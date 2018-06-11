Foo Fighters in Hamburg: Fotos, Setlist, Videos

Um 20.00 Uhr fiel am Sonntagabend der Vorhang für die einzige deutsche Headline-Show der Foo Fighters 2018: 60.000 Fans waren auf der Trabrennbahn in Hamburg dabei. Kills-Sängerin Alison Mosshart sang mit Dave Grohl später gar im Duett („La Dee Da“).
Twenty one years of love and still going strong; my eighth concert and it’s never enough. It doesn’t get any better than DAVE effing GROHL 🙌🏼 and it’s never quite the same without @cath_molyneaux . . . #foofighters #hamburg #thefoo #davegrohl #epic #thegreatest #rocklegend #hallpass #wheresmybestie #friendsthatgroupietogether #highsschoolsweethearts #livingmybestlife #rocknroll
Setlist: Foo Fighters in Hamburg
- Run
- All My Life
- Learn to Fly
- The Pretender
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Rope
- Sunday Rain
- My Hero
- These Days
- Walk
- Another One Bites the Dust / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop
- Under Pressure
- Monkey Wrench
- Wheels
- Breakout
- Dirty Water
- This Is a Call
- La Dee Da
- Best of You
- Everlong