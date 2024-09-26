Endlich The Cure: „Alone“ – das Video, die Lyrics, Anzahl der Albumtracks

Eingebettet in Keyboard-Kissen und einem sanften Gallup-Bass: Dies ist „Alone“, die neue Cure-Single

von 
Artikel Teilen

Roskilde, Dänemark: Robert Smith von The Cure an Tag 8 des Roskilde Festivals 2019 Foto: Redferns. Joseph Okpako. All rights reserved.

The Cure haben am heutigen Donnerstag (26. September 2024) das Lyric-Video ihrer neuen Single „Alone“ veröffentlicht. Auf Spotify, Apple Music und Co gibt es die erste Cure-Single auch schon zu hören.

Mehr zum Thema
The Cure: Offenbar Albumcover, Pressefoto und Info zum Instrumentalalbum geleakt
The Cure: Tracklist, Single, Artwork von „Alone“ und Details zu „Songs of a Lost World“
The Cure: Mögliche physische Formate von „Songs of a Lost World“

In bester „Disintegration“-Manier beginnt Robert Smiths Gesang erst nach sehr langem Intro. Sanfte Keyboards und ein ebenso sanfter Bass Simon Gallups tragen Smith durch das Lied über das Ende allen … Daseins?

In Minute 3:24 von 6:50 fängt er an zu singen. Überhaupt ist „Alone“ die bislang längste Single-Auskopplung im Cure-Katalog („Pictures of You“ wurde 1989 in Single-Länge runtergekürzt).

Nur acht Songs

Das dazugehörige Album „Songs of a Lost World“ soll am 01. November erscheinen. Einiges davon – das Albumcover, ein neues Porträtfoto Robert Smiths – schient schon geleakt zu sein.

Auf Spotify und anderen Streamingplattformen gibt es auch Infos über die Anzahl der Album-Songs: acht. So wenige Stücke gab es zuletzt auf der Compilation „Japanese Whispers“ (1983) beziehungsweise auf dem Studioalbum „Pornography“ von 1982.

The Cure – Alone:

Youtube Placeholder

An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte aus Youtube
Um mit Inhalten aus Sozialen Netzwerken zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung.

Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte aus Sozialen Netzwerken angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittanbieter übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu findest du in der Beschreibung dieses Datenverarbeitungszwecks und in den Datenschutzinformationen dieser Drittanbieter.

Lyrics „Alone“:

This is the end of every song that we sing
The fire burned out to ash and
The stars grown dim with tears
Cold and afraid
The ghosts of all that we’ve been
We toast, with bitter dregs, to our emptiness
And the birds falling out of our skies
And the words falling out of our minds
And here is to love, so much love
Falling out of our lives
Hopes and dreams are gone
The end of every song
And it all stops we were always sure that
We would never change and it all stops
Wе were always sure that wе
Would stay the same but it all stops
And we close our eyes to sleep
To dream a boy and girl
Who dream the world is nothing but a dream
Where did it go? Where did it go?
Broken voiced lament to call us home
This is this end of every song we sing
Where did it go? Where did it go?
Where did it go? Where did it go?
Broken voiced lament to call us home
This is the end of every song we sing alone

Themen aus dem Artikel:
The Cure Alone
Empfehlungen der
Redaktion
Abonniere unseren Newsletter
Verpasse keine Updates