Endlich The Cure: „Alone“ – das Video, die Lyrics, Anzahl der Albumtracks
Eingebettet in Keyboard-Kissen und einem sanften Gallup-Bass: Dies ist „Alone“, die neue Cure-Single
The Cure haben am heutigen Donnerstag (26. September 2024) das Lyric-Video ihrer neuen Single „Alone“ veröffentlicht. Auf Spotify, Apple Music und Co gibt es die erste Cure-Single auch schon zu hören.
In bester „Disintegration“-Manier beginnt Robert Smiths Gesang erst nach sehr langem Intro. Sanfte Keyboards und ein ebenso sanfter Bass Simon Gallups tragen Smith durch das Lied über das Ende allen … Daseins?
In Minute 3:24 von 6:50 fängt er an zu singen. Überhaupt ist „Alone“ die bislang längste Single-Auskopplung im Cure-Katalog („Pictures of You“ wurde 1989 in Single-Länge runtergekürzt).
Nur acht Songs
Das dazugehörige Album „Songs of a Lost World“ soll am 01. November erscheinen. Einiges davon – das Albumcover, ein neues Porträtfoto Robert Smiths – schient schon geleakt zu sein.
Auf Spotify und anderen Streamingplattformen gibt es auch Infos über die Anzahl der Album-Songs: acht. So wenige Stücke gab es zuletzt auf der Compilation „Japanese Whispers“ (1983) beziehungsweise auf dem Studioalbum „Pornography“ von 1982.
The Cure – Alone:
Lyrics „Alone“:
This is the end of every song that we sing
The fire burned out to ash and
The stars grown dim with tears
Cold and afraid
The ghosts of all that we’ve been
We toast, with bitter dregs, to our emptiness
And the birds falling out of our skies
And the words falling out of our minds
And here is to love, so much love
Falling out of our lives
Hopes and dreams are gone
The end of every song
And it all stops we were always sure that
We would never change and it all stops
Wе were always sure that wе
Would stay the same but it all stops
And we close our eyes to sleep
To dream a boy and girl
Who dream the world is nothing but a dream
Where did it go? Where did it go?
Broken voiced lament to call us home
This is this end of every song we sing
Where did it go? Where did it go?
Where did it go? Where did it go?
Broken voiced lament to call us home
This is the end of every song we sing alone