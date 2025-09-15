Emmys 2025: Vollständige Liste der Gewinner

Die Emmy Awards 2025 sind da – und die Stars erschienen in voller Pracht, um die besten Leistungen im Fernsehen zu feiern.

„Severance“ führte mit 27 Nominierungen das Feld an, darunter „Beste Dramaserie“ sowie zahlreiche Schauspielkategorien für Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro und Patricia Arquette.

The White Lotus“ lag mit 23 Nominierungen knapp dahinter – unter anderem Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell und Aimee Lou Wood (alle in Nebenrollen-Kategorien).

Die großen Gewinner des Abends

„The Pitt“, eines der erfolgreichsten neuen Formate, erhielt 13 Nominierungen, darunter für Noah Wyle und Katherine LaNasa. „The Last of Us“ kam auf 16 Nominierungen mit Pedro Pascal und Bella Ramsey in den Hauptkategorien.

„Hacks“, Gewinner der „Besten Comedyserie“ im Vorjahr, trat mit 14 Nominierungen an, Jean Smart konnte dabei auf ihren vierten Sieg hoffen. Auch „The Bear“ erhielt 13 Nominierungen.

In der Kategorie „Beste Miniserie/Anthologie“ führte „The Penguin“ mit starken 24 Nominierungen.

Hier die komplette Gewinnerliste (fett markiert):

Outstanding Drama Series



Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severence

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series



Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Kotch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie



Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milloti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series



Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Tuturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series



Ike Brinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series



Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Dierdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Reality Competition Program



The Traitors

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef