Emmys 2025: Vollständige Liste der Gewinner
Die Emmy Awards 2025 kürten die besten Serien und Stars des Jahres. Hier die komplette Gewinnerliste aller Kategorien
Die Emmy Awards 2025 sind da – und die Stars erschienen in voller Pracht, um die besten Leistungen im Fernsehen zu feiern.
„Severance“ führte mit 27 Nominierungen das Feld an, darunter „Beste Dramaserie“ sowie zahlreiche Schauspielkategorien für Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro und Patricia Arquette.
The White Lotus“ lag mit 23 Nominierungen knapp dahinter – unter anderem Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell und Aimee Lou Wood (alle in Nebenrollen-Kategorien).
Die großen Gewinner des Abends
„The Pitt“, eines der erfolgreichsten neuen Formate, erhielt 13 Nominierungen, darunter für Noah Wyle und Katherine LaNasa. „The Last of Us“ kam auf 16 Nominierungen mit Pedro Pascal und Bella Ramsey in den Hauptkategorien.
„Hacks“, Gewinner der „Besten Comedyserie“ im Vorjahr, trat mit 14 Nominierungen an, Jean Smart konnte dabei auf ihren vierten Sieg hoffen. Auch „The Bear“ erhielt 13 Nominierungen.
In der Kategorie „Beste Miniserie/Anthologie“ führte „The Penguin“ mit starken 24 Nominierungen.
Hier die komplette Gewinnerliste (fett markiert):
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severence
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Kotch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milloti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Tuturro, Severance
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ike Brinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Dierdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef