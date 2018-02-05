In einem Interview erzählte Uma Thurman von den demütigenden und gefährlichen Dreharbeiten zu „Kill Bill Vol. 1“ und „Vol. 2“ (2003 und 2004). Der „New York Times“ berichtete die Schauspielerin, dass sie von Regisseur Quentin Tarantino nicht nur gewürgt und angespuckt wurde, sie habe auch einen Autostunt selbst vollführen müssen. Dieser habe bei der heute 47-Jährigen bleibende Schäden an Nacken und Knien verursacht.
In einem Instagram-Video zeigt Thurman nun den Unfall bei den Dreharbeiten. Bei einem Crash scheint sie bewusstlos geworden zu sein.
Im dazugehörigen Videotext verteidigt sie Tarantino, da er seine Schuld anerkannt und ihr den Clip Jahre später in vollem Bewusstein zugespielt habe – obgleich er wisse, dass seine Schuld am Unfall nicht abgegolten sein könne.
Vielmehr greift die Schauspielerin die drei Produzenten Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh und Harvey Weinstein an. Das Trio sei allein verantwortlich dafür, dass dieses Vorkommnis damals verschleiert worden sei, unter anderem durch Zerstörung von Beweismaterial: „Schande auf sie bis in alle Ewigkeit.“
Uma Thurmans Unfall auf Instagram:
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.