Joni Mitchell erinnert an die Magie ihrer Jazz-Jahre

Nachschub aus der übervollen musikalischen Schatztruhe von Joni Mitchell: Unter dem Titel „Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)“ hat sie einen neuen Teil der Archiv-Veröffentlichungsreihe angekündigt. Dabei geht es um Platten, die bei Zampano David Geffen und seinem Label Asylum veröffentlicht worden sind, das in einem Deal gemeinsam mit Elektra Records mit Warner Music fusionierte.

Zusammen mit der Album-Ankündigung (für Anfang Oktober) veröffentlichte Mitchell am Freitag (09. August) die Single „Coyote“; ein Live-Mitschnitt des Songs aus besagter Ära.

In der zweiten Hälfte der 1970er Jahre betrat Joni Mitchell mit ihrer offenherzigen Erkundung des Jazz kreatives Neuland. Anstatt weiter auf derselben Welle zu surfen, erfand sie ihren Stil neu – mit einer wegweisenden Folk-Fusion, eine Innovation auch in klanglicher Hinsicht.

Dazu gehörten das gefeierte Album „Hejira“ von 1976 und das gerade in Europa hochgeschätzte Doppel-Album „Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter“ (1977). Weiterhin ihre bahnbrechende Zusammenarbeit mit Jazz-Bassist Charles Mingus mit dem Titel „Mingus“ von 1979 und das Live-Album „Shadows and Light“, das bereits in die 80er hineinschaut.

Studio-Sessions und rare Live-Aufnahmen

Die Collection enthält unveröffentlichte Studiosessions, Bonus-Versionen, zahlreiche Live-Aufnahmen und vieles mehr. „The Asylum Years (1976-1980)“ ist als 6-CD-Set und auf Vinyl erhältlich. Dabei ist ein 36-seitiges Booklet mit selten gezeigten Fotos und einem ausführlichen Gespräch zwischen Joni Mitchell und Regisseur Cameron Crowe, in dem sie „intime Anekdoten, Erinnerungen und Geschichten“ aus dieser Fünf-Jahres-Ära in den 1970ern erzählt.

In einigen Filmdiensten wurde bereits gemeldet, dass Crowe in einem Biopic über Joni Mitchell Regie führt. Die Dreharbeiten sind bereits für diesen Frühherbst geplant. Eine sehr prominente Schauspielerin, die Mitchell in der späten Phase ihrer Karriere spielen wird, ist bereits gefunden. Es ist leine andere als Oscar-Preisträgerin Meryl Streep!

„The Asylum Years“ erscheint in einer fortlaufenden, GRAMMY-gekrönten Serie bei Rhino Records. Ein Langzeitprojekt, das die riesigen Archive mit seltenen Aufnahmen erforscht, konzeptuell begleitet von Mitchell höchstpersönlich.

Am 19. und 20. Oktober spielt Joni Mitchell Konzerte in der Hollywood Bowl bei Los Angeles.

„Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)“ – Tracklist

CD 1

01 Jericho (Live at Convention Center, Niagara Falls, NY, 11/15/1975)

02 Introduction (Live at Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA, 11/20/1975)

03 Edith and the Kingpin (Live at Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA, 11/20/1975)

04 Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow (Live at Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA, 11/20/1975)

05 Introduction (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 11/21/1975)

06 Harry’s House (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 11/21/1975)

07 A Case of You (Live in Bangor, ME, 11/27/1975)

08 Woman of Heart and Mind (Live at Gordon Lightfoot’s House, Quebec City, Canada, 11/30/1975)

09 Introduction (Live at the Forum, Montreal, QC, Canada, 12/4/1975)

10 Intro to Coyote (Live at the Forum, Montreal, QC, Canada, 12/4/1975)

11 Coyote (Live at the Forum, Montreal, QC, Canada, 12/4/1975)

12 Help Me (Live at Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, 2/29/1976)

13 Love or Money (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

14 Free Man in Paris (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

15 For the Roses (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

16 Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

17 Big Yellow Taxi (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

18 Shades of Scarlett Conquering (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

19 For Free (Live at Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY, 2/20/1976)

CD 2

01 Intro to Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

02 Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

03 Just Like This Train (Live at Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, 2/29/1976)

04 Shadows and Light (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

05 In France They Kiss on Main Street (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

06 Traveling (Hejira) (Live at Cameron Stadium, Duke Universit, Durham, NC, 2/7/1976)

07 Edith and the Kingpin (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

08 Talk to Me

09 Harry’s House/Centerpiece (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

10 Intro to Furry Sings the Blues (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

11 Furry Sings the Blues (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

12 Trouble Child (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

13 Rainy Night House (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

14 Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow (Live at Cameron Stadium, Duke Universit, Durham, NC, 2/7/1976)

15 Raised on Robbery (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

16 The Jungle Line (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

17 Twisted (Live at Music Hall, Boston, MA, 2/19/1976)

CD 3

01 Furry Sings the Blues (Demo)

02 Traveling (Hejira) (Demo)

03 Dreamland (Demo)

04 Talk to Me (Demo)

05 Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Demo)

06 Black Crow (Demo)

07 Amelia (Demo)

08 Blue Motel Room (Demo)

09 A Strange Boy (Demo)

10 Black Crow (Live at Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, 5/16/1976)

11 Intro to Song for Sharon (Live at Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, 5/16/1976)

12 Song for Sharon (Live at Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, 5/16/1976)

13 Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix With Horns)

14 Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)

CD 4

01 Save Magic (Paprika Plains Embryonic Version)

02 Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)

03 Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version, Take 5)

04 A Chair in the Sky (Early Alternate Version, Take 6)

05 Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version)

06 Introduction (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

07 The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

08 Intro to a Chair in the Sky (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

09 A Chair in the Sky (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

10 Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

11 Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

12 Intro to the Wolf That Lives in Lindsey (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

13 The Wolf That Lives in Lindsey (Live at Bread & Roses Festival, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, 9/2-3/1978)

14 A Good Suit and a Good Haircut (Mingus Early Alternate Version)

15 God Must Be a Boogie Man (Mingus Early Alternate Version)

16 Solo for Old Fat Girl’s Soul (Mingus Early Alternate Version)

17 The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Mingus Early Alternate Version)

CD 5

01 Sue and the Holy River (Mingus Early Alternate Version)

02 The Wolf That Lives in Lindsey (Mingus Session Outtake)

03 Introduction (Live at May 6 Coalition Rally Against Nuclear Power, National Mall, Washington, DC, 5/6/1979)

04 Big Yellow Taxi (Live at May 6 Coalition Rally Against Nuclear Power, National Mall, Washington, DC, 5/6/1979)

05 Jericho (Live at SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA, 7/20/1979)

06 Help Me (Live at SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA, 7/28/1979)

07 Big Yellow Taxi (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

08 Just Like This Train (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

09 In France They Kiss on Main Street (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

10 Coyote (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

11 Edith and the Kingpin (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

12 Free Man in Paris (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

13 Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

14 Jaco’s Solo/Third Stone From the Sun (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

15 The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

CD 6

01 Amelia (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

02 Pat’s Solo (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

03 Hejira (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

04 Don’s Solo (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

05 Dreamland (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

06 Black Crow (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

07 Furry Sings the Blues (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

08 Intro to God Must Be a Boogie Man (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

09 God Must Be a Boogie Man (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

10 Raised on Robbery (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

11 Shadows and Light (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

12 The Last Time I Saw Richard (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

13 Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, Queens, NY, 8/25/1979)

14 Woodstock (Live at Robin Hood Dell West, Philadelphia, PA, 8/28/1979)

15 Intro to a Chair in the Sky (Live at Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, 9/13/1979)

16 A Chair in the Sky (Live at Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, 9/13/1979)