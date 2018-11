Die Toten Hosen im Berliner SO36 – Fotos, Setlist, Videos

View this post on Instagram

Extending holidays to see my smallest Die Toten Hosen gig yet – AKA that feeling when your idol sneaks up for a shot you're not aware/prepared for – AKA THANK YOU @mysuitcaselife FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN!! ❤❤❤ #dietotenhosen #so36 #berlin #germany #deutchland #hosen #launedernatour #launedernatur #deutchrock