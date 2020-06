Ezra Furman: Die meistgeklickten Videos des Künstlers #DaheimDabeiKonzerte

View this post on Instagram

“Coffee Machine” by Du Blonde. Beth Jeans Houghton (@du.blonde) is amazing. I met him in 2015 I think, after listening to one of his songs (“Dodecahedron,” released as Beth Jeans Houghton) a million times for months. A truly brilliant songwriter and performer and visual artist and now a dear friend. There a lot of great songs to explore. This is just one I know how to play, one of many greats. Also check out the original for the proper ending to the song, a face-melting guitar solo. Oh. And. See you tomorrow at 3pm EST when I do a live Instagram concert / q&a / whatever I damn well feel like doing.