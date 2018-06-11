Facebook Twitter RSS
Foo Fighters in Hamburg: Fotos, Setlist, Videos

Foo Fighters (hier bei Rock im Park 2018)
Foto: Florian Stangl. All rights reserved.
von
Auf der Bahrenfeld-Trabrennbahn in Hamburg gaben Foo Fighters am Sonntag ein umjubeltes Konzert. Sehen Sie hier: Fotos, Videos und Setlist.

Um 20.00 Uhr fiel am Sonntagabend der Vorhang für die einzige deutsche Headline-Show der Foo Fighters 2018: 60.000 Fans waren auf der Trabrennbahn in Hamburg dabei. Kills-Sängerin Alison Mosshart sang mit Dave Grohl später gar im Duett („La Dee Da“).

Sehen Sie hier: Fotos, Videos und die Setlist des Abends.

Videos der Foo Fighters auf YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YM5HDjiCdM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbwwqIzgfGo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OD8nzV7_wWE

Foo Fighter auf Instagram:

#foofighters #davegrohl #davegrohlisgod #hamburg #meineperle⚓️

A post shared by Dödel (@der_deeee) on

 

Setlist: Foo Fighters in Hamburg

Foo Fighters bei Rock im Park
  • Run
  • All My Life
  • Learn to Fly
  • The Pretender
  • The Sky Is a Neighborhood
  • Rope
  • Sunday Rain
  • My Hero
  • These Days
  • Walk
  • Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop
  • Under Pressure
  • Monkey Wrench
  • Wheels
  • Breakout
  • Dirty Water
  • This Is a Call
  • La Dee Da
  • Best of You
  • Everlong
Florian Stangl

Themen

Foo Fighters Fotos Hamburg Setlist Videos
