also warum müssen Soldaten losmarschieren?

3 Fleetwood Mac – „Peacekeeper"

„We make all of our sons the same/

Every one will suffer the fire we’ve made/

They all explode just the same/

And there’s no going back on the plans we’ve made.“

4 John Lennon – „Give Peace A Chance"

„All we are saying is give peace a chance“

5 Band für Afrika – „Nackt im Wind"

„Nur ’n paar Breitengrade tiefer/

paar Längengrade dann nach links

stößt unsere Phantasie an Grenzen/

dort wo die stummsten Schreie sind

im Labyrinth unvorstellbar/

eiskalter Höllenlavastrom/

der keine Gnade kennt, nur zuschlägt/

der selten zögert, nie verschont/

hier fordern Sünden unsrer Ahnen/

unsere Stumpfheit ihren Tribut

6 Queen – „Hammer to Fall"

„For we who grew up tall and proud/

In the shadow of the mushroom cloud/

Convinced our voices can’t be heard/

We just wanna scream it louder and louder.“

7 Emerson, Lake & Powell – „Lay Down Your Guns"

„Lay down your guns I come in peace/

No need to run my friend into the trees/

We’ve been through this so much before/

But still we get it wrong.“

8 Graham Nash – „Military Madness"

„Military madness was killing my country/

Solitary sadness comes over me.“

9 Bob Dylan – „Blowin' in the Wind"

„How many years must one man have/

before he can hear people cry/

How many deaths will it take till he knows/

too many people have died.“

10 Cat Stevens – „Peace Train"

„’Cause out on the edge of darkness/

There rides a peace train/

Oh, peace train take this country/

Come take me home again.“

11 Metallica – „One"

„Now that the war is through with me/

I’m waking up, I cannot see/

That there is not much left of me/

Nothing is real but pain now.“

12 Creedence Clearwater Revival – „Fortunate Son"

„Some folks are born made to wave the flag/

ooo, they’re red, white and blue/

And when the band plays ‚Hail to the Chief’/

ooo, they point the cannon at you, Lord.“

13 The Ramones – „Commando"

„They do their best, they do what they can/

They get them ready for Vietnam/

From old Hanoi to East Berlin/

Commando involved again.“

14 Stevie Nicks – „Soldier's Angel"

„I am a soldier myself and no one walks away from this battle.“

15 U2 – „Sunday Bloody Sunday"

„And the battle’s just begun/

There’s many lost, but tell me who has won/

The trenches dug within our hearts/

And mothers, children, brothers, sisters/

Torn apart.“

16 Bob Marley – „War"

„That until there no longer/

First class and second class citizens of any nation/

Until the colour of a man’s skin/

Is of no more significance than the colour of his eyes/

Me say war.“

17 Michael Jackson – „Earth Song"

„Did you ever stop to notice/

All the blood we’ve shed before/

Did you ever stop to notice/

This crying Earth, these weeping shores?“

18 Black Sabbath – „War Pigs"

„Politicians hide themselves away/

They only started the war/

Why should they go out to fight/

They leave that role to the poor.“

19 John Lennon – „Imagine"

„Imagine there’s no countries/

It isn’t hard to do/

Nothing to kill or die for/

And no religion, too.“

20 Marvin Gaye – „What's Going On"

„We don’t need to escalate/

You see, war is not the answer/

For only love can conquer hate/

You know we’ve got to find a way/

To bring some lovin‘ here today.“

21 Black Eyed Peas – „Where is the Love"

„People killin‘, people dyin’/

Children hurt can you hear them cryin’/

Can you practice what you preach/

And would you turn the other cheek?“