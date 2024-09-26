The Cure haben am heutigen Donnerstag (26. September 2024) das Lyric-Video ihrer neuen Single „Alone“ veröffentlicht. Auf Spotify, Apple Music und Co gibt es die erste Cure-Single auch schon zu hören.

In bester „Disintegration“-Manier beginnt Robert Smiths Gesang erst nach sehr langem Intro. Sanfte Keyboards und ein ebenso sanfter Bass Simon Gallups tragen Smith durch das Lied über das Ende allen … Daseins?

In Minute 3:24 von 6:50 fängt er an zu singen. Überhaupt ist „Alone“ die bislang längste Single-Auskopplung im Cure-Katalog („Pictures of You“ wurde 1989 in Single-Länge runtergekürzt).

Nur acht Songs

Das dazugehörige Album „Songs of a Lost World“ soll am 01. November erscheinen. Einiges davon – das Albumcover, ein neues Porträtfoto Robert Smiths – schient schon geleakt zu sein.

Auf Spotify und anderen Streamingplattformen gibt es auch Infos über die Anzahl der Album-Songs: acht. So wenige Stücke gab es zuletzt auf der Compilation „Japanese Whispers“ (1983) beziehungsweise auf dem Studioalbum „Pornography“ von 1982.

The Cure – Alone:

Lyrics „Alone“:

This is the end of every song that we sing

The fire burned out to ash and

The stars grown dim with tears

Cold and afraid

The ghosts of all that we’ve been

We toast, with bitter dregs, to our emptiness

And the birds falling out of our skies

And the words falling out of our minds

And here is to love, so much love

Falling out of our lives

Hopes and dreams are gone

The end of every song

And it all stops we were always sure that

We would never change and it all stops

Wе were always sure that wе

Would stay the same but it all stops

And we close our eyes to sleep

To dream a boy and girl

Who dream the world is nothing but a dream

Where did it go? Where did it go?

Broken voiced lament to call us home

This is this end of every song we sing

Where did it go? Where did it go?

Where did it go? Where did it go?

Broken voiced lament to call us home

This is the end of every song we sing alone